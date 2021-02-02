Stock Market
Honeywell gains 10% as investors scamper for company’s shares
Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc gained 10% in yesterday’s trading session.
Shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc gained 10% in yesterday’s trading session, as investors in the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) make demands for the shares of the company. The development is in reaction to its improved financial performance and increasing growth.
According to data obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Honeywell shares cleared at N1.43 per share with 25,122,393 units worth N35,605,728.98 crossing hands, in 225 deals on the floor of the exchange on Monday.
It is important to note that the current price of the shares of the company is currently trading at its 52 week-high.
According to data tracked from the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, till the close of trading activities yesterday, the market capitalization of the leading miller company increased from N10.31 billion at market open to N11.34 billion at the close of trade.
The increase probably was caused by buying interests in the shares of the company as investors scamper for the shares of Honeywell in reaction to the impressive financial performance which the company reported in the third quarter of 2020/21.
It is important to note that at the close of trading activities on NSE today, shares of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc rallied 13 kobo to close at N1.43 per share from N1.3 recorded at close of trade on Friday, 29th 2021.
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics reported that Honeywell Flour Mills Plc made a profit of N120 million in the third quarter ended, 31st December 2020.
- The recent financial statements of Honeywell highlights the improvement in the operating segment of the company, despite the widespread economic vulnerabilities in the Nigerian economy, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures and restrictions put in place by the government which has impacted the Nigerian economy.
- Honeywell’s move back to profitability can be hinged on the increase in the company’s sales which drove revenue higher by 34.24%. It is essential to note that despite the increase in the costs of raw materials, the company was able to post a profit after tax of N120 million in Q3 2020/21.
Top 10 Stockbroking firms trade shares worth N112.84 billion in January 2021
The top ten stockbroking firms traded stocks worth N112.8 billion, accounting for 48.37% of the total value of shares traded in the month.
Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) enjoyed a bullish start in January 2021, as the all-share index closed at 42,412.66 index points, 5.32% increase compared to 40,270.72 points recorded as of 31st December 2020.
The top ten stockbroking firms traded stocks worth N112.8 billion, accounting for 48.37% of the total value of shares traded in the month. This is according to the Broker Performance Report for the month ended 31st January 2021.
The value of shares traded by the top firms in January 2021, represents an 18.3% decline when compared to N138.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2020.
Stockbrokers by value
- Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers limited stands top on the list having traded on stocks valued at N21.66 billion and accounting for 9.28% of the total recorded trades. It however represents a decline of 39.4% when compared to N35.76 billion recorded in January 2020.
- Cardinalstone Securities Limited followed with trades on stocks worth N14.89 billion representing 6.39% of the total trades.
- Absa Securities Nigeria Limited traded in stocks worth N14.6 billion, accounting for 6.26% of the total value.
- Rencap Securities Nigeria Limited made transactions worth N13.5 billion (5.79%) to rank fourth on the list.
- EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited transacted in stocks valued at N11.74 billion.
- Others on the list include; Inter State Securities (N8.58 billion), Cordros Securities (N7.21 billion), Apel Asset (N7.17 billion), APT Securities (N7.11 billion), and Morgan Capital with N6.36 billion.
Stockbrokers by volume of shares
- Stanbic IBTC also topped the list with 2.58 billion units of shares, representing 9.41% of the total volume of shares traded in the month of January.
- GTI Securities came second with 2.29 billion units of shares representing 8.35%.
- Morgan Capital Securities followed with 2.24 billion units of shares which accounted for 8.18% of the total.
- Inter State Securities ranked fourth with transactions in 1.52 billion units of shares. 5.56% of the total unit of shares traded in the month.
- Atlass Portfolios Limited pulled transactions in 1.52 billion units of shares to rank fifth.
- Others include; Meristem Stockbrokers (1.43 billion), Cardinalstone Securities (1.37 billion), APT Securities (523.1 million), CSL Stockbrokers (436 million), and FBN Quest with trades in 408.3 million units of shares.
What you should know
- The All-share index of the NSE posted impressive gains in the month of January, growing by 5.32% to close at 42,412.66 points while the NSE Insurance index recorded the highest gain of 29.77%.
- The NSE Oil and Gas index also grew by 12.43% to close at 254.31 points while the Banking index recorded positive growth of 7.89%.
- Of all sub-indices captured by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, only the NSE Growth index recorded a decline in the month of January 2021.
Can I “Short” Dangote Cement stocks?
A follower on my Twitter account asked me a simple question this week, “Kalu how can I short Dangote Cement?”
First, what does shorting a stock mean?
Shorting is seeking to profit from the projected fall in the price of an asset. It involves borrowing shares you do not own and then selling to another investor. The strategy is selling high and buying low, i.e. selling the stock today, generating cash today with the intent to repurchase the same stock at a lower cost, making a spread.
To be able to short any stock, you need.
- A research-based belief that the asset is overpriced, i.e. it is trading in the public market at a price above its intrinsic value.
- Availability of shares that can be borrowed, sold, and rebought. This implies that the target stock to be shorted should have sufficient volume.
First, let us understand the terms I will use?
If I am selling, I am Shorting or Putting.
If I am buying, I am going Long or Calling.
So how do I short a stock?
I have identified the target stock to short, let us call it Kalu Plc or KPLC. Let us assume the stock is priced today at N100.00. I go to a broker that holds stock of KPLC, and I borrow 10,000 units of PLC for three months. He will charge a fee for this. Let us assume the fee is 100.00 per 10,000 shares for the 90 days. I will simply sell those shares of KPLC for 100 per share and bank 1,000,000.
So, my position is cash N1,000,000 liability N1,000,000 (10,000 shares of KPLC)
Next, I can buy a Forward Call to cover my bet. This means I buy an option to buy KPLC at 100 in three months as well. The is called a Hedge. I am covering my Short position on PLC by buying the option to buy KPLC back at N100 in 90 days, I will also pay a fee to buy this cover. This means if KPLC instead of falling, rises in value, I will not make money, but I also will not lose money because my Put (Sale) trade has been covered by my Call (Buy) trade. This is called a Covered Call.
Can I Short without a cover?
Yes, I can still Short KPLC without buying a call option. That will save me the expense of paying the Call premium and increase my overall projected profit but expose my trade to unlimited losses if the shares of KPLC do not fall but rise.
What happens if shares of KPLC fall as planned?
If shares of KPLC fall, that is perfect. Let us assume shares fall to 50 per share in 90 days, I simply debit my cash position for 500,000 and buy back the 10,000 shares of KPLC and return to the broker I borrowed it from. I have just made 500,000 or 50% (ignoring fees).
What happens if shares of KPLC rises?
If shares of KPLC rise instead of falling, problem. Let us say KPLC goes from 100 to 150 in 90 days, this means I must spend 1,500,000 to buy back the initial 10,000 shares a return to the Broker, I have lost 50%.
What if I covered my Short call?
Well, if I covered by Short Putting by buying the 90-day Call, then that was smart. I can simply exercise that call to buy 10,000 shares at 100 instead of 150. This means I debit my cash account to fund my Call excise and repay the broker. I do not make any return, but I do not lose N50,000.
What about options?
Now I can increase my potential returns (or magnify my losses) by simply buying options.
Options are exactly what is described above both in Call and Put scenarios, but options are sold in units of 100. Thus the 10,000 units are 100 options contracts. Leverage allows the investor to make money on the upside but magnify losses on the downside.
So back to Dangote…
Can I short Dangote Cement? The simple answer is yes, rules exist to enable a short of Dangote Cement, the real question is can you make money from that trade?
Nestle, Access Bank, Vitafoam plunge, investors lose N29 billion
The All-share index dropped d by 0.13% to close at 42,357.90 index points as against the 0.58% gain recorded last Friday.
Nigerian stock market ended its first trading session of the week on a bearish note.
The All-share index dropped d by 0.13% to close at 42,357.90 index points as against the 0.58% gain recorded last Friday. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization currently stands at N22.16 trillion. Investors lost N28.65 billion.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +5.18%.
- Nigerian Stock markets trading turnover on Monday also ended negative as volume dipped by 12.40% as against the 20.63% surge recorded last Friday
- UBN, TRANSCORP, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- Market breadth closed positive as HONYFLOUR led 33 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by ROYALEX at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- MRS up 8.94% to close at N13.4
- UACN up 7.19% to close at N8.95
- INTBREW up 6.67% to close at N6.4
- DANGSUGAR up 2.12% to close at N21.7
- SEPLAT up 1.02% to close at N495
Top Losers
- JBERGER down 7.28% to close at N21
- NESTLE down 3.65% to close at N1450
- VITAFOAM down 3.48% to close at N9.7
- FLOURMILL down 3.17% to close at N33.6
- ACCESS down 1.61% to close at N9.15
Outlook
- Nigerian bourse at Monday’s trading session was negatively impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which are Access Bank, Nestle, Flour mills, Vitafoam.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.