Parler sues Amazon for taking down its site

Parler, an unbiased free speech network focused on real user experiences and engagements was recently suspended by Amazon web services (AWS), Google and Apple, sending the social media app offline.

This move came as a result of the deadly riot on US Capitol building, largely because the platform did not take measures to curb violent content on its site from pro-trump supporters which encouraged and incited violence.

The company feels like it is being singled out since a lot of users that were suspended from Twitter and other platforms have moved to Parler, where their content won’t be monitored or surveilled – so, it seems like the top companies are trying to take out the competition, according to their Chief Policy Officer – Amy Peikoff.

Forbes reported that Parler has sued Amazon Web services after Amazon banned the website from being hosted on its servers. Parler asked the U.S. District Court of the Western District of Washington to issue a temporary restraining order to stop the site from going offline, saying in their lawsuit that Amazon’s decision will force the website offline for “a financially devastating period” of time.

Parler claimed that Amazon violated antitrust laws and was “motivated by political animus” in its decision to suspend the company over the actions of its users.

The company said in its lawsuit that “without AWS, Parler is finished as it has no way to get online,” alleging that delaying a restraining order “by even one day could also sound Parler’s death knell as President Trump and others move on to other platforms.”