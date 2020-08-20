Ellah Lakes in exclusive talks to purchase oil palm processing company  

In a surprising development, yesterday, some DStv subscribers were informed about impending price increases. For instance, DStv Compact subscribers were informed to expect a 13.3% price increase to N7,900 up from N6,975, starting September 1st.

Similarly, the subscription fee for DStv Compact Plus was increased by 9.8% from N10,925 to N12,000. Nairametrics also understands that the subscription fee for DStv Premium was increased from N16,200 to 18,400, indicating a 13.6% hike.

Part of the notice by the leading pay-tv provider said, “Dear Customer, please be advised of a price adjustment on your DStv Compact package from 1 September. Your new monthly subscription will be N7,900.”

Note that this is happening barely a few days after lawmakers in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber summoned the company’s management to explain an earlier price hike in June.

As widely reported, DStv’s owners informed customers at the end of H1 2020 that it would be increasing prices for its bouquets in a bid to reflect the new Value Added Tax. The company said it had been absorbing the additional 2.5% tax, in hopes that the federal government would revert to the old tax rate before the end of Q1 2020. It also claimed that it would no longer be able to continue absorbing the extra costs, hence the decision to shift the burden to the customers.

Nigerians are dumbfounded and outraged

In the meantime, thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter. The reactions range from shock to pure outrage, with many people wondering why the government is not doing enough to checkmate DStv which is owned by South Africa’s MultiChoice.

DStv has successfully bribed lawmakers in this country for this impunity to continue. Some people in government raised the issue of the costly price for DSTV bouquet, now no one is talking price is up again. Please we need #dstvpayperview , retweet if you are concerned #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/7rJcJKiaW1 — odubayo Nathaniel (@natoodus) August 21, 2020

Perhaps the saddest part of this development is the fact that it is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating economic hardship that has come with it. And even though Multichoice tried to explain why the hike has become inevitable at this point, many customers would not be placated.