Economic Roundup
What caused the panic in the bond market and is Nigeria enjoying higher oil prices?
On today’s episode of the Economic Roundup, Damilola Alonge an Investment Adviser and Opeoluwa Dapo-Thomas an Oil & Gas expert and writer at nairametrics.com discuss what affected the bond market last week and the outlook for oil ahead of the OPEC meeting on the 4th of March with Adetayo. There were further discussions on the correlation between interest rate, inflation and the foreign exchange Hit play!
Economic Roundup
How Nigeria recorded $4.3 billion in Corporate Deals in 2020 | Economic Roundup
On today’s episode of the Economic Roundup, we discussed the Nairametrics Report on Corporate Deals for 2020 and the outlook for the Manufacturing Sector in 2021 with Omokolade Ajayi and Samuel Oyekanmi joining Adetayo in the studio – Hit Play!
Economic Roundup
Nigeria´s rising debt, rising inflation and more | Economic Roundup
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- Custodian Investment Plc posts N12.69 billion profit in FY 2020.
Custodian […]
- 2020 FY Results: Nestle posts N39.2 billion, as earnings per share prints N49.47
Nestle Nigeria Plc released its audited […]
- 2020 FY: WEMA Bank posts N5.06 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N13.1.
Wema Bank Plc released […]
- 2020 FY: Zenith Bank post N230.6 billion profit after tax
Zenith Bank Plc released its […]
- Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc boosts post tax profits by 25.9%
Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc released […]