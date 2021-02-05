How Nigeria recorded $4.3 billion in Corporate Deals in 2020 | Economic Roundup

Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a Net Premium Income of N6.15 billion for the year ended December 2020. This represents a 12.49% increase from the N5.46 billion reported same period in 2019. Total claims paid during the year was N1.91 billion compared to N1.55 billion claims paid a year earlier. +23.21% YoY The insurance firm also The post 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.