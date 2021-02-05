Connect with us
Switch
Advertisement
Samsung
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Payfarmer
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Stock Market

CBO Capital, Blackman & Co. acquire additional units of Ellah Lakes shares

Substantial shareholders, CBO Capital, Blackman & Co. have acquired additional units of Ellah Lakes shares.

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ellah Lakes in exclusive talks to purchase oil palm processing company  

CBO Capital Partners Limited and Blackman & Co. Limited, substantial shareholders with more than 15% stakes in Ellah Lakes Plc have acquired additional shares of the company.

These additional share acquisitions were made public knowledge in the disclosures issued respectively to the substantial shareholders (CBO Capital and Blackman Limited) acquisition.

READ: Honeywell gains 10% as investors scamper for company’s shares

It is important to note that the notification is compliant with The Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.

According to the notifications of Share dealing by insiders issued by the Company Secretary, Kenechi Ezezika, CBO Capital and Blackman acquired additional shares of the Ellah Lakes amounting to 42,421 units of the issued shares of the company, worth N153,392.87.

Specta

The statements revealed that:

  • On 19, 21, and 22 January 2021, CBO Capital Partners Limited acquired a total of 26,369 units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N3.23 per share.
  • On 20 and 21 January 2021, Blackman & Co. Limited acquired a total of 16,052 units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N4.25 per share.

READ: Ellah Lakes in exclusive talks to purchase oil palm processing company  

Why this matters

Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.

The purchase of the shares of Ellah Lakes Plc further cements CBO Capital and Blackman & Co. Limited’s position as substantial shareholders of the company.

READ: Portland Paints gain 9.84% on news of proposed scheme merger with CAP Plc

What you should know

  • According to figures contained in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report, CBO Capital and Blackman & Co. Limited held 28.20% and 16.92% of the issued share capital of the company respectively, as of 31st July 2020.
  • It is important to note that at the open of trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange today 5th February 2021, shares of Ellah Lakes were trading at N4.25.
  • This, however, puts the market capitalization of the company at N8.5 billion.

Related Topics:

Omokolade Ajayi is a graduate of Economics, and a certificate holder of the CFA Institute’s Investment Foundation Program. He is a business analyst, and equity market researcher, with wealth of experience as a retail investor. He is a business owner and a stern advocate of Financial literacy, who believes in the huge economic prospect of the Nigerian Payment channels and Fintech space.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Exclusives

Odds in play for premium returns on 11 Plc delisting

Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment as the current value of the stock trades at N228.

Published

9 hours ago

on

February 5, 2021

By

In 2017, NIPCO Investments Limited took over the 60% majority equity stake of ExxonMobil Oil Corporation in Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc, in a deal estimated to be valued at $301 million.

Barely three years later, the board of directors of 11 Plc. (formerly referred to as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) approved the voluntary delisting of 11 Plc. from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Minority shareholders are growing wary of getting a good return on their investment in the leading oil company as the current value of the stock trades at N228.

READ: Total Nigeria Plc records 0.7% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profits

Khalil Woli an Oil & Gas analyst at CardinalStone Partners in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics shared insights on the exit price minority holders are anticipating after shareholders approved the delisting of the stock from the NSE at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 19, 2020,

Specta

Woli said, “According to SEC rules, the company has to offer a price not lower than its highest in the last six months to minority shareholders in the event of a ticker delisting. MOBIL’s highest trading price in the last six months is N249.95, a 9.6%% premium to its last closing price of N228.00.”

READ: Unilever Overseas Holdings acquires N352 million worth of shares of Nigerian subsidiary

Although as a growing amount of investors become nervy about whether the delisting process would ever see the light of day, Olamide Adeboboye an investment analyst at an investment outfit based in Lagos, dampened such anxiety on the bias that the margins of the company under review has improved significantly amid an era of no subsidy;

“I think they will go ahead with the delisting. I guess the delay is just to buy some time for some pick up in the share price given the margin between six-month high and current price.

“Since margins are expected to improve for the downstream players this year, following an end to the subsidy regime. I think we might see them conclude the process towards the later part of the year,” Adeboboye said.

However, Olamide explained in detail that 11 Plc’s business model wasn’t so rock solid, as its core business failed to hit stock experts’ expectations. She said, “Though its core business has not reported a solid performance so far, it’s gotten a bit of support from the real estate and hospitality business, making the company record one of the highest margins in the industry.”

READ: The Peace Mass Transit deal explained – C&amp;I Leasing boss

Corroborating Olamide’s bias, Woli broke down the leading downstream company’s balance sheet as he stated;

bitcoin train

“Across the domestic downstream landscape, MOBIL is the least susceptible to earnings volatility due to support from its real estate business. However, earnings took a massive hit in 9M’20 on weaknesses from the core downstream business. For context, rental income contributed about 92.5% of operating profit at the end of 9M’20, compared to its five-year average of 61.2%.

Polaris bank

“In FY’21, we expect a turnaround in fortunes in its core operations, as businesses and travels resume on a commercial scale. Recent improvements in lubricant demand are also likely to be supportive in the near term. Our positive outlook also considers income stability from its real estate business, which has defied frailties in the broad economy.”

READ: How to own your home in 5 years without a mortgage

Jaiz bank ads

Bottom line

Minority shareholders are banking on the NSE delisting rules in earning at least a premium on their investment irrespective of the company’s recent performance and current share value in play.

Continue Reading

Market Views

Dangote, Zenith Bank, Champion plunge, Nigerian stock investors lose N112 billion

The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.

Published

21 hours ago

on

February 4, 2021

By

Nigerian Breweries brings the Bears to party, Investors down N20.5 billion 

Nigerian stocks ended their fourth trading session on a negative note. The All Share Index plunged by 0.51% to close at 41,785.80 index points as against a 0.10% drop recorded on Wednesday.

  • Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.76%. Investors lose N112.05 billion.
  • Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Thursday, however, printed positive as volume ticked up by 24.68% as against the -9.21% plunge recorded yesterday. FBNH, GUARANTY, and UBN were the most active to boost market turnover.
  • The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

READ: Lafarge gains N111.1 billion on NSE in 14 trading sessions

Top gainers

  1. MAYBAKER up 7.69% to close at N4.9
  2. ARDOVA up 5.56% to close at N19
  3. FCMB up 5.42% to close at N3.5
  4. PRESCO up 0.67% to close at N75
  5. ETERNA up 2.68% to close at N5.75

READ: Shell worried about its Nigerian onshore operations amid continued theft and sabotage

Top losers

Specta
  1. NNFM down 9.94% to close at N7.88
  2. CHAMPION down 9.73% to close at N3.06
  3. JBERGER down 6.19% to close at N19.7
  4. DANGCEM down 2.54% to close at N230
  5. ZENITHBANK down 0.74% to close at N26.75

READ: WallStreetBets initiate silver’s biggest jump since 2013

Outlook

Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.

  • The market struggled to close in the positive territory as profit-taking was seen on stocks across the board.
  • Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic.

Continue Reading

Stock Market

Cutix’ founder acquires additional shares of the company worth N3.3 million

The founder of Cutix Plc has increased more stakes in the company with the purchase of 1 million additional shares.

Published

2 days ago

on

February 3, 2021

By

Cutix Plc, dividend

Dr. Gilbert Obiajulu Uzodike, the founder of Cutix Plc has increased his stakes in the cable manufacturing company with the purchase of 1.5 million additional shares of the company.

This is according to Notification of Share Dealing by an Insider, signed by the Company Secretary, Nwokporo Chinwendu and published on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

It is important to note that the notification is compliant with The Exchange’s policy on insider dealing.

READ: Cutix Plc’s founder spends N2.15 million to acquire additional shares of the company

The statements revealed that the founder of Cutix Plc increased his stakes in the company with the acquisition of more than 1.5 million additional shares, over two transactions:

Specta
  • On the 26th of January, the founder acquired 695,919 additional units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N2.10 per share.
  • On the 29th of January, he also acquired 821,620 additional units of the ordinary shares of the company at a price of N2.25 per share.

This puts the total consideration for the shares purchased by Dr. Uzodike at N3,310,074.90

READ: DF Holdings acquires additional 27.17 million units of AIICO shares worth N30 million

Why this matters

  • Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company. This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
  • The purchase of the shares of Cutix Plc further cements the founder’s position as a substantial shareholder of the company.

Continue Reading
Advertisement




Advertisement

Nairametrics | Company Earnings