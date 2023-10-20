The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has announced the resignation of His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka A. Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha, as a non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board.

The resignation according to the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) will take effect from 31st December 2023.

The statement signed by Mrs Afolasade Olowe, Senior Counsel, and Company Secretary reads:

“This is to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and investing public that the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc has considered and approved the resignation of His Royal Majesty, Nnaemeka A. Achebe, CFR, mni, Obi of Onitsha, as a non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board with effect from 31st December 2023.

The Board of Directors wishes His Royal Majesty all the very best in his retirement and would like to express their sincere gratitude to him for his leadership and the many valuable contributions he brought to the Board over the past two decades since his appointment in March 2003.

His Royal Majesty’s replacement on the Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria will be announced in due course.

Profile of Achebe

Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe has been at the helm of 8 different companies. Presently, Mr. Achebe is Chairman of International Breweries Plc, Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Chairman of Tishona Ltd., and Non-Executive Chairman of Unilever Nigeria Plc.

He is also on the board of Omak Petroleum Services, Coscharis Farms Ltd. National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Chancellor at Ahmadu Bello University.

Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe previously was Chairman of Universal Insurance Plc, Chairman of The Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers, Chairman of Diamond Bank Plc, Chairman of Intafact Beverages Ltd., and Chancellor at Kogi State University.

Mr. Achebe received an undergraduate degree from Stanford University and an MBA from The Trustees of Columbia University in The City of New York.