The Katsina State Governor, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda has allocated 25 hectares of land to the Federal Government to construct the Renewed Hope City Project within the state.

This was disclosed by the Katsina State Commissioner of Lands and Physical Planning, Dr. Faisal Kaita, during a meeting with the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, during a meeting held at the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja, according to a statement posted on the X handle of the state government.

Nairametrics earlier reported that in October 2023, the Housing Minister revealed the federal government’s plan to construct 40,000 housing units nationwide under the Renewed Hope Cities project.

The Renewed Hope Cities project is part of efforts of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to bridge the housing gap in the country by constructing 1,000 housing units in each of the 36 States and 4,000 housing units in Abuja.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government announced it would provide 5.5 million housing units nationwide in ten years to bridge the housing gap.

The first phase of the Renewed Hope Cities project is the construction of the 40,000 affordable housing units nationwide, Arc. Musa Dangiwa had earlier revealed.

After the announcement of the commencement of the first phase of the Renewed Hope Cities project, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development promptly sent out Land Allocation Requests to all states, requesting a minimum of 50 hectares of land in close proximity to the state capital.

The Federal Government also disclosed that it plans to carry out slum upgrading and urban renewal projects in select states to improve the welfare of Nigerian citizens.

More states are expected to respond to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s request for land allocation for the Renewed Hope Cities project in the coming weeks and months.