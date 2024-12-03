The just-concluded Nairametrics Economic Outlook for Q4 2025 covered a wide range of topics impacting Nigeria’s economy. From fluctuating oil prices and exchange rate volatility to rising interest rates and the economic growth outlook, the discussions were comprehensive. Experts also delved into the potential geopolitical impacts, particularly the US election, and its effect on Nigeria’s trade and investment landscape. These insights are crucial for understanding the challenges and opportunities ahead.

