Unilever Overseas Holdings acquires N352 million worth of shares of Nigerian subsidiary

Unilever Overseas Holdings, the parent company of Unilever Nigeria Plc, has acquired over 27 million shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary, worth N352,036,698.

This is according to a “Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider” signed by the Company Secretary, Abidemi Ademola, and published on the NSE website.

It is important to note that the notification is compliant with The Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.

The statement revealed that the parent company increased stakes in its Nigerian subsidiary with the acquisition of 27,079,746 additional units of the company’s shares, in a single transaction, at an average share price of N13 per share.

This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by Unilever Overseas Holdings on the 11th of January 2021 at N352,036,698.

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company, this is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.

The purchase of the shares of Unilever Nigeria Plc further cements Unilever Overseas Holdings’ position as a substantial shareholder of the company.

What you should know