Economic Roundup

How Nigeria recorded $4.3 billion in Corporate Deals in 2020 | Economic Roundup

Published

6 mins ago

on

On today’s episode of the Economic Roundup, we discussed the Nairametrics Report on Corporate Deals for 2020 and the outlook for the Manufacturing Sector in 2021 with Omokolade Ajayi and Samuel Oyekanmi joining Adetayo in the studio – Hit Play!

Economic Roundup

Nigeria´s rising debt, rising inflation and more | Economic Roundup

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 21, 2021

By

Does Nigeria have a debt problem?, EMM podcasts

Economic Roundup

Alternate universe – What will happen if Nigeria adopts a digital currency?

Published

3 weeks ago

on

January 13, 2021

By

Economic roundup

Economic Roundup

Middle men and the causes of food inflation in Nigeria | Economic Roundup

Published

3 months ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Economic roundup

Nairametrics | Company Earnings

  • John Holt falls deeper into losses

    John Holt Plc released its first-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 showing revenue dropped 37.24% to N214 million compared to N341 million same period a year earlier. Operating expense  – N139 million (-12.03% YoY) Loss after tax of N367 million (-327% YoY) Loss per share of 94.30 kobo (-326.7% YoY) No dividend announcement The post John Holt falls deeper into losses appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.

  • Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc

    Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc released its third-quarter results for the period ending December 2020 Revenue of N2.1 billion  (-16% YoY). Cement volumes in metrics tonnes 7.834 vs 13,064 Operating expenses of N162 million (+90.5% YoY) Loss per share -53 kobo versus -33 kobo YoY The company share price of N8.75, up 29.82% YTD. See The post Cement volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.

  • 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo

    Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a Net Premium Income of N6.15 billion for the year ended December 2020. This represents a 12.49% increase from the N5.46 billion reported same period in 2019. Total claims paid during the year was N1.91 billion compared to N1.55 billion claims paid a year earlier. +23.21% YoY The insurance firm also The post 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.

  • Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results

    Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N2.23 billion representing a 9.42% drop from the N2.46 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N326.88 million in 2019 compared to N295.68 million in 2019. +10.55% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of The post Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.

  • 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits

    Presco Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting revenue of N23.91 billion representing a 21.22% growth from the N19.72 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N5.11 billion in 2019 compared to N6.81 billion in 2019. –24.95% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of N7.03 billion in 2020 The post 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.