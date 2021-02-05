China has nearly 1 billion internet users

China announced that it has nearly 1 billion internet users. This new data showed the extent to which Chinese people went online in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and adopted new habits, such as shopping through video live streams.

By the end of 2020, China had 989 million internet users since more people were spending time indoors due to the pandemic. This is way higher than Nigeria.

According to CNBC, between March and the end of the year, 72.15 million more people were shopping online, predominantly on mobile phones, reaching 782 million in China.

Internet users in China with a monthly income of at least 5,001 yuan ($774) rose to 29.3% in December, up from 27.6% in March.

The number of people working from home also increased from 147 million from June to 346 million as of December.

With the rise of video streaming apps like Tiktok, more people watched short videos than shop online in China. The number of video watching rose from 76.33 million over nine months — to 927 million in December.

