Champion Breweries shares slump by 33%, reducing YTD gains to 190%

Champion Breweries shares nosedived by as much as 33.5% in four trading sessions on NSE, at the back of profit-taking activities and sell-off of the shares of the company, as wary investors exit their positions in the local brewer.

Checks on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the close of trading activities today, the 8th of February 2020, revealed that Champion Breweries shares have slumped by 33.51% to N2.50, when compared with N3.76 recorded at the close of trade on the 2nd of February 2021.

As of the close of trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 2nd of February, it is essential to understand that Champion Breweries year to date gain stood at 337.21%

However, with the recent streak of declines in Champion breweries’ share price, the brewer remains the best performing stock on NSE, with a year-till- date gains of 190.70%

What you should know