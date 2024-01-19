The Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Michael Ikpoki as the interim Chairman of the company pending the appointment of a substantive Chairman of the Board.

Unilever Nigeria disclosed this in a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public seen by Nairametrics

According to the statement signed by the company, Ikpoki replaces His Majesty, Nnaemeka A Achebe, Obi of Onitsha who retired from the Board effective 31st December 2023.

The statement reads:

“Unilever Nigeria Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited and the investing public that Mr. Michael Ikpoki has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc. pending the appointment of a substantive Chairman of the Board.

Ikpoki replaces His Majesty, Nnaemeka A Achebe, Obi of Onitsha who retired from the Board effective 31st December 2023”.

The statement signed by Mrs Afolasade Olowe, Senior Counsel, and Company Secretary reads:

“This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public that the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has considered and approved the resignation of His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha, as a non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board with effect from 31st December 2023.

The Board of Directors wishes His Royal Majesty all the very best in his retirement and would like to express their sincere gratitude to him for his leadership and the many valuable contributions he brought to the Board over the past two decades since his appointment in March 2003.

His Royal Majesty’s replacement on the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria will be announced in due course.