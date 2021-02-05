Business
FG disburses N27 billion from MSMEs Survival Fund, last scheme portal opens February 9
The FG has announced the disbursement of N27 billion to MSMEs as part of the MSMEs Survival Fund Scheme.
The Federal Government has announced the disbursement of N27 billion to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the MSMEs Survival Fund Scheme.
This is as the government has concluded plans to roll out the last 2 schemes that make up the MSMEs Survival Fund namely, the Guaranteed Offtake Stimulus Scheme and the General MSMES Grant.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, who is also the Chairperson, Steering Committee, MSME Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-Take Schemes (GOS), while briefing the press on Thursday, February 4, 2021, in Abuja.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), she said that the Steering Committee for the Survival Fund would submit its reports to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as await the second tranche of the fund and that the existing schemes were progressing seamlessly.
What the Minister of State of Industry, Trade and Investment is saying
Katagum in her statement said, “The Federal Government is set to roll out the last two schemes of the MSMEs Survival Fund component of the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) namely, the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme (GOS) and the General MSMEs Grant. Two of the components approved under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) are the MSMEs Survival Fund and Guaranteed Off-take Scheme.
“The Steering Committee approved the implementation of the 2 Schemes in 5 distinct parts namely; the Payroll Support Scheme, Artisan and Transport Scheme, Formalization Support Scheme, General MSMEs Grant and the Guaranteed Offtake Scheme.
“Under these two components, the portal will open from 11:59 pm on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 to Thursday 18th February 2021 for the Guaranteed Off take Scheme (GOS) and General MSME Grant Applications. All interested MSMEs can go directly to the Portal and register for either of the Schemes free of charge.”
The Minister explained that the purpose of GOS is to stimulate direct local production by enabling 100,000 MSMEs in the production sector with funds to produce post-Covid lockdown stimulus products.
While pointing out that the scheme would give preference to products produced in reasonably sufficient volumes in each State of the Federation, Katagum said that the product must be able to create jobs and have a multiplier effect on the surrounding economy.
She listed some of the products of interest to the Federal Government to include: face masks, hand sanitiser, liquid soap, disinfectant and processed foods.
Making his own contribution, the Special Assistant to the President of MSMEs in the office of the Vice President, Mr Tola Johnson, revealed that a total of 100,000 businesses across the 36 states and FCT would benefit from the new schemes.
Johnson added that the portal for the GOS would be opened for 2 weeks while the portal for the grant would be opened for a week.
He listed some of the conditions to qualify to participate in the scheme to include; businesses must be registered in the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), must be owned by a Nigerian and must have a minimum of two staff and that the disbursement would be on a first-come-first-served basis.
What you should know
- The N60 billion MSME Survival Fund and the N15 billion Guaranteed Offtake Scheme, which is the core of the N2.3 trillion stimulus package of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan, was flagged off on September 21, 2021.
- The 2 MSMEs initiatives were introduced by the Federal Government as part of its efforts to support businesses overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The MSMEs Survival Fund scheme is a conditional grant to support vulnerable micro and small enterprises in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the MSMEs sector.
- The scheme is expected to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact on over 35,000 individuals per state
Business
SSANU, NASU to begin nationwide strike today
SSANU, NASU have both commenced a nationwide strike action today.
The Senior Staff Association Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Education Institutions (NASU) announced that they will commence strike action on the 5th of February 2021 in a bid to get the FG to comply with their demands.
This was disclosed by Mr Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary, in a statement jointly signed by Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU President, on Thursday, in Abuja.
Adeyemi added that after the meeting with the FG this week, both unions have called for general meetings with all branches and would go on strike on the 5th of February.
READ: ASUU explains why it is against reopening of universities
“This is to give reports on the outcome of the conciliation meeting and pass resolutions on the way forward. The resolutions of the branches must reach the respective National Secretariats on or before Tuesday, Feb. 9.
“In the meantime, the nationwide strike takes effect from 12 midnight, 5 Feb., 2021, pending any contrary resolution by the branches,” Adeyemi said.
READ: ASUU insists on rejection of IPPIS, says some Professors get N8,000 as salary
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported recently that the FG announced that it had set up a Joint Committee to investigate concerns related to the issues raised by the SSANU and NASU over payment anomalies.
- The FG said that it is responding “to issues on Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and what is being done to assist the University non-academic workers, who have had some complaints in that direction in terms of some of the allowances they said were chopped off by the IPPIS system,”
- Nairametrics earlier reported that Non-Academic unions of tertiary institutions were threatening to continue with their strike over the sharing formula of the N40billion Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) recently approved by the Federal Government.
- The strike action by the Non-Academic staff is coming a little over a month after ASUU ended its 9-month strike after reaching an agreement with the Federal Government.
Business
FG expects over N1 trillion private sector investments from road concession
The FG says it is expecting over N1 trillion investments for the development and maintenance of the various highways.
The Federal Government has revealed that it is expecting over N1 trillion investments from the private sector for the development and maintenance of the various highways earmarked for concessioning under the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI).
This is as the expected funds from the private investors would reduce the financial burden of maintaining and rehabilitating the concessioned highway roads and free up funds for the Federal Government to meet other obligations.
According to a report by Punch, a document from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on how the HDMI would be of benefit to Nigeria stated that the huge funds expected from the private sector would help drive the initiative that would see to the concession of the highways.
It was gathered in Abuja on Wednesday that with the funds from private investors, the government would be free of the burden of maintaining and rehabilitating the identified roads.
READ: FG to partner private sector to boost sugar production and employment
What the HDMI document is saying
On benefits of the initiative, the HDMI document partly reads, “Huge injection of private sector investment into the economy with over N1tn expected for the development and maintenance of the 12 routes in the first phase.
“Government is free of the burden of maintaining and rehabilitating roads. Funds can be channelled to other developmental projects.”
The document states that the impact of such investment on the economy was huge as it would trigger many activities to stimulate the highway economy across the country.
READ: Buhari votes for African energy corp’s $1 billion recapitalisation
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had on January 29, 2021, said it would receive the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for 12 pilot federal highways billed for concession.
- The certificate was received on behalf of the federal government by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who confirmed that the government was set to commence the procurement process for highway concession.
- The 12 Federal Highways that were slated for concession in the pilot phase include Benin-Asaba, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Onitsha-Owerri, Shagamu-Benin and Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga.
- Others are Kano-Shuari and Potiskum-Damaturu, Lokoja-Benin, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Ilorin-Jebba, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme border.
- The concession of the roads might also signify the return of toll gates as concessionaires would have to recoup their investments.
Business
FG receives report of Technical Committee on PMS Pricing Framework
The FG and Organised Labour have received the report of the Technical Committee on PMS Pricing Framework.
The Federal Government has announced that it has received the report of the Technical Committee on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) Pricing Framework alongside Organised Labour.
This was disclosed in a statement by the FG on Wednesday, after a bipartite meeting in Abuja between the Federal Government and Organised Labour.
The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, stated that the meeting had been adjourned to 22 February 2021 when the FG would deliberate on the report.
READ: Oil marketers give conditions to resume fuel importation
“The Committee on Petroleum Pricing has finished their work and sent in their report. We have received and adopted the report.
“Labour asked for some time to subject the report to their various organs. It is a technical report, so they need further elucidation from their technical and research teams,” Ngige said.
The Minister added the report of the Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff would be ready in a week’s time, citing that the report would be reviewed alongside that of Petroleum Pricing on 22 February.
READ: MPC recommends CBN increase lending to government via Ways and Means
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said Organised Labour unions need to implement a clear position that would benefit the masses.
“The whole essence of what we are arguing about is how to bring not only price stability but also affordability.
“Our pledge on the government side is that whatever decisions are reached, we will ensure that government honors its own part of the bargain so that we can maintain and sustain industrial harmony in our nation,” he added.
READ: Federal Inland Revenue Service hints at harmonised Tax Bill
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol. The Committee was expected to work assiduously to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its first-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 showing revenue dropped 37.24% to N214 million compared to N341 million same period a year earlier. Operating expense – N139 million (-12.03% YoY) Loss after tax of N367 million (-327% YoY) Loss per share of 94.30 kobo (-326.7% YoY) No dividend announcement The post John Holt falls deeper into losses appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc released its third-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 Revenue of N2.1 billion (-16% YoY). Cement volumes in metrics tonnes 7.834 vs 13,064 Operating expenses of N162 million (+90.5% YoY) Loss per share -53 kobo versus -33 kobo YoY The company share price of N8.75, up 29.82% YTD. See The post Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo
Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a Net Premium Income of N6.15 billion for the year ended December 2020. This represents a 12.49% increase from the N5.46 billion reported same period in 2019. Total claims paid during the year was N1.91 billion compared to N1.55 billion claims paid a year earlier. +23.21% YoY The insurance firm also The post 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N2.23 billion representing a 9.42% drop from the N2.46 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N326.88 million in 2019 compared to N295.68 million in 2019. +10.55% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of The post Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting revenue of N23.91 billion representing a 21.22% growth from the N19.72 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N5.11 billion in 2019 compared to N6.81 billion in 2019. –24.95% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of N7.03 billion in 2020 The post 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.