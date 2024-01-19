The Board of Directors of Unilever Nigeria Plc board has announced the appointment of Mr. Ben Langat and Mr. Obinna Emenyonu as Non-Executive Director and Executive Director respectively.

The Group in a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited and made available to Nairametrics said that on the recommendation of the Governance, Remuneration and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc, the Board considered and approved the appointments with effect from 18 January 2024.

The statement signed by Mrs. Afolasade Olowe, Senior Counsel and Company Secretary also noted that Board of Directors at its Board meeting held on 18 January 2024 considered and approved the resignation of Mr Jaime Aguilera as Non-Executive Director effective 17th January 2024.

The Board of Directors expressed their gratitude to Aguilera for his contributions leading to significant development and setting Unilever Nigeria Plc on a path to sustainable and profitable growth.

Profile of Mr. Ben Langat – Non-Executive Director

According to the Board, Langat is responsible for Unilever’s operations in East and West Africa and joined Unilever from Friesland Campina on January 1st this year.

He started his career at Unilever and has previously held several positions working across different regions in Africa including Kenya, Malawi, and Ghana.

He moved to Coca Cola Nigeria, where he was subsequently appointed Managing Director before he joined Friesland Campina where he was appointed to lead their Sub-Saharan Africa operations. Mr. Langat is Kenyan.

Profile of Mr. Obinna Emenyonu – Executive Director

Mr. Mr. Emenyonu assumed the role of Procurement Director for West Africa at Unilever Nigeria Plc in 2019.

He brings extensive experience in strategic procurement leadership and was Head of Procurement at Lafarge Africa Plc, and Head of Procurement for Africa at PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc prior to joining Unilever.