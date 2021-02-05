Facebook launches Marketplace in Nigeria

Facebook has launched Marketplace in Nigeria. Facebook initially created Marketplace in 2016 as a platform where users can buy and sell new and pre-owned items to other users.

Users could list their product on the Marketplace and connect directly with potential customers in their area instead of buying and selling through user-created Facebook groups.

This service was not available in Nigeria until this week. The marketplace was already available in some African countries, even though more people use Facebook in Nigeria than in other African countries

To start using MARKETPLACE, USERS can simply tap on the Marketplace icon or visit www.facebook.com/marketplace to browse and search for items, sort based on distance or category.

Facebook’s head of public policy for Anglophone, West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, commented on the launch and explained that “the launch of Marketplace in Nigeria further highlights our ongoing efforts in helping to boost buying and selling in Nigeria and connecting communities.”

As the effect of the pandemic continues to impact lives and businesses, the launch of Facebook Marketplace in Nigeria will provide people with a convenient destination where they can buy and sell anything from the comfort of their homes.

To start using market place, Users can list an item and then create a public listing group that will appear on people’s Newsfeed, Facebook search, marketplace or Facebook groups.

The items sold on Facebook must adhere to the Community Standards, as well as the Commerce Policies. Sellers and Merchants are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

Facebook also said that buyers should verify the item before completing shipping arrangements. To ensure safety, meeting arrangements should be done in public places.

What you should know: