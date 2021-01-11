Tech News
Parler sues Amazon for taking down its site
Parler has sued Amazon Web services after Amazon banned the website from being hosted on its servers.
Parler, an unbiased free speech network focused on real user experiences and engagements was recently suspended by Amazon web services (AWS), Google and Apple, sending the social media app offline.
This move came as a result of the deadly riot on US Capitol building, largely because the platform did not take measures to curb violent content on its site from pro-trump supporters which encouraged and incited violence.
READ: Crypto robber sends out over $5 million worth of stolen Bitcoins
The company feels like it is being singled out since a lot of users that were suspended from Twitter and other platforms have moved to Parler, where their content won’t be monitored or surveilled – so, it seems like the top companies are trying to take out the competition, according to their Chief Policy Officer – Amy Peikoff.
READ: Twitter to update privacy policies globally
Forbes reported that Parler has sued Amazon Web services after Amazon banned the website from being hosted on its servers. Parler asked the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington to issue a temporary restraining order to stop the site from going offline, saying in their lawsuit that Amazon’s decision will force the website offline for “a financially devastating period” of time.
READ: Nigeria missing from Amazon VS Microsoft cloud battle
Parler claimed that Amazon violated antitrust laws and was “motivated by political animus” in its decision to suspend the company over the actions of its users.
READ: How these Nigerian companies used offline strategies to create success online
The company said in its lawsuit that “without AWS, Parler is finished as it has no way to get online,” alleging that delaying a restraining order “by even one day could also sound Parler’s death knell as President Trump and others move on to other platforms.”
Spotlight Stories
Telcos in Nigeria gain 7.9 million internet subscribers in Q3 2020
According to the NBS report, the total number of internet subscribers increased by 7.87 million (5.48%) in Q3 2020.
Nigeria telecommunication providers increased their internet subscriber base by 7.88 million in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020), according to the latest telecoms report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The total number of internet subscribers increased by 7.87 million (5.48%) in Q3 2020 from 143.6 million recorded in the previous quarter to 151.5 million subscribers.
Also, it increased by 28.3 million (23%) as against 123 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2019 (Q3 2019).
READ: Data war: MTN takes over, gains 1.7 million subscribers, as Glo outshines Airtel in June
Highlights
- As at Q3 2020, MTN held the highest internet market share with 42%. The total number of active internet subscribers for MTN was 64.35 million.
- Airtel followed with a market share of 27% (40.31 million), Globacom followed closely with a market share of 26% (39.13 million), while 9mobile recorded a market share of 5% (7.3 million).
- The four major networks recorded positive growths in the number of active internet subscribers when compared to Q2 2020. However, 9mobile lost some internet subscribers when compared to Q3 2019.
- Specifically, 9mobile lost 1.19 million internet subscribers between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020.
READ: MTN wins data war, as 1.88 million subscribers dump Glo, 9mobile
Voice subscriptions
In terms of voice subscriptions, telcos in Nigeria increased their customer base by over 9 million in Q3 2020 compared to the previous quarter, while 26.1 million additional subscribers joined year-on-year.
- MTN Nigeria controls a market share of 40% as at Q3 2020, followed by Airtel with 26.9%, Glo (26.4%), 9mobile (6.2%), and others with a market share of 0.2%.
- Airtel grew its customer base by 5.3% (QoQ), followed by 9mobile, which increased by 5.1% in the same period.
- MTN increased its customer base by 4.9%, while Glo increased its customers by 3.2%.
READ: Airtel is partnering Standard Chartered Bank as it expands its fintech business
What you should know
- The increase in the number of active internet subscribers across telco providers can be largely attributed to the increased usage of the internet by Nigerians due to the Covid induced lockdown, implemented by the federal government as a measure to curb the spread of the pandemic.
- During the lockdown, Nigerians were forced to work remotely, which necessitated the use of the internet as a means of communication in most corporate organisations.
- Nigerians also made use of internet video calls to communicate with their family members both home and abroad.
- The lockdown also saw the increased adoption of tech-related services in Nigeria, with a number of Edtech, Healthtech, Fintech, etc. being setup.
- Meanwhile, Nairametrics reported in December 2020, that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) instructed telco operators to block all SIM cards that are not registered with their National Identity Numbers.
- This could trigger a decline in the number of active subscribers in Nigeria, considering that many are still unable to register with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
READ: Okomu Oil Plc may have flattered to deceive with its sterling H1 performance
Upshot
Based on the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), it is evident that Nigerian telcos recorded significant growth in 2020 despite the effect of covid-19 on the Nigerian economy.
Tech News
The future of 5G, and other expectations from CES first virtual event
Tech visionaries and thought leaders will define the way consumers connect, live, receive health care and work remotely.
Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES – the most influential tech event in the world, which provides a platform for manufacturers and developers to showcase emerging technologies, has notified that the 2021 edition, holding from 11 – 14 January, will be an all-virtual event, due to coronavirus.
Every year, thousands of attendees travel to see new emerging tech products and these exhibitions generally set the agenda for what will happen in the industry in the months to come.
This year’s event will feature live-streamed keynotes from big companies like Verizon CEO, Hans Vestberg; Chairman and CEO of General Motor, Mary Barra; CEO, Mastercard, Michael Miebach; and Microsoft President, Brad Smith.
From CMOs and content creators to doctors, engineers, analysts, entertainers, etc, – these tech visionaries and thought leaders will define the way consumers connect, live, receive health care and work remotely.
What to expect in CES 2021
Nairametrics expects that thought leaders will showcase lots of emerging technologies in the health sector, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health tech and e-smarting Covid
- Since technology has allowed us to stay together while apart, enabling us to continue working, learning, and talking; some companies will showcase a lot of tech products to help people cope and outsmart COVID-19 and working from home.
- There will be more high-tech masks, hands-free devices, smart air purifiers, amongst others.
Remote Work Driving Gaming revenue
- The gaming industry had measure breakthroughs in 2020. This growth was largely catalysed by the pandemic – since people were confined to their homes, most people resorted to buying more games to entertain themselves.
- The most popular video game titles are eclipsing even the biggest movies in their opening weekend sales, and platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming are seeing their viewership skyrocket.
- Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo will invest heavily in software, subscriptions and content, capitalizing on the rising demand for games, as more people continue to stay at home.
TV and smart home gadgets
- Computer-makers will showcase devices and accessories to make work life easier.
- It took a pandemic to make our homes the center of work, education, shopping, entertainment, and health and fitness. We’ve already seen a glimpse of what technology can do to enhance the at-home experience. With the advent of 8K Ultra HD and NEXTGEN TV, a revolution in TV is coming, and with it will come with advanced display, giving consumers a taste of a truly immersive viewing experience.
The future Of Chip making
- There will be fierce competition from the major chipmakers like Intel, AMD, Nvidia in 2021. The chipmakers power much of the world’s technology.
- The sector will become more competitive as more chip makers will be gunning to build the insides of the next hot device or power a new mega computer.
- Intel Engineer, Craig Raymond and colleagues will be presenting live from Intel’s lab in Oregon, where they will demo several Intel-powered innovations. You will see the latest compute technologies, as they have an unmatched ecosystem where they create world-changing technologies.
The Future of 5G
- High-speed internet is a critical infrastructure for innovation, education, and small business and yet a lot of communities globally can’t access this technology.
- The telecom industry will require massive investment to deploy 5G networks including buying spectrum, upgrading core network software to 5G and installing millions of small cells. There will be a serious race on which telco will be the first to scale 5G.
- Verizon Chairman will talk about the future of 5G at CES.
- Motorola will be unveiling their first 5G enabled phone and there will be a lot of showcase of 5G devices from other companies.
- 5G will unleash a new wave of entrepreneurs and innovators.
Crypto mining to become more valuable
- The last decade has seen crypto mining grow at a groundbreaking speed. As the price of crypto keeps getting higher, we keep seeing a shortage of mining rigs which is beginning to hinder the mining process.
- There is a high demand for bitcoin mining machines, it is left to be seen what lies ahead for crypto mining.
- More computing power will be needed – powerful processors, electricity and sophisticated software are key in breaking even. More software will be created to drive crypto mining. Companies producing this will generate more revenue.
Spotlight Stories
Jumia may partner Stripe, 9 other Fintech predictions for 2021 from experts
Experts have made some predictions for digital payments and African venture investments for 2021.
The fintech and technology business community witnessed impressive spikes in 2020 – from companies surpassing their yearly targets to big mergers and acquisitions.
Consequently, many industry experts have made certain predictions for digital payments and African venture investments for 2021.
Here are some from Adedeji Olowe – Founder and CEO of Trium Networks and Elliot Pence – Senior Associate at CSIS.
Jumia Group may partner Stripe
- According to Eliot Pence, since Stripe needs SMEs to adopt its platform, it needs to seed the e-commerce ecosystem wherever it does business. What better place to do that than in Africa, where online commerce is growing 75% faster than the global average.
- Jumia proved to the market this year that it can reduce operating costs (reducing operating costs by nearly 50% in ’20) and seed the broader continental e-commerce ecosystem.
- This will help Stripe to achieve its goal of seamlessly connecting online businesses and payment processors, allowing more businesses to accept online payments in the African market.
Plaid for Africa will emerge
Plaid helps all companies build fintech solutions by making it easy, safe, and reliable for people to connect their financial data to apps and services which is what Mono is doing in Nigeria.
The fastest-growing sector in African venture is fintech.
- “The combination of slow-moving banks ignorant regulators and savvy consumers are a blessing for future seekers. Until now, the focus for many entrepreneurs has been on leapfrogging the old institutions – Neobanks, quasi-credit/lending platforms, or crypto exchanges,” Eliot stated.
While these are important, a more immediate opportunity is simply creating a single API that the old (institutions) and new can talk through, that is why Mono created this new way to connect to financial accounts without screen scraping.
Free interbank transfers to go mainstream
As more people get accustomed to digital banking and the zero charges they offer, commercial banks might soon adopt the zero charges policy.
As Adedeji puts it,
- “Kuda made noise about this (and it seems to be working), and Sparkle is now leading the charge. But guess what, a major bank (think Access, GTBank, or Sterling but not UBA) will decide to reduce their charges for interbank transfers below a certain amount, say N5K, free.”
Such a move has excellent optics and most importantly, it’s the singularly free feature nobody can abuse. The question is, what would be the implication on digital-only banks like Kuda and the rest when it becomes mainstream?
Fierce competition in the Logistics sector
- According to Eliot’s predictions, there will be fierce competition in “logistics marketplace” start-ups, Kobo360, LoriSystems, appTrella, and new platforms like Salesforce-backed Angaza, which have transformed how manufacturers send and how consumers afford things.
- Expect logistics and pay-as-you-go platforms to merge more in 2021 as the continent looks to make real the promises of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. We are already seeing this happening with MVXchange partnering with Japanese firm Digitrad.
Interbank transactions to cross half a billion a month
- Adedeji predicts that in 2021, interbank transactions will cross half a billion in a month. This prediction seems feasible seeing as in November 2020, interbank transactions were at N224million. From these numbers, the pace will continue, and it will cross the 500m transactions per month before the end of the third quarter.
Africa to have highest Crypto users
- Throughout the 2000s, Journalists endlessly cited “7 out of 10 of the fastest-growing countries in the world are in Africa.” In the 2020s, they will cite “3 out of 10 of the biggest users of crypto are in Africa.” says Elliot
- We are already seeing this happening as Nigeria has become the second-largest bitcoin market on Paxful.
- Elliot expressed that the widespread adoption of crypto, and its parent decentralized finance (DeFi), is driving investment into the region by global investors – from Asian entrepreneurs looking to grow exports into Africa to Western “crypto evangelists” that are calling for the end of centralized finance – with deep pockets.
Even though Africa constitutes a small portion of global volume on aggregate, its consumer use is a larger share of activity than any other region.
Local Investors will step to the plate
- Adedeji predicts that the percentage of investment by local investors will grow to be at least 30% this year, largely because a lot of people missed out on the Paystack investment train when it came calling years ago. Investors will be looking for the next big thing to put their money. There will be a lot of Angel investors this year.
- Adedeji warns future investors and founders that angel investment is not for the impatient and the weak of heart. Not every cash you see is good for your cap table.
Agent locations to surpass 1million
- Despite the pandemic, Agency banking has grown rapidly. According to the world bank, 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked, yet two-thirds of them own a mobile phone that could help them access financial services. “Companies like Opay that adopted the Agency banking have seen a spike in transactions totalling N1.4b in a month,” says Adedeji
- He also stated that Teamapt is almost pivoting to this as well. Unofficial numbers of locations hit 530K last year. At the same time, SANEF seems a bit quiet about a target; I’m sure the market will drag this over to 1million locations before the end of the year.
Toptal may partner Andela
- Eliot presumes that Toptal – the world leader in connecting businesses with software engineers, will achieve greater global reach by acquiring Andela (and potentially other remote ‘talent marketplace’ businesses around the world) and signals it will go public in 2022, building on its acquisition of Skillbridge. This one seems a little unlikely but let’s see how the year pans out.
CBN will cave in as MTN gets a PSB license
- Adedeji already predicted in 2020 that MTN will get a PSB license but that didn’t happen. He hopes that it will happen subsequently this year.
- MTN has been unsuccessful in acquiring a PSB license from CBN, so their chances of joining the financial service industry are slim.
- Olowe hopes that with Karl Toriola running MTN from March 1, 2021, we can be sure that he will do something as he has a track record of performance, and banking has a track record of minting cash. MTN won’t give up until they get this license.