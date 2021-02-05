Tech News
China has nearly 1 billion internet users
By the end of 2020, China had 989 million internet users since more people were spending time indoors due to the pandemic.
China announced that it has nearly 1 billion internet users. This new data showed the extent to which Chinese people went online in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and adopted new habits, such as shopping through video live streams.
According to CNBC, between March and the end of the year, 72.15 million more people were shopping online, predominantly on mobile phones, reaching 782 million in China.
Internet users in China with a monthly income of at least 5,001 yuan ($774) rose to 29.3% in December, up from 27.6% in March.
The number of people working from home also increased from 147 million from June to 346 million as of December.
With the rise of video streaming apps like Tiktok, more people watched short videos than shop online in China. The number of video watching rose from 76.33 million over nine months — to 927 million in December.
What you should know:
- In 2020, Nigeria had 99.05 million internet users with almost three-quarters of Nigerian web traffic being generated via smartphones.
- Nigeria is considered a mobile-first market and it is projected to grow to 131.7 million internet users in 2023. The internet penetration in Nigeria amounted to 46.6 percent of the population in 2020 and is set to reach 65.2 per cent in 2025.
- In a country with over 200 million people, only around 10 to 20 percent of the population use a smartphone.
Majority of mobile users are still using feature phones which offer basic phone functions like voice calling and text messaging.
Elon Musk’s former Chief Engineer creates new electric car, claims it’s better than Tesla
Tesla’s former Chief Engineer says his own electric car will be the fastest, longest-range electric vehicle on the planet.
Peter Rawlinson, an ex-Engineer at Tesla has created his self-driving Car called Lucid Air. The 169,000 dollars car is coming this spring and Peter claims that it is the fastest, longest-range electric vehicle on the planet.
10 years ago, Rawlinson engineered the Tesla model S. He feels so strongly that Lucid Air will become the world’s best electric car. This is the same feeling he had when he was the Chief Engineer for Tesla S and now we can see how the Tesla S has become mainstream.
According to Rawlinson. The “Dream” edition of the Air tops the S with an industry-leading 517 miles per charge, faster recharging, and the ability to go from 0 mph to 60 mph in just over 2 seconds.
READ: FG to buy only locally assembled vehicles for its use
He also plans to leverage the Air’s 1,080-horsepower propulsion technology—which he claims is the world’s most efficient—to power cheaper electric vehicles.
His five years plan is to sell hundreds of thousands of mid-$40,000 electric cars and also help big automakers sell $25,000 mass-market electric vehicles–the very same objective that his old boss, Elon Musk, is chasing.
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund owns two-thirds of Rawlinson’s company and that is where he intends to build his cars.
READ: Elon Musk’s wealth jumps in 2021, more than top 5 billionaires combined
What you should know
- The Biden Administration is already making owning an electric vehicle a priority so as to reduce the use of fossil-fuel vehicles.
- This new implementation has seen more automobile companies like General Motors making plans to produce only electric vehicles by 2035, Ford and Volkswagen also have aggressive plans to move away from fossil fuels.
- The new wave of electric vehicles will expand the global supply for Electric vehicle parts as consumer interest rises. The first Air customers will take delivery this spring.
Facebook launches Marketplace in Nigeria
Facebook has launched in Nigeria, Marketplace – a platform where users can buy and sell new and pre-owned items to other users.
Facebook has launched Marketplace in Nigeria. Facebook initially created Marketplace in 2016 as a platform where users can buy and sell new and pre-owned items to other users.
Users could list their product on the Marketplace and connect directly with potential customers in their area instead of buying and selling through user-created Facebook groups.
This service was not available in Nigeria until this week. The marketplace was already available in some African countries, even though more people use Facebook in Nigeria than in other African countries
To start using MARKETPLACE, USERS can simply tap on the Marketplace icon or visit www.facebook.com/marketplace to browse and search for items, sort based on distance or category.
Facebook’s head of public policy for Anglophone, West Africa, Adaora Ikenze, commented on the launch and explained that “the launch of Marketplace in Nigeria further highlights our ongoing efforts in helping to boost buying and selling in Nigeria and connecting communities.”
As the effect of the pandemic continues to impact lives and businesses, the launch of Facebook Marketplace in Nigeria will provide people with a convenient destination where they can buy and sell anything from the comfort of their homes.
To start using market place, Users can list an item and then create a public listing group that will appear on people’s Newsfeed, Facebook search, marketplace or Facebook groups.
The items sold on Facebook must adhere to the Community Standards, as well as the Commerce Policies. Sellers and Merchants are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
Facebook also said that buyers should verify the item before completing shipping arrangements. To ensure safety, meeting arrangements should be done in public places.
What you should know:
- Over the past few years, Facebook Marketplace has grown in popularity and is now used by 800 million people in 70 different countries every month.
- This safety regulation is coming due to the incident that occurred this week where a man was robbed by a Facebook Marketplace seller in the US.
- Users are urged to protect their privacy and avoid disclosing sensitive information like financial account information to people
Spotlight Stories
TikTok set to reduce misinformation on its platform
TikTok is taking steps to reduced misinformation by removing videos that are identified to be spreading false information.
TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service announced that it would try to reduce misinformation by removing videos flagged by fact-checkers as inconclusive. It said that it will also remove videos that are identified to be spreading false information.
This feature is launching in the United States and Canada but will become available globally in the “coming weeks.”
Tiktok partners with fact-checkers at PolitiFact, Lead Stories, and SciVerify to help assess the accuracy of the content. If the fact check confirms a content to be false, it will be removed from the platform.
READ: Satoshi Nakamoto’s unspent BTCs worth $10.9 billion
The company noted that sometimes fact checks are inconclusive or content is not able to be confirmed, especially during unfolding events.
In cases like that, a video may become ineligible for recommendation into anyone’s For You feed to limit the spread of potentially misleading information.
Users will be notified when a video with unsubstantiated content is identified in an effort to reduce sharing. The video’s creator will also be notified as well that their video was flagged as unsubstantiated content.
READ: Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia due to media code
How TikTok will verify the videos
To verify a video, TikTok’s internal investigation and moderation team, work to verify misinformation using readily available information like existing public fact checks. If it can’t do so, the video will be sent to a fact-checking partner. If the fact check determines content is false or violates TikTok’s misinformation policy, it will simply be removed.
A viewer who comes across one of these flagged videos will see a banner that says the content has been reviewed but can’t be conclusively validated.
READ: WhatsApp to share users’ personal information with Facebook
If a viewer attempts to share a flagged video, they’ll see a new alert prompt to remind them that the video has been flagged for unverified content. Users will also be notified when a warning label has been added to their clip.
What you should know: This is slightly similar to what Twitter has on their platform when users go to retweet an article that they haven’t actually read, they will be prompted to read before retweeting. This additional prompt has proven useful to Twitter as more people have read articles thereby ensuring that they have a better understanding of what they want to share.
