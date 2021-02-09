Energy
FG reveals the current average total cost of crude oil production
The Federal Government has revealed that the current average total cost of production for crude oil is below $30 per barrel for Joint Venture agreements and below $20 per barrel for the Production Sharing Contract.
This is as the implementation of cost reduction policy in oil exploration and production activities will help the country deliver on its growth aspirations of 40 billion barrels of crude oil in reserves and daily oil production of 3 million barrels per day.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the launch of the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), in Abuja, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
What the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources is saying
The Minister said the country needs to optimize its unit cost of production in order to sustain its way of doing business.
Sylva, in his statement, said, ‘’Currently, the average total cost per barrel is below $30/barrel for Joint Venture (JV) agreements and below $20.barrel for the Production Sharing Contract (PSC). We need to optimize our unit cost of production in order to sustain our way of doing business.
‘’Today’s engagement with industry stakeholders, under the Nigerian Upstream Cost Optimization Programme (NUCOP), is part of the resolve of this administration to confront this challenge (high production cost). I expect robust discussions and a realistic roadmap to achieve the cost optimization objectives.’’
On his part, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, said that they are leveraging on the laudable initiative of NUCOP launch on the background of the directive of the Federal Government to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources with the mandate that cost of crude oil production must be cut down.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the NNPC had in June 2020, said that it was taking some measures to bring down the cost of crude oil production to $10 per barrel or below.
- The corporation said it was looking at such variables like logistics, security and transportation with a view to reducing the cost of production.
HMSPR at #NUCOPLaunch:
Around the World
Total Group rebrands, changes name to TotalEnergies
The Board of Directors of Total has given approval for the company’s name to be changed from Total to TotalEnergies. The move is to invest more in renewable energy.
This was disclosed by the President/Director-General of the company, Patrick Pouyannes via a video shared on its site on Monday.
He said, “The new identity/name voices the dynamic we have collectively and resolutely launched as well as the enthusiasm that inspired us to take this course. It is based on our values and history.
“It also shows our stakeholders the path we are taking and I have no doubt that TotalEnergies will be the emblematic brand of our ambition and the banner under which we will achieve our future successes.”
What you should know
- In December 2015, the Paris Agreement woke world citizens up to the climate issues when it called for world carbon neutrality in the second half of the century.
- Total is doing this to support the Paris Agreement, which is why it started a significant move towards new energies in 2016, so it would continue to fulfil its mission to provide more affordable, more reliable and cleaner energy in the best way.
Energy
NNPC and other state oil companies risk wasting $400 billion on Oil and Gas investments
State-owned oil companies, including Nigeria’s NNPC, may face the risk of wasting $400 billion in Oil and Gas investments as the global energy needs to transition to other sources.
This was disclosed in a report by the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) titled, “Risky Bet: National Oil Companies in the Energy Transition,” as reported by Reuters on Monday.
“Over the next decade, NOCs could invest more than $400 billion (in 2021 prices) in oil and gas projects that will only break even if the world exceeds the global carbon budget.
“Most of this—more than $365 billion—is from developing and emerging economies, of which more than $80 billion is from low and low-middle income countries that receive international aid.
“This ‘Parisincompatible’ spending represents 22% of the total $1.9 trillion of capital expenditure that NOCs are projected to spend through to 2030.
“Over this period Rystad projects that the entire oil and gas industry will spend $4.6 trillion in capital expenditures,” the report stated.
The report added that state-owned oil companies may end up spending this amount on high-cost projects that could fail to make a substantial return.
“By investing in these risky projects, their governments and their public will have lost the opportunities to invest in areas of the economy that could generate jobs, economic growth, and development.
“The report highlighted that the failure of state-owned oil companies matters most for countries very dependent on their revenue including Algeria, Angola, Mozambique, and Nigeria.
“The prospect of structural decline poses particular challenges in their roles investing in commercial projects and spending public revenues in the upstream”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in November 2020 that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) claimed it cut its losses within one financial year by N800 billion. According to the NNPC GMD. Kyari, the corporation improved efficiency by cutting its losses by 97% within a financial year.
- Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Company, NLNG, paid the Federal Government a dividend of N144 billion in the fiscal year ended December 2020.
Energy
FG will convert one million cars to gas at no cost – Minister
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it will convert one million cars to gas at no cost, in its autogas initiative.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, during an interview on one of the national televisions, on Monday.
The Minister explained that the target of the government is to ensure that all Nigerians embrace the initiative, as it is a safer, cleaner and cheaper source of energy for vehicles.
He said, “We are going to give out free conversion to one million cars… if you want to convert your car, go to any conversion centre, they convert it for you, they charge us, we pay.
“NNPC has enabled its stations to dispense gas and a lot of other filling stations have enabled theirs too. All Nigerians need is to drive and their vehicles converted free of charge i.e. if they fall among the first 1 million cars.”
When asked if people were already investing in the initiative to guarantee supply, Sylva replied, “When you create demand, investment will follow, as investors will now know that a lot of Nigerians need gas and they will enable their filling stations.”
He added that FG is expecting that every filling station across the nation will be gas-enabled.
What it means
The development could mean that vehicle owners that are not counted among the one million cars may have to pay about N250,000 to make their vehicles gas-enabled.
What they are saying
Justice Derefaka, Programme Manager, Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialization Project, said:
“The cost varies. So, in terms of cost implication, it depends on the cylinder of the vehicle and of course, for a typical SUV cylinder, it is a bit higher. On the average, it is around N200,000 to N250,000 and this is for a four-cylinder vehicle, but it becomes a little bit higher for a six-cylinder SUV vehicle.”
