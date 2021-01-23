UBA, WAPCO, NEM drop amid profit-taking 

CitiTrust Financial Services Limited has disclosed that it has invested an additional N395.9 million for the purchase of an additional 659.8 million units of Living Trust Mortgage Bank (formerly known as Omoluabi Mortgage Bank) shares.

This is according to a disclosure signed by the firm’s secretary, Olabisi Fayombo, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as seen by Nairametrics.

The breakdown of the transaction revealed that a total of N359.9 million were spent for the purchase of an additional 659,750,000 units at N0.60 per share, and on two different occasions, i.e., 18th and 19th of January, 2021.

Recall that in 2019, CitiTrust Financial Services (CFS) Group Plc became the majority shareholder in LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, after investing heavily into the bank, preparing the stage for the bank to be more efficient and competitive.

What you should know: