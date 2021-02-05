Tech News
Facebook launches Marketplace in Nigeria
Facebook has launched in Nigeria, Marketplace – a platform where users can buy and sell new and pre-owned items to other users.
Users could list their product on the Marketplace and connect directly with potential customers in their area instead of buying and selling through user-created Facebook groups.
This service was not available in Nigeria until this week. The marketplace was already available in some African countries, even though more people use Facebook in Nigeria than in other African countries
To start using MARKETPLACE, USERS can simply tap on the Marketplace icon or visit www.facebook.com/marketplace to browse and search for items, sort based on distance or category.
Facebook’s head of public policy for Anglophone, West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, commented on the launch and explained that “the launch of Marketplace in Nigeria further highlights our ongoing efforts in helping to boost buying and selling in Nigeria and connecting communities.”
As the effect of the pandemic continues to impact lives and businesses, the launch of Facebook Marketplace in Nigeria will provide people with a convenient destination where they can buy and sell anything from the comfort of their homes.
To start using market place, Users can list an item and then create a public listing group that will appear on people’s Newsfeed, Facebook search, marketplace or Facebook groups.
The items sold on Facebook must adhere to the Community Standards, as well as the Commerce Policies. Sellers and Merchants are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
Facebook also said that buyers should verify the item before completing shipping arrangements. To ensure safety, meeting arrangements should be done in public places.
What you should know:
- Over the past few years, Facebook Marketplace has grown in popularity and is now used by 800 million people in 70 different countries every month.
- This safety regulation is coming due to the incident that occurred this week where a man was robbed by a Facebook Marketplace seller in the US.
- Users are urged to protect their privacy and avoid disclosing sensitive information like financial account information to people
TikTok set to reduce misinformation on its platform
TikTok is taking steps to reduced misinformation by removing videos that are identified to be spreading false information.
TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service announced that it would try to reduce misinformation by removing videos flagged by fact-checkers as inconclusive. It said that it will also remove videos that are identified to be spreading false information.
This feature is launching in the United States and Canada but will become available globally in the “coming weeks.”
Tiktok partners with fact-checkers at PolitiFact, Lead Stories, and SciVerify to help assess the accuracy of the content. If the fact check confirms a content to be false, it will be removed from the platform.
The company noted that sometimes fact checks are inconclusive or content is not able to be confirmed, especially during unfolding events.
In cases like that, a video may become ineligible for recommendation into anyone’s For You feed to limit the spread of potentially misleading information.
Users will be notified when a video with unsubstantiated content is identified in an effort to reduce sharing. The video’s creator will also be notified as well that their video was flagged as unsubstantiated content.
How TikTok will verify the videos
To verify a video, TikTok’s internal investigation and moderation team, work to verify misinformation using readily available information like existing public fact checks. If it can’t do so, the video will be sent to a fact-checking partner. If the fact check determines content is false or violates TikTok’s misinformation policy, it will simply be removed.
A viewer who comes across one of these flagged videos will see a banner that says the content has been reviewed but can’t be conclusively validated.
If a viewer attempts to share a flagged video, they’ll see a new alert prompt to remind them that the video has been flagged for unverified content. Users will also be notified when a warning label has been added to their clip.
What you should know: This is slightly similar to what Twitter has on their platform when users go to retweet an article that they haven’t actually read, they will be prompted to read before retweeting. This additional prompt has proven useful to Twitter as more people have read articles thereby ensuring that they have a better understanding of what they want to share.
API Startup, Mono joins Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch
Nigerian fintech, Mono has joined 39 other African startups for Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch to access funding.
Mono, an Application Programme Interface (API) that helps companies and third-party developers to access their customers’ financial accounts in Nigeria announced that it had been accepted into Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch. Mono has joined 39 other African startups that are already in the accelerator’s portfolio.
Founded in 2020 by Prakhar Singh and ex-Paystack employee Abdul Hassan, Mono helps businesses in Africa access their customers’ financial accounts for data and payments. This sort of interface is super useful if you’re a digital lender looking to use a user’s bank statement to determine their capacity to take loans.
API fintech startups are becoming such a big deal. Since Visa acquired Plaid, another API company, investors have been on the lookout for new API startups. That is why okra, one-pipe, and Mono have been able to raise funding faster than others.
API makes everything seamless. API startups get data from different sources and aggregate it into a database where businesses can get access to them with their users’ consent. This data can be used to solve various problems.
According to TechCrunch, Mono has partnerships with more than 16 financial institutions in Nigeria and has a little over a hundred businesses like Carbon, Renmoney, Flutterwave, and Indicina using its platform. They process about 5 million data sets per hour,
The company is also planning an imminent pan-African expansion to Ghana and Kenya and subsequently become a global company.
What this means: Being Admitted into Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 batch is a big deal as the six-month-old startup will receive $125,000 in seed funding with the possibility of follow up funding in March.
What you should know: In September 2020, Mono raised a $500,000 pre-investment round from early-stage investors like Lateral Capital, Ventures Platform, Golden Palm Investments, and Rally Cap.
Update: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Founder, Amazon is expected to step down from his role by the third quarter of 2021.
The Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Amazon, Jeff Bezos is expected to step down from his role by the third quarter of 2021.
This was disclosed by Amazon in a statement according to Forbes on Tuesday.
Bezos, 57, will become an Executive Chair and is expected to be replaced by Amazon’s Cloud Computing Division CEO, Andy Jassy, Amazon said.
Bezos stated, “Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”
READ: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
As the Executive Chairman, he said, he intends “to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.”
READ: Tips that will help you win in business – Amazon Founder
What you should know
Bezos had stepped back from much of the day-to-day business over several years, though the pandemic pulled him back in last spring.
The move marks the end of an era for Amazon, as Bezos has personified the company since he founded it as an online bookseller in 1996, growing it into a $1.7 trillion with more than 1.2 million workers.
Under Bezos leadership, the company grew into sales of millions of different items, turning to a logistics giant, before it spread further into cloud computing, streaming entertainment and artificial-intelligence-powered devices.
