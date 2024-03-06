Unilever Nigeria Plc hosted a delegation from the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), who visited the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

The visit centred around continued partnership and appreciation, aimed to solidify the existing collaboration between the two organizations.

The WIMBIZ team expressed gratitude to Unilever for ongoing support of women’s empowerment and leadership development initiatives.

Over the years, this partnership has yielded remarkable results, paving the way for the advancement of women in various spheres of business and leadership.

Unilever has also reaffirmed its commitment to employees’ wellbeing through a range of progressive policies aimed at supporting the diverse needs of its workforce.

The policies embody six core areas that include, Maternal and Paternal Leave, Menstrual Leave, Lactation & Crèche Facilities, Hybrid Working Model, People with Special abilities, and Engagement initiatives.

The WIMBIZ delegation, led by the Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite was warmly received by the Managing Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc., Tim Kleinebenne and other members of the company’s leadership team.

Others who were part of the visit include- Folake Ogundipe, National Finance Director, Unilever Nigeria Plc.; Omololu Bankole, HR Business Partner, People Experience; Paul Agbai, HR Business Partner, Customer Development & Marketing, Unilever Nigeria/Ghana, Vivien Shobo, Vice Chair, WIMBoard Committee, WIMBIZ and Dr Folashade Coker, Vice Chair, WIMBIZ Advocacy Committee, WIMBIZ. Also part of the visiting team are Nnenna Enekweizu, Partnerships Manager, WIMBIZ and Jocelyn Asemota, Finance Manager, WIMBIZ; Michael Adewole, ICT Specialist, WIMBIZ and Afomre Ubogu, Corporate Affairs Specialist, Unilever Nigeria Plc.