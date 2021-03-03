Connect with us
Economic Roundup

What caused the panic in the bond market and is Nigeria enjoying higher oil prices?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Does Nigeria have a debt problem?, EMM podcasts

On today’s episode of the Economic Roundup, Damilola Alonge an Investment Adviser and Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas an Oil & Gas expert and writer at nairametrics.com discuss what affected the bond market last week and the outlook for oil ahead of the OPEC meeting on the 4th of March with Adetayo. There were further discussions on the correlation between interest rate, inflation and the foreign exchange Hit play!

