Portland Paints gain 9.84% on news of proposed scheme merger with CAP Plc

Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc stocks are up by 9.84% at press time as investors scamper for the shares of the company on news of a merger with Chemical Allied Products Plc.

According to data from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Portland Paint shares cleared at N2.68 per share with 291,830 units worth N782,104.40 crossing hands, in 6 deals on the floor of the exchange today.

It is important to note that the current price of the shares of the company is still below the offered cash consideration of N2.90 for each ordinary share of N0.50 held in Portland Paints, in line with the proposition of the scheme merger.

However, the cash consideration offered to shareholders is 8.2% higher than the current share price of the company.

What you should know