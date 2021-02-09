Spotlight Stories
11 Plc considers N213.90 as exit price for NSE delisting
11 Plc on the 9th of February 2021 issued an explanatory note to its shareholders via the Nigerian Stock Exchange as regards its proposed delisting of a total of 360,595,262 ordinary shares of 11 Plc, currently listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The Nigerian oil company stated that the interest of dissenting shareholders shall be bought by the Company for a consideration of N213.90 per ordinary share, being the highest price at which 11 Plc shares have traded, six (6) months preceding the notice of the AGM at which the resolution to delist was deliberated, as provided by the rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
It is important to note that the six months 11 Plc. used for its exit price consideration was the highest closing price between March 13th, 2020, and September 16th, 2020.
According to the leading oil downstream company, the objective of such delisting was to enable the Company to explore strategic opportunities, alliances, and collaborations that can bolster earnings and/or provide synergized benefits with little or no regulatory requirement.
The company stated that following the conclusion of the delisting process, 11 Plc will become an Unlisted Public Liability Company. It also stated that shareholders who disapprove of the delisting can indicate their dissent through the registrar for appropriate consideration
At the time of drafting this report, the oil company was trading an N228 per share 6% above its delisting mark price.
In case you missed it
- The process of delisting for 11 Plc began in February 2020 after the Board of Directors approved the voluntary delisting of the multinational oil marketing from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) subject to the approval of the shareholders.
- Recall about a week ago, Nairametrics reported of minority shareholders growing wary of getting a good return on their investment in the leading oil company as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
- Khalil Woli, an Oil & Gas analyst at CardinalStone Partners in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics shared insights on the exit price minority holders are anticipating after shareholders approved the delisting of the stock from the NSE at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19, 2020.
- Woli said, “According to SEC rules, the company has to offer a price not lower than its highest in the last six months to minority shareholders in the event of a ticker delisting. MOBIL’s highest trading price in the last six months is N249.95, a 9.6%% premium to its last closing price of N228.00.”
Business
FG to introduce Vehicle Finance Scheme for Nigerians to own new cars
The Federal Government has announced plans to launch a Vehicle Finance Scheme that would help Nigerians own new cars.
This is part of the 5-point comprehensive programme of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) which is aimed at promoting local production of vehicles and their parts.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr Jelani Aliyu, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.
Aliyu explained that under the scheme, individuals with a sustainable source of income would be able to acquire their choice car by depositing just 10% of the total cost and then the balance would be paid in monthly instalments within a stipulated number of years.
What the Director-General of National Automotive Design and Development Council is saying
Aliyu during the interview said, “The NADDC is working on a Vehicle Finance Scheme that will enable Nigerians to easily own and drive these technologically advanced brand new cars. We have reached an advanced stage of discussion with some commercial banks, and as soon as we receive the necessary approvals, we shall deploy the programme.
“We have a worked out proposal in front of our superiors and once they give us that go ahead, we will start the project because we have the money set aside for it. The targeted beneficiaries will be any Nigerian who can prove that they have a sustainable income, whether you work in the civil service, in the private sector or you are doing your own business.
“It will cover all the vehicles produced in Nigeria that have maintenance infrastructure available locally and we hope that the scheme will commence before the end of the second quarter.
Going further, Aliyu said that the council was working with both local and international companies to set up assembly and production plants in Nigeria, with the agency through its Research and Development (R&D), presently working on a blueprint of 2 brands of vehicles that would be of value to the Nigerian economy.
He noted that although the prices of brand new cars were considered high, they offered more comfort and were far cheaper to maintain.
The NADDC boss said, “We are not the one that will produce these vehicles, but we will work closely with investors and other stakeholders in the sector to ensure that the necessary support is given to them. We are building a comprehensive ecosystem that allows the production of vehicles in Nigeria and thereby creating jobs for our youths.
“If you buy a new car, you are free from trouble for many years, all you do is to change your engine oil. But when you buy a used vehicle you may have saved initially on the cost, but pretty soon you will be at the mechanic workshop always buying replacement parts.
“The money you did not spend upfront you will spend in the long run, with a lot of stress and unnecessary headache just to keep an old car going.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) provides for incentives which are targeted at creating an environment for existing assembly plants to thrive and attracting new investors in the sector.
- The 5-point NAIDP programme covered investment promotion, infrastructural development, improvement of standard and skills as well as market development.
Energy
FG reveals the current average total cost of crude oil production
The Federal Government has revealed that the current average total cost of production for crude oil is below $30 per barrel for Joint Venture agreements and below $20 per barrel for the Production Sharing Contract.
The Federal Government has revealed that the current average total cost of production for crude oil is below $30 per barrel for Joint Venture (JV) agreements and below $20 per barrel for the Production Sharing Contract (PSC).
This is as the implementation of cost reduction policy in oil exploration and production activities will help the country deliver on its growth aspirations of 40 billion barrels of crude oil in reserves and daily oil production of 3 million barrels per day.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), in Abuja, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is saying
The Minister said the country needs to optimize its unit cost of production in order to sustain its way of doing business.
Sylva, in his statement, said, ‘’Currently, the average total cost per barrel is below $30/barrel for Joint Venture (JV) agreements and below $20.barrel for the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). We need to optimize our unit cost of production in order to sustain our way of doing business.
‘’Today’s engagement with industry stakeholders, under the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), is part of the resolve of this administration to confront this challenge (high production cost). I expect robust discussions and a realistic roadmap to achieve the cost optimization objectives.’’
On his part, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said that they are leveraging on the laudable initiative of NUCOP launch on the background of the directive of the Federal Government to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources with the mandate that cost of crude oil production must be cut down.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the NNPC had in June 2020, said that it was taking some measures to bring down the cost of crude oil production to $10 per barrel or below.
- The corporation said it was looking at such variables like logistics, security and transportation with a view to reducing the cost of production.
HMSPR at #NUCOPLaunch:
"Currently,the average total cost per barrel is below $30/barrel for Joint Venture (JV) agreements & below $20/barrel for the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). We need to optimise our unit cost of production in order to sustain our way of doing business" pic.twitter.com/5QwU45CXYG
— NNPC Group (@NNPCgroup) February 9, 2021
Entertainment
Michelle Obama to launch TV cooking show for kids on Netflix
Former US First Lady, Michele Obama is set to unveil a new TV show for kids.
Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States has launched a new children’s show that will be showing on Netflix from March 16.
The show is based on the adventures of two puppets, Waffles and Mochi, who have a dream to learn to cook fresh food with the help of Mrs Obama and a magical flying shopping cart.
Speaking about the new show, Mrs Obama said “ It’s all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it. These two will take us on adventures all around the world to explore new ingredients and try out new recipes. Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs—and some tips for the kitchen.”
She also mentioned her excitement to work with “Partnership for a Healthier America” to get fresh ingredients to families in needs across the country so they can cook together at home.”
What you should know
- The show is produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Michelle and her husband, President Barack Obama.
- Higher Ground was launched in 2019 in partnership with Netflix. The company promised to “harness the power of storytelling” and touch on “issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more.”
