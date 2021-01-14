Stock Market
Livestock Feeds shares have gained N1.6 billion since January 4
Livestock Feeds has gained N1.6 billion since the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this year.
The shares of Livestock Feeds Plc have gained N1.6 billion since the open of trade on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this year, as investors continue to bid the shares of the company higher, owing to the impressive financial results of the company in Q3 2020.
This was uncovered by Nairametrics after tracking the performance of the shares of the company on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, from 4 January 2021 when the exchange opened for year 2021.
The checks revealed that the company has gained N1,589,999,691.54 largely on the back of the robust fundamental strength of the company and its impressive financial performance in 2020.
It is important to note that the buying interest in the shares of the company saw the market capitalization of the company increase from N4.2 billion to N5.8 billion alone this year.
What you should know
- The impressive financial performance of the company has made analysts to review their models, as well as the fair value of the shares of the company.
- This was necessary as the profit after tax of the company increased by 828% in Q3, while its profits in the first nine months of 2020 increased by 2247%.
Spotlight Stories
MTN, SEPLAT, ARDOVA, rally Nigerian stocks up
NSE30 stocks including, SEPLAT, ARDOVA, MTN triggered the upward run at Thursday’s trading session.
Nigerian Stocks ended Thursday’s trading session on an impressive note.
The All Share Index gained by 1.54% to close at 40,963.14 index points as against +0.11% upsides recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +1.72%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market value now stands at N21.4 trillion
- Nigerian bourse trading volume also surged higher, on the account volume ticked up by 72.89% as against the 59.86% plunge recorded yesterday. TRANSCORP, MBENEFIT and GUARANTY were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed positive as CHAMPION led 49 Gainers as against 7 Losers topped by COURTVILLE at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top Gainers
- NASCON up 9.72% to close at N17.5
- ARDOVA up 9.25% to close at N21.85
- SEPLAT up 8.76% to close N540
- DANGCEM up 3.04% to close at N237
- MTNN up 1.82% to close at N168
Top Losers
- NEIMETH down 6.36% to close at N2.06
- COURTVILLEdown 8.33% to close at N0.22
- JAIZBANK down 2.78% to close at N0.7
- NAHCO down 1.75% to close at N2.25
- GUINNESS down 0.26% to close at N18.85
Outlook
Nigerian Bourse recorded an impressive winning streak this week as some NSE30 stocks including, SEPLAT, ARDOVA, MTN triggered the upward run at Thursday’s trading session.
- The Nigerian Stock market advance to close in positive territory as buying interest was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market.
Stock Market
Japaul stocks show no sign of slowing down, increase by 104% in 2021
Japaul stocks have gained 104% so far this year, as investors continue to bid the shares of the company higher.
Japaul Gold stocks have continued with its streak of gains today with no sign of slowing down, as the shares of the company gain 9.45% at mid-day on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, taking its year-till-date gains to 104%.
Checks by Nairametrics at today’s trading session revealed that the company which has become investors’ delight on the exchange, yet again gained an additional 12 kobo, which translates to 9.45%, as the share price of the rebranded company clears at N1.39, with 10 million shares of the company exchanged in 43 deals worth over N14 million.
As of 12:55 WAT, during active trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the bid books of the company revealed that almost 100 million bids have been placed at today’s price of N1.39 in 70 orders for the shares of the company, without a single offer.
Read Also: U.S. approves New York Stock Exchange listing plan to cut off investment banks
This suggests that the share price of the company will close at N1.39 today, and the momentum of the recent increase in the shares is expected to extend over to tomorrow.
What you should know
- Mr. Ahmed Jinad, Head, Investment Research, Meristem Securities Limited, who spoke at today’s webinar organized by Meristem, revealed that the key driver behind the recent gains in the shares of the company on NSE remains the recent restructuring process of the former oil servicing company into its new business of mining natural resources.
- As investors are optimistic about the performance of the company in this new line of business, it is important to note that the Management of Japaul has taken avid steps by rebranding and changing its logo and name from Japaul Oil & Maritime Services to Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc.
Read Also: Dangote Cement market capitalization increased by 28% to cross N3 trillion mark in November
- The company has also partnered H&H Mines Limited to mine gold, it is also set to receive approval in principle from representatives of H&H Mines Ltd for Japaul to invest in or acquire some shares of the company.
Spotlight Stories
Nigerian stocks post gains, MOBIL, SEPLAT, GUINNESS rally high
The All Share Index advanced today by 0.11%. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.17%, and N21.09 trillion respectively.
Nigerian Stocks rallied higher at the third trading session of the week.
The All Share Index advanced today by 0.11% to 40,341.05 index points. Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 0.17%, and N21.09 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 468.1 million units of shares, valued at N6.96 billion exchanged hands in 5,697 deals.
- ZENITHBANK was the most traded shares by volume and value at 45.7 million units and N1.18 billion respectively.
- The sectorial performance was broadly bullish as the Insurance & Energy indexes lead the gainer’s chart by +4.12 & 1.74%.
- The Consumer goods, Industrial & Banking sectors trailed distantly, appreciating by 0.11% and 0.08% apiece. Market sentiment was positive as market breadth came in at 2.0x with 32 advancers and 16 decliners.
Top Gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.92% to close at N12.52
- MOBIL up 9.43% to close at N249.5
- FLOURMILL up 6.93% to close at N29.3
- SEPLAT up 0.08% to close at N496.5
- GUINNESS up 1.61% to close at N18.9
Top Losers
- INTBREW down 3.82% to close at N6.8
- GLAXOSMITH down 2.78% to close at N7
- LIVESTOCK down 9.74% to close at N1.76 –
- AFRIPRUD down 2.59% to close at N6.77
- CUTIX down 5.00% to close at N2.09
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its impressive upward run amid high COVID-19 caseloads recorded globally,
- The performance of the market was driven by price appreciation in Mobil, BOCGAS, and SEPLAT.
- Notably, NSE30 Stocks like SEPLAT and GUINNESS cement in the past couple of days have experienced a decent amount of buying pressures.
- Amidst the prevailing bullish run, Nairametrics envisages caution as recent price action reveals little activity in a significant number of low and medium capitalized stocks across the market spectrum.