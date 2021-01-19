Corporate deals
CAP and Portland Paints obtain Federal High Court approval on proposed scheme merger
A Federal High Court approved the proposed scheme merger between Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints Plc.
The Judicial Divison of the Federal High Court has approved the proposed scheme merger between Chemical Allied Products Plc and Portland Paints Plc, and other matters connected therewith.
In line with this, the Federal High Court ordered that a meeting of the holders of the fully paid ordinary shares of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria be convened and held for the purpose of considering and approving a Scheme of Merger between the concerned entities.
Portland Paints disclosed this on the NSE before the open of trade today.
The statement said upon approval by the shareholders at the court-ordered meeting, which will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at Radisson Blu Hotel, the subjoined resolutions of the Scheme Merger shall be effected.
Overview of the Scheme Merger and options offered to shareholders
For the purpose of giving effect to the Merger as would be agreed between the Company and the Holders of the Fully Paid Ordinary Shares of Portland Paint Plc and Chemical and Allied Products PLC at the court-ordered meeting, shareholders of Portland Paint Plc at the close of business on the Terminal Date shall be offered the option:
- To receive a Cash Consideration of N2.90 for each ordinary share of N0.50 held in Portland Paints as at close of business on the Terminal Date.
- Or be allotted 1 ordinary share of N0.50 each in the share capital of CAP (credited as fully paid) in exchange for every 8 ordinary shares of N0.50 each held in Portland Paints.
Implied impact of the Scheme Merger between CAP and Portland Paints
Upon the Scheme becoming effective, the following modification shall be made:
- All assets and liabilities of Portland Paints including but not limited to real property, intellectual property rights, permits, credits, allowances, equipment and machinery, plant, fixtures and fittings, motor vehicles and businesses, shall be transferred to CAP.
- All employees and undertakings rights, powers and duties of a personal character, which could not generally be assigned or performed vicariously, of the Company shall be transferred to CAP.
- All legal proceedings, claims and litigations pending or contemplated by or against the Company be continued by or against CAP.
- The entire share capital of the Company shall be cancelled, and the Company shall be dissolved without being wound up.
- All contracts of the Company shall continue to be in force and effect in accordance with their respective terms and conditions, and CAP shall assume all rights and obligations of the Company under all such contracts.
- All monies standing to the credit of the Company at banks and with other debtors within and outside Nigeria be held to the credit of CAP.
DEAL: uLesson raises $7.5 million Series A round
uLesson has announced that it has closed a $7.5M Series A round.
uLesson, a Nigerian educational learning platform that leverages best in class teachers, media, and technology solutions to create high-quality, affordable and accessible education for African students, announced that it has closed a $7.5M Series A round.
This funding round was led by US-based Owl Ventures, which is focused on education as an investment. It was also backed by existing investors — Founder Collective and TLcom .
Founded by Sim Shagaya, uLesson curates personalised, curriculum-relevant content via mobile and PC devices for students in the K-7 to K-12 segment across the continent. Students can access the lessons via streaming and SD cards, where they can download and store the content, allowing them to study remotely, removing challenges around internet access limitations and costs.
According to Sim Shagaya,
- “The uLesson app has now been downloaded a million times with paying users from at least 7 countries (including countries we don’t formally serve). On average, learners spend around 77 minutes on the app daily — a figure that exceeds the engagement levels on most social networking apps.
- “Our goal is that ten years from now, K-12 education on the continent will bear little semblance to what you see today. But it won’t just be different, it will be better on most dimensions and much more affordable.
- “We also believe that the impact borne of the marriage of education and technology will be greater on the African continent than any other place in the world.”
This funding will be deployed to power uLesson’s expansion into Eastern & Southern Africa, as well as secure new talent and build its product development and production infrastructure.
FMDQ Securities Exchange admits Total Nigeria Plc and 2 others CPs
FMDQ has announced the admission of three new Commercial papers.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the quotation of Total Nigeria Plc, Mixta Real Estate and Valency Agro Nigeria Limited Commercial Papers under its platform.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the disclosure was made by the FMDQ Group in a corporate statement issued, sequel to the fulfilment of all regulatory requirements.
- The statement explained that FMDQ admitted Total Nigeria Plc., N2.25 billion Series 1 and N12.75 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CP) under its N30 billion CP Issuance Programme.
- It also approved the quotation of Mixta Real Estate Plc., N2 billion Series 32 CP under its N20 billion CP Issuance Programme.
- In the same vein, the FMDQ Group also approved the registration of Valency Agro Nigeria Ltd., N20 billion CP programme on its platform.
What they are saying
Commenting on the quotation of the issue, the Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Mr Imrane Barry, explained that:
- “The programme was set up to enable the company further broaden its sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets, while also reducing its overall funding costs.”
In his remarks, the Managing Director, Valency International Pte Ltd., Mr Sunil Dhanuka, said:
- “We are glad for the successful registration of Valency Agro’s, N20 billion CP Issuance Programme. In line with our vision to grow within the agricultural value chain in Nigeria, Valency Agro is committed to ensuring the growth of the agriculture sector through our deep involvement in Cashew, Sesame, Cocoa and other produce.
- “Proceeds from this CP Programme will be used toward meeting the midterm working capital requirements of the various agricultural produce and on value addition prior to export.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported the admission of Axxela N11.5 billion bond on FMDQ platform.
- Total Nigeria Plc had earlier issued a debut commercial paper, which was aimed at supporting the sector and reactivating the economy. This CP was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Despite the disruption, the debut issuance attracted sizeable demand from a lot of investors, leading to oversubscription.
- The financial advisers of the debut issuance scheme are Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited and FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited.
- Commercial paper is a money-market security issued (sold) by large corporations to obtain funds to meet short-term debt obligations (for example, payroll) and is backed only by an issuing bank or company which promises to pay the face amount on the maturity date specified on the note.
DEAL: Heirs Holdings acquires 45% of OML 17 from Shell, Total and Eni
Heirs Holdings has acquired 45% of OML 17 from Shell Nigeria as part of its expansion into the oil and gas industry.
Heirs Holdings has expanded its Oil and Gas portfolio, as it acquired 45% of OML 17 from Shell Nigeria.
The company acquired related assets, through TNOG Oil and Gas Limited (a related company of Heirs Holdings and Transcorp), from the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited, Total E&P Nigeria Limited and ENI.
This was disclosed by the company in a statement issued on Friday and seen by Nairametrics.
According to the statement, TNOG Oil and Gas Limited will have sole operatorship of the asset in a transaction that is one of the largest oil and gas financings in Africa in over a decade.
- “With a financing component of US$1.1 billion, provided by a consortium of global and regional banks and investors. OML 17 has a current production capacity of 27,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and according to our estimates, 2P reserves of 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an additional 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources of further exploration potential. The investment demonstrates a further important advance in the execution of Heirs Holdings’ integrated energy strategy and the Group’s commitment to Africa’s development, through long term investments that create economic prosperity and social wealth.”
What they are saying
In the statement, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, said:
- “We have a very clear vision: creating Africa’s first integrated energy multinational, a global quality business, uniquely focused on Africa and Africa’s energy needs. The acquisition of such a high-quality asset, with significant potential for further growth, is a strong statement of our confidence in Nigeria, the Nigerian oil and gas sector and a tribute to the extremely high-quality management team that we have assembled.
- “As a Nigerian and more particularly an indigene of the Niger Delta region, I understand well our responsibilities that come with stewardship of the asset, our engagement with communities and the strategic importance of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. We see significant benefits from integrating our production with our ability to power Nigeria, through Transcorp, and deliver value across the energy value chain.”
The President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp, Owen Omogiafo, explained that the deal further demonstrates the company’s integrated energy strategy and its determination to power Africa.
- “Heirs Holdings was advised by Standard Chartered Plc, as Global Coordinator, and United Capital Plc, with a syndicate of lending institutions including Afreximbank, ABSA, Africa Finance Corporation, Union Bank of Nigeria, Hybrid Capital, and global asset management firm, Amundi. The deal also involves Schlumberger as a technical partner, as well as the trading arm of Shell as an off-taker.
- “Heirs Holdings has created one of Africa’s largest, indigenous owned, oil and gas businesses, headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria and led by a board and management team with significant regional and global experience in production, exploration, and value creation in the resources sector.”
What you should know
- Two years ago, Nairametrics reported that Elumelu’s Heir may acquire Shell, as the Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reportedly considering the possibility of selling its two oil mining licenses in the oil-rich Niger-Delta.
- According to reports, Heirs Holding Ltd was already raising funds to acquire the two oil mining licenses 11 and 17 valued at $2 billion. The assets include a natural gas-fired power plant which will be managed by Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc.
- Transnational Corporation Plc in its Half year results for the period ended 31 June 2018, recorded a 44.8% increase in revenue from its Power segment of operation from N27.97 billion in half-year 2017 to N46.08 billion half-year 2018. The largest of its five revenue segments.
- According to the report, the decision to sell off these assets is triggered by the continued unrest in the oil-rich region and age long accusation of environmental pollution levelled against the Dutch oil firm.
- Shell has over the years faced stiff opposition in operating within the Niger-Delta region, with several reports of pipeline vandalism and youth restiveness in the region. This situation has left the oil company with undeveloped oil and gas reserves.