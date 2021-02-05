Exclusives
Odds in play for premium returns on 11 Plc delisting
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
In 2017, NIPCO Investments Limited took over the 60% majority equity stake of ExxonMobil Oil Corporation in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, in a deal estimated to be valued at $301 million.
Barely three years later, the board of directors of 11 Plc. (formerly referred to as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) approved the voluntary delisting of 11 Plc. from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).
Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment in the leading oil company as the current value of the stock trades at N228.
Khalil Woli an Oil & Gas analyst at CardinalStone Partners in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics shared insights on the exit price minority holders are anticipating after shareholders approved the delisting of the stock from the NSE at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19, 2020,
Woli said, “According to SEC rules, the company has to offer a price not lower than its highest in the last six months to minority shareholders in the event of a ticker delisting. MOBIL’s highest trading price in the last six months is N249.95, a 9.6%% premium to its last closing price of N228.00.”
Although as a growing amount of investors become nervy about whether the delisting process would ever see the light of day, Olamide Adeboboye an investment analyst at an investment outfit based in Lagos, dampened such anxiety on the bias that the margins of the company under review has improved significantly amid an era of no subsidy;
“I think they will go ahead with the delisting. I guess the delay is just to buy some time for some pick up in the share price given the margin between six-month high and current price.
“Since margins are expected to improve for the downstream players this year, following an end to the subsidy regime. I think we might see them conclude the process towards the later part of the year,” Adeboboye said.
However, Olamide explained in detail that 11 Plc’s business model wasn’t so rock solid, as its core business failed to hit stock experts’ expectations. She said, “Though its core business has not reported a solid performance so far, it’s gotten a bit of support from the real estate and hospitality business, making the company record one of the highest margins in the industry.”
Corroborating Olamide’s bias, Woli broke down the leading downstream company’s balance sheet as he stated;
“Across the domestic downstream landscape, MOBIL is the least susceptible to earnings volatility due to support from its real estate business. However, earnings took a massive hit in 9M’20 on weaknesses from the core downstream business. For context, rental income contributed about 92.5% of operating profit at the end of 9M’20, compared to its five-year average of 61.2%.
“In FY’21, we expect a turnaround in fortunes in its core operations, as businesses and travels resume on a commercial scale. Recent improvements in lubricant demand are also likely to be supportive in the near term. Our positive outlook also considers income stability from its real estate business, which has defied frailties in the broad economy.”
Bottom line
Minority shareholders are banking on the NSE delisting rules in earning at least a premium on their investment irrespective of the company’s recent performance and current share value in play.
Exclusives
Budget Financing: Will selling government assets do the trick?
Experts argue on the pros and cons of FG’s decision to sell off some public assets to fund the 2021 budget.
The intention of the Federal Government to sell the nation’s assets to fund the 2021 budget has been received differently by several stakeholders and analysts.
Some have queried the rationale behind selling off assets today to cater to immediate needs, saying ‘it is like mortgaging the future to cater for now’. While other analysts say selling off dead capital is what the government needs to raise the funding Nigeria desperately needs.
The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, who is antithetical to the idea of selling government assets, expressed his dissatisfaction at the move, which he described as ‘suicidal’ while addressing development and other national issues in an interview on Monday. He further emphasized that government should focus on reducing other government costs rather than selling public assets.
In an entirely opposite view, PwC Partner and Chief Economist, Andrew Nevin took to Twitter to share his opinion on FG’s move. Highlighting that an asset is not an asset if it does not produce a return, which they do not under the current ownership of the government.
While the President, Nigerian Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Emma Wike, agrees with FG on its asset’s sale move, he called for transparency in the process in order to avoid a situation where the assets are sold without the problem being addressed.
He said, “Let us have transparency and openness if the government is to go ahead. They should have included it right from the preparation stage of the budget, to determine how much would be realised.
“There would have been proper valuation according to the Procurement Act so that people could know how much revenue is expected from the sale before the President assented to the budget bill. Anything done after the appropriation bill could become illegal.
“We had the concession of assets during Obasanjo’s regime. If the government has properties that are lying low without being used, the government should be able to sell and use the money realised to fund the budget, it means that it was not in the budget bill and so it is not proper.”
Chairman, Lagos branch, National Institute of Estate Surveyors, NIESV, Dotun Bamigbola explained that if there is no value for the assets, it is important that estate surveyors and valuers are commissioned to carry out the valuation.
However, former Chairman, Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBON), William Oruka Odudu said:
“They have borrowed enough money in the past, which is unnecessary and now they want to sell to political cronies and so it is not wise.
“Buyers could make so much money at the expense of the government. If the National Arts Theatre is sold at a well-valued price, the government could make a lot of money from it. However, it may not be valued before the government sells, and to replace a monument like that will run into trillions of naira.”
What you should know
- The crash in crude oil prices in 2020 and subsequent OPEC cuts have drastically reduced government’s ability to generate revenue. This has left fiscal policy stakeholders no other option but to find more innovative ways to fund the budget and raise capital.
- The Federal Government had stated plans to sell off certain non-oil assets, notably, Integrated Power Plants in Geregu, Omotosho, and Calabar at N434 billion.
- PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) recently estimated that Nigeria holds at least $300 billion or as much as $900 billion worth of dead capital in residential real estate and agricultural land alone.
- Finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, had in a recent televised interview argued that the sale of public assets would benefit Nigerians and boost the economy.
- She described certain assets as dead and said that they could be sold to the private sector to be reactivated and put to use for the benefit of Nigerians. She stated: “So, we are looking at different – and I am a member of the National Council on Privatisation – we are looking at different categories of assets that government has not been able to manage, that is lying down and, in some cases, even completely rundown, to cede them off to the private sector.”
Exclusives
Best performing Mutual Funds in 2020
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), 54.3% of the 116 registered funds recorded positive growth in 2020.
Mutual Funds are a great form of investing especially for passive investors. They are designed to pool funds from various investors with the sole purpose of investing them in a portfolio of investments (shares, bonds, treasury bills etc).
The year 2020 was ravaged by the covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, causing a decline in most economic activities. However, major mutual funds in Nigeria recorded double-figure growth in year, a reason for investors to smile despite the pandemic.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), 54.3% of the registered funds recorded positive growth in the year, 37.1% remained unchanged while only 10 (15.9%) funds recorded negative growth in the period.
READ: Pension fund administrators pile up cash in anticipation of withdrawals
As of 31st December 2020, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) registered a total of 116 mutual funds with over N1.57 trillion net asset value cutting across several fund types.
Below is a breakdown of the fund types available to investors.
To determine the best performing Funds in 2020, we compared the Fund Prices as of 27th December 2019 with the Fund Prices as of the last day of December 2020 (31st December).
These were the top 5 performing mutual funds in 2020. We also highlighted their performance in terms of changes in net asset value and included profiles of the Funds as described on their websites.
READ: Nigeria’s mutual fund asset value hits N1 Trillion
AIICO Balanced Fund – AIICO Capital Limited (Mixed Funds)
AIICO Balanced Fund is an actively managed open-ended Fund. The Fund invests primarily in equities, government securities, fixed deposit, fixed income securities.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N2.50
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N3.70
Return – 48.2%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: This is a Mixed Fund by AIICO Capital Limited. The Fund grew by 48.2% in 2020. The net asset value stood at N171.60 million as of 31st December 2020, growing by 57.7% compared to N108.8 million recorded in 2019.
READ: Understanding how Mutual Funds and ETFs work in Nigeria
Lotus Capital Halal ETF – Lotus Capital Limited (Exchange Traded Fund)
The Lotus Halal Equity Exchange Traded Fund “LHE ETF” is an open-ended fund that tracks the performance of the NSE-Lotus Islamic Index (NSELII). It is designed to enable investors obtain market exposure to the securities of the constituent companies of the NSE-Lotus Islamic Index and to replicate the price and yield performance of the index.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N8.39
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N12.73
Return – 51.7%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: This is an Exchange Traded Fund by Lotus Capital Limited, grew by 51.7% in the review period. The net asset value also stood at N613.59 million as of 31st December 2020, growing by 51.7% compared to the 2019 NAV of N404.4 million.
READ: Investors pump N7 billions into New Gold ETF
PACAM Equity Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Fund)
PACAM Equity Fund is a pure equity fund that invests funds predominantly in a portfolio of Nigerian companies, using a rigorous research-based system.
The fund provides long-term capital preservation by investing at least 75% of the fund’s assets in a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. In order to manage liquidity, the fund may also invest up to 23% in short-term money market instruments.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N1.02
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N1.59
Return – 55.6%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: This is an Equity-Based Fund by PAC Asset Management Limited. The Fund grew by 55.6% in 2020. The performance is impressive considering that it is purely focused on Equity, which is a reflection of the performance recorded in the equities market of the NSE in 2020. The net asset value grew by 41.1% from N204.9 million recorded in 2019 to N289.2 million in 2020.
New Gold ETF – New Gold Managers (Exchange Traded Fund)
The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (NewGold) is an ETF listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in December 2011. NewGold tracks the price of gold and offers institutional and retail investors the opportunity to invest in a listed instrument (structured as a debenture) that is fully backed by gold bullion.
The fund is managed by NewGold Managers Limited while the sponsoring broker is Vetiva Capital Management Limited.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N5,220
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N9,100
Return – 74.3%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: Gold prices have been on the up since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold of the global economy, which has reflected on the performance recorded on the gold ETF fund. New Gold ETF grew by 74.3% in 2020 while the Net Asset Value recorded 1,621% increase to close at N13.2 billion as at 31st December 2020.
New Gold also got a major boost from investors who found dual-listed companies as a means of repatriating dollars out of the country. This is done by buying shares locally and then selling on a foreign stock exchange so as to get their money out.
VI ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Funds)
The Vetiva Industrial ETF “VETIND ETF” is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETIND ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Industrial Index and replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Industrial Index comprises the top 10 companies in the Industrial sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
December 27th, 2019
Fund Price – N10.49
December 31st, 2020
Fund Price – N20.52
Return – 95.6%
Ranking – First
Commentary: VI ETF is the first Fund on the list of best performing Mutual Funds in 2020. The fund price grew by 95.6% in the year under review. The net asset value also grew by 138.1% to close at N216 million as of 31st December 2020.
Bubbling under…
The following Funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list in ascending order;
Lead Balanced Fund – Lead Asset Management Limited (Mixed Funds)
Return – 34.4%
Legacy Equity Fund – First City Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Funds)
Return – 36.3%.
Stanbic IBTC Nigerian Equity – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Equity-Based Fund)
Return – 36.6%.
VG 30 ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (Exchange Traded Fund)
Return – 38.6%.
Stanbic IBTC lmaan Fund – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Ethical Fund)
Return – 41.9%.
Exclusives
Insurance companies to report over N100 billion in claims in 2020
Listed Insurance companies to incur over N112 billion in claims in 2020.
Top insurance companies in Nigeria are expected to record higher claims in 2020 compared to 2019, as rising insecurity, health challenges, and protests triggered higher risks in a year marred by health and economic crises.
A cursory review of claims reported by insurance firms in the full year unaudited accounts for 2020 indicates that net claims are expected to top N112 billion in 2020, the highest since we started tracking the data in 2016.
Nairametrics pooled this data from the latest full-year reports of Custodian, NEM, Coronation, Mansard, AIICO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Niger Insurance, and Cornerstone Insurance Plc, 8 of the biggest listed insurance firms in the country, with a combined balance sheet size of N650 billion. Custodian Insurance, the biggest by net assets, is yet to release its 2020 FY results.
READ: The Nigerian insurance sector; repositioning for efficiency
Claims increase despite record premiums
Net Premiums collected during this period are estimated at about N164 billion, which is a 24.2% rise from the N132 billion recorded in 2019. This is despite a difficult year where most businesses faced cash flow challenges and cut spending on items considered non-essential or not tied directly to revenue generation.
Yet, insurance premiums spiked to record levels, suggesting Nigerians are increasingly getting insured knowing fully well that claims get paid whenever the need arises. Their bets paid off as operating risk crystalized across the country when insured firms faced loss of revenues due to covid-19, economic lockdowns, and social unrest.
READ: Nigeria’s currency stability persists at the expense of external reserves
With a projected N111.9 billion in net insurance claims in 2020, insurance firms under review spent about 31% more on claims during the year compared to the N85.3 billion incurred in the whole of 2019, and more than double the N46.1 billion paid out in 2016.
To make money from health insurance, firms in the sector secure insurance premiums that are higher than claims while also generating income from the premiums until claims arise. The same model is used for other forms of insurance such as general and life insurance schemes.
Net claims as a percentage of premiums have risen from about 54% in 2016 to about 68% in 2020.
READ: Era of backlog of unsettled claims is over – NAICOM boss
Claims triggered by social unrest and an ailing economy
The Nigerian economy faced significant challenges in 2020 as the covid-19 induced lockdowns triggered a drop in top-line revenue for most businesses across the country.
With the economy in shambles, growing insecurity and social unrest persisted, leading to the heightened destruction of lives and properties across the country. In terms of social unrest, the EndSARS protest (against the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS) was by far the biggest threat to the economy in 2020 when the largely peaceful protest against the now-defunct rogue police department, was hijacked by hoodlums.
READ: Here’s what will happen to Nigeria’s insurance sector in the short to medium term
The aftermath culminated in the arson of buildings, cars, and private property, while supermarkets, shops, and small businesses suffered widespread looting and destruction of their inventories and properties respectively. At the receiving end were insurance firms, which faced a potential increase in claims arising from companies that had secured insurance protection against such eventualities.
Following the EndSars protest, Ganiyu Musa, Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) explained that insurance firms’ projected claims running into billions could fall on insurance firms.
“Insurance companies may pay claims worth billions of Naira from losses of lives and properties that followed the #EndSARS protests. Underwriters expect the insured loss to run into billions of Naira.”
READ: Foreign investors jostling to exploit Nigeria’s $82 billion healthcare gap
The global pandemic also increased health insurance claims as more Nigerians visited hospitals to seek medical care. Health Insurance is still largely for the working-class population with formal structured jobs, and is an increasing source of insurance premiums for most insurance firms.
Sector in general
A recent report from Fitch projects that Gross Premiums accruable to insurance firms in Nigeria could top N400 billion in 2020, despite challenges in the economy. According to the report, the life insurance segment of the market is expected to grow its collective premiums by 4.8% to N179.81 billion in 2020 while the non-life insurance segment of the market is projected to grow its premiums by a revised 2.9% to N248.85 billion in 2020.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its first-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 showing revenue dropped 37.24% to N214 million compared to N341 million same period a year earlier. Operating expense – N139 million (-12.03% YoY) Loss after tax of N367 million (-327% YoY) Loss per share of 94.30 kobo (-326.7% YoY) No dividend announcement The post John Holt falls deeper into losses appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc released its third-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 Revenue of N2.1 billion (-16% YoY). Cement volumes in metrics tonnes 7.834 vs 13,064 Operating expenses of N162 million (+90.5% YoY) Loss per share -53 kobo versus -33 kobo YoY The company share price of N8.75, up 29.82% YTD. See The post Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo
Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a Net Premium Income of N6.15 billion for the year ended December 2020. This represents a 12.49% increase from the N5.46 billion reported same period in 2019. Total claims paid during the year was N1.91 billion compared to N1.55 billion claims paid a year earlier. +23.21% YoY The insurance firm also The post 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N2.23 billion representing a 9.42% drop from the N2.46 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N326.88 million in 2019 compared to N295.68 million in 2019. +10.55% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of The post Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting revenue of N23.91 billion representing a 21.22% growth from the N19.72 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N5.11 billion in 2019 compared to N6.81 billion in 2019. –24.95% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of N7.03 billion in 2020 The post 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.