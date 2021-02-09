FG publishes numbers of another 100 passports for COVID-19 protocols default

Coronavirus
FG publishes numbers of another 100 passports and banned owners from traveling for six months.
The Federal Government has sanctioned another 100 passports of people that failed to undertake the post-arrival COVID-19 test.
The owners of the passport numbers, which were published on different social media platforms, have been banned from traveling out of the nation for six months (February 5 to July 30, 2021).
This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture via it’s Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted, “PTFCOVID-19 sanctions 100 passports in the second batch of those who defaulted to undertake Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test.”
The PTF added that the owners of the passports were informed about the plans to suspend their passports, and stop them from travelling out of the country for six months from February 5 to July 30, 2021.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government announced the suspension of 100 passports belonging to Nigerian passengers, who refused to undergo second Covid-19 tests immediately after arriving Nigeria.
- Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, had said that with the rising number of cases in Nigeria, the FG aimed to ensure proper containment of the disease to reduce risk to health workers.He said, “With the increasing number of infections and hospitalisation, our objectives are to: ensure that infection, prevention and control (IPC) is properly instituted to minimise spread and exposure of health care workers to the virus.
- “Ensure that those who require hospitalisation are well managed; those requiring medical attention for other ailments gain access to Treatment at medical facilities; and critical care is available and deployed, especially where oxygen is needed.”
UK arrivals required to undergo 2 Covid tests in quarantine, as fears for new strains heighten
Travellers arriving the UK are now required to undergo 2 Covid-19 tests in quarantine, as fears for new variant heightens.
All travelers arriving in the United Kingdom (UK) are now required to undergo two coronavirus tests while they are quarantined under plans set to be formally announced by the government.
According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the current rules are being tightened to prevent new variants from entering the country.
According to DHSC spokesman, as reported by Evening Standard, “Enhancing our testing regime to cover all arrivals while they isolate will provide a further level of protection and enable us to better track any new cases which might be brought into the country, and give us even more opportunities to detect new variants.”
What they are saying
According to England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Van-Tam, “It is important to take a job if offered it now, to protect against the “clear and present danger” posed by the virus currently circulating in the UK, rather than wait for an updated vaccine that might be more effective against the South African variant which is only present in small numbers”.
According to Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the head of South Africa’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, “What the study results really tell us is that in a relatively young age group demographic – with a very low prevalence of morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, etc – the vaccine does not protect against mild to moderate infection.”
According to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson:
- “We’re very confident in all the vaccines that we’re using”
- “And I think it’s important for people to bear in mind that all of them, we think, are effective in delivering a high degree of protection against serious illness and death, which is the most important thing.”
According to Dr. Mike Tildesley, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), “surge testing” currently taking place must be effective to stop the strain proliferating in the UK”
Stephen Evans, a professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said he was “reasonably confident” that current vaccines would protect against serious diseases from the variant.
What you should know
- It is expected that under the new measures, travelers will be required to take tests after two and eight days into their 10-day quarantine period.
- Recently, the UK government had announced that from February 15, UK nationals returning from high risk “red list” destinations will have to quarantine in hotels where they will have to take two tests.
- Also British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has insisted the nation will be relying very much on border controls to protect against new strains
- Downing Street confirmed that no formal contracts have been awarded to any hotels for arrivals from “red list” countries to quarantine in.
- Experts are raising the concern that the new strains might already be quite widespread in the UK, after a study of about 2,000 people suggested the Oxford jab only offers minimal protection against mild disease of the South Africa variant.
- According to the report, “147 cases of the South African variant have so far been identified in the UK, with experts warning these are likely to be the “tip of the iceberg” due to the fact they are the result of random checks on 5% to 10% of all positive tests”
BUA says it purchased COVID-19 vaccine after CACOVID failed to reach an agreement
BUA has stated that it took the initiative to purchase COVID-19 vaccine after members failed to reach an agreement.
BUA has reacted to a statement made by CACOVID disowning the news of it singlehandedly purchasing CoVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria.
The Group said that the recent reaction by the CACOVID operations committee cements the belief that some members of CACOVID were not happy that BUA took initiative in the interest of Nigeria.
BUA Group, in a statement which was released yesterday evening, revealed to the general public that the manufacturing conglomerate through its founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, acquired a million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines for Nigeria, with delivery pegged for next week.
According to the statement, the vaccines which will be delivered any moment from the coming week were purchased by the leading Foods and Infrastructure conglomerate, through the AFREXIM Vaccine programme in partnership with CACOVID.
What CACOVID is saying
While the news of BUA’s intervention was flooding the internet, CACOVID in a press release issued by the operation Committee, claimed that the statement made by the Group Founder, Abdul Samad Rabiu, had been misquoted, as the claims reported by the media houses are not factual.
The private sector-led organization (CACOVID) said it operates on a collegiate fund contribution model, and there is no agreement between BUA, CACOVID, and Afreximbank. CACOVID revealed that its leadership agreed to contribute $100 million to procure vaccines for Nigeria, with the 1 million doses being the very first tranche,
It also added that vaccine purchase is only possible through the Federal Government of Nigeria and that no individual or company can purchase vaccines directly from any legitimate and recognized manufacturer.
BUA’s reaction…
In a bid to set things right, BUA reacted to CACOVID’s statement, calling the attention of the private sector-led coalition group to recent development, and the move made by the Group in the recent meeting of the CACOVID steering committee, which the founder of BUA attended as a member.
BUA revealed that the decision of the Group to purchase the vaccines was made after no agreement was reached at the CACOVID steering Committee meeting which held yesterday February 8, 2021. The Group stated that after extensive deliberations at the meeting, no agreement was reached despite members being offered the opportunity to donate funds towards procuring the doses.
BUA, therefore, took it upon itself to offer to pay for the 1 million doses at the agreed rate of USS3.45 per dose totaling US$3.45 million, which translates to N1.31 billion.
The payment for the vaccines was made immediately after the meeting, as BUA transferred the money to the CBN, in order to meet the deadline.
The Group stressed that the recent reaction by the CACOVID operations committee cements the belief that some members of CACOVID were not happy that BUA took initiative in the interest of Nigeria.
What you should know
- It is important to note that the president of Afrexim Bank, Benedict Oramah briefed leaders of CACOVID on the $2 billion facilities the bank has set up with the African Union Vaccine taskforce to purchase vaccines for the African Continent.
- From this facility, the allocation for Nigeria has been capped at 42 million doses.
- The first tranche of the 42 million doses, which is pegged at 1 million was paid for by BUA Cement, according to Oramah, this shipment will be ready in the next 2 weeks.
- The vaccines when delivered will be distributed through the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency.
Nigeria allocated 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – NPHCDA
Dr. Shuaib disclosed that Nigeria was no longer expecting the Pfizer/BIONtech vaccine, but 16 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) announced that the Federal Government would use the AstraZeneca vaccine based on its epidemiological assessment done by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This was disclosed by the Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, at the daily Covid-19 PTF briefing on Monday.
“As earlier communicated, Nigeria is no longer expecting the 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BIONtech vaccine through the COVAX facility but has been allocated about 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Shuaib said.
“This was based on epidemiological and equity assessment done by WHO.
“These vaccines will be arriving in batches, starting by late February,” he added.
READ: WHO warns Africa in danger of being left behind in Covid-19 vaccination
Dr. Shuaib added that the WHO exercise to distribute 320,000 vaccines to 13 countries was based on factors including mortality rate from COVID-19, numbers of new cases, populations of the countries involved and availability of appropriate cold chain equipment.
“Replacement of the initial 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine with 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is in fact a welcome development as it will enable a wider reach of our population and is a better option using our routine cold chain system,” he added.
READ: Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine roll-out suspended in South Africa
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria was not shortlisted for the Pfizer vaccines by the WHO-led COVAX global initiative. This may be due to an allegation that the continent’s largest economy is unable to meet the standard requirement of being able to store the vaccines at the required 70 degrees Celsius.
- Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed last week that Nigeria is expected to receive the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, which is 15 million, from AstraZeneca under the COVAX programme.
