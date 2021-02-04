Columnists
How Successful Spectrum Awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa
With some 900 million people in Africa still unconnected, there is more work to be done.
The benefits of mobile broadband are clear to see all across Africa. For governments that want to continue to expand coverage and maximise the benefits from connectivity, making sure there is more affordable spectrum is the first step.
At the end of 2019, 477 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa subscribed to mobile services, accounting for 45 per cent of the population. Also, the rollout of mobile technology has driven a fifth of income per capita growth over the last 20 years. These are impressive numbers. But with some 900 million people in Africa still unconnected, there is more work to be done.
Spectrum licensing decisions, and pricing in particular, play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of mobile services and providing better networks and services for consumers and businesses. Our new “Effective Spectrum Pricing in Africa” report is unprecedented in scope and depth, tracking spectrum assignments across nearly 50 African countries for the 2010–2019 period.
The negative impacts of high spectrum prices on connectivity in Africa are unfortunately clear to see. It is an issue that has to be addressed for the region to take full advantage of the benefits mobile broadband can bring.
The report’s key findings are:
- Governments in Africa have assigned approximately half the amount of mobile spectrum compared with the global average. This gap in spectrum assignments has emerged and expanded over the last decade, making it difficult for operators to offer fast mobile broadband speeds. Governments in the region have also on average licensed 3G and 4G spectrum around three years later than other regions.
- African countries account for a large proportion of the highest spectrum prices globally. When spectrum prices are adjusted by income, Africa accounts for about half of all the high or extremely high spectrum prices worldwide. Even excluding extreme outliers, spectrum prices remain high. Median prices are four times higher than in the developed world and twice as high as the global median.
- Licensing more spectrum earlier and at affordable prices can pay dividends for consumers. Higher amounts of spectrum and lower spectrum prices are strongly linked to higher population coverage, download speeds and adoption. Countries that have assigned spectrum earlier have also achieved higher coverage levels.
In short, mobile industry simply cannot be viewed as cash cows anymore. Government interventions to maximise revenue result in negative consequences for citizens in cities as well as rural areas. Instead, governments should release more spectrum in a timely manner. This helps in order operators expand their network coverage, improve speeds and encourage adoption. The aim with our new report is to give governments and regulators the arguments they need in order to implement policies that help improve mobile capacity and expand connectivity.
The mobile market in the Sub-Saharan region is expected to reach several important milestones over the next five years: half a billion mobile subscribers in 2021, 1 billion mobile connections in 2024, and 50% subscriber penetration by 2025. As highlighted in our recently released position paper on expanding mobile coverage, the key to reaching these goals are real partnerships between governments and mobile operators.
Most importantly, together we can set the stage for more innovative mobile services and connect more people, wherever they may live. And with that bring the benefits of mobile connectivity to millions more.
The “Effective Spectrum Pricing in Africa” report can be downloaded here in English.
By Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Africa, GSMA
Can I “Short” Dangote Cement stocks?
A follower on my Twitter account asked me a simple question this week, “Kalu how can I short Dangote Cement?”
First, what does shorting a stock mean?
Shorting is seeking to profit from the projected fall in the price of an asset. It involves borrowing shares you do not own and then selling to another investor. The strategy is selling high and buying low, i.e. selling the stock today, generating cash today with the intent to repurchase the same stock at a lower cost, making a spread.
To be able to short any stock, you need.
- A research-based belief that the asset is overpriced, i.e. it is trading in the public market at a price above its intrinsic value.
- Availability of shares that can be borrowed, sold, and rebought. This implies that the target stock to be shorted should have sufficient volume.
First, let us understand the terms I will use?
If I am selling, I am Shorting or Putting.
If I am buying, I am going Long or Calling.
So how do I short a stock?
I have identified the target stock to short, let us call it Kalu Plc or KPLC. Let us assume the stock is priced today at N100.00. I go to a broker that holds stock of KPLC, and I borrow 10,000 units of PLC for three months. He will charge a fee for this. Let us assume the fee is 100.00 per 10,000 shares for the 90 days. I will simply sell those shares of KPLC for 100 per share and bank 1,000,000.
So, my position is cash N1,000,000 liability N1,000,000 (10,000 shares of KPLC)
Next, I can buy a Forward Call to cover my bet. This means I buy an option to buy KPLC at 100 in three months as well. The is called a Hedge. I am covering my Short position on PLC by buying the option to buy KPLC back at N100 in 90 days, I will also pay a fee to buy this cover. This means if KPLC instead of falling, rises in value, I will not make money, but I also will not lose money because my Put (Sale) trade has been covered by my Call (Buy) trade. This is called a Covered Call.
Can I Short without a cover?
Yes, I can still Short KPLC without buying a call option. That will save me the expense of paying the Call premium and increase my overall projected profit but expose my trade to unlimited losses if the shares of KPLC do not fall but rise.
What happens if shares of KPLC fall as planned?
If shares of KPLC fall, that is perfect. Let us assume shares fall to 50 per share in 90 days, I simply debit my cash position for 500,000 and buy back the 10,000 shares of KPLC and return to the broker I borrowed it from. I have just made 500,000 or 50% (ignoring fees).
What happens if shares of KPLC rises?
If shares of KPLC rise instead of falling, problem. Let us say KPLC goes from 100 to 150 in 90 days, this means I must spend 1,500,000 to buy back the initial 10,000 shares a return to the Broker, I have lost 50%.
What if I covered my Short call?
Well, if I covered by Short Putting by buying the 90-day Call, then that was smart. I can simply exercise that call to buy 10,000 shares at 100 instead of 150. This means I debit my cash account to fund my Call excise and repay the broker. I do not make any return, but I do not lose N500,000.
What about options?
Now I can increase my potential returns (or magnify my losses) by simply buying options.
Options are exactly what is described above both in Call and Put scenarios, but options are sold in units of 100. Thus the 10,000 units are 100 options contracts. Leverage allows the investor to make money on the upside but magnify losses on the downside.
So back to Dangote…
Can I short Dangote Cement? The simple answer is yes, rules exist to enable a short of Dangote Cement, the real question is can you make money from that trade?
2021 Macroeconomic and Equities outlook
The economy is projected to exit recession in 2021, supported by the gradual normalization of economic activities.
Last week, we published Nigeria’s Macroeconomic and Equities outlook for 2021, which reflected our views on the economy and financial markets. In our view, without a doubt, 2021 has begun amidst uncertainties for the Nigerian economy. The Nigerian economy slumped into recession in 2020, occasioned by the headwinds associated with the Covid-19 pandemic. We project the economy to contract by 2.7% in 2020.
The economy is projected to exit recession in 2021, supported by the gradual normalization of economic activities, as the impact of the lockdown in 2020 continues to fade. We expect growth to be driven by the non-oil sector, supported by gains from agriculture and the telecommunication sectors, the combination of which accounts for about 38% of the GDP basket. Downside risks to our forecast are linked to the lingering effects of the pandemic caused by the delayed distribution of effective vaccines.
The inflation rate grew strongly in 2020, on the back of supply chain disruption emanating from the pandemic, FX restrictions, border closure and climate-related shocks. Inflation is poised to maintain its ascent in 2021, with pressure expected from both the food and core baskets of the CPI. Overall, we expect headline inflation to average 16.4% in 2021 (compared with 13.9% in 202o) with year-end figure at 14.6%. In 2021, we expect the current account deficit to narrow (estimated at USD10.80bn (2.31% of the GDP), supported by a gradual recovery in global economic activities and firming crude oil prices.
The Naira was devalued across all the segments of the FX market in 2020. In 2021, with crude oil prices poised to improve alongside dollar-dominated-budget facility from the World Bank, we expect the CBN’s monthly intervention to gradually increase to pre-pandemic levels and we expect the CBN to devalue the Naira to at least NGN420.0/USD in 2021. With GDP growth projected to turn positive in the second quarter, the CBN might progressively re-direct its policy to a hawkish stance, in favour of exchange rate stability.
The NSE bourse’s valuation (relative to peers) at the beginning of 2020 was underpriced at 7.1x (MSCIEM:15.4x, South Africa: 15.7x, and Egypt:11.8x). By the end of the year, however, the trend had reshuffled a bit with the Nigerian market recording a P/E ratio 15.0x trumping Egypt (12.0x) and Kenya (11.0x) while trailing South Africa (27.0x), MSCIEM (25.0x), and MSCCIFM (22.0x). Even though the market had a bullish run in 2020, the performance was driven mainly by gains from stocks in the Industrial Goods sector and some food processors.
In our view, many of the banking tickers remain relatively undervalued with many trading significantly below book value.
We believe the factors that would determine the path of the market in 2021 have expanded beyond oil price, monetary policy and the external economy to include financial system liquidity, yields in the fixed income space, corporate performances and corporate actions.
Within our coverage universe, we retain Buy ratings on UBA, Access, Zenith, Guaranty Trust Bank, FBNH, Dangote Cement, MTNN, Flourmills and Dangote Sugar. Essentially, we anticipate that for as long as buying interest in the market is sustained, we expect a re-rate of these stocks.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Things to consider when going on a business trip
For a successful business trip, here are a few things you must put into consideration as you prepare.
The world is now more interconnected than ever before. It is now easier for businesses to build relationships with customers, suppliers, investors, or any other stakeholders from across the globe.
While communication advancements have made it possible for virtual interactions, we can’t deny that face-to-face interactions help build stronger business relationships. Thus, business travel remains a crucial part of building a global brand.
However, the success of a business trip is largely dependent on how well you prepare for the same. Business trips can be messy and overwhelming. Thorough preparations reduce the pressure that comes with it, helping you stay focused on the purpose of the trip. You are able to have a relaxed trip and an easy time executing your mission.
Here are 5 considerations that are crucial when going on a business trip.
1. The company travel policy
Most companies have some set rules stating what is acceptable regarding company travels. Such rules are put in place for better control of business travel expenses. If your organization has one, it is good that you go through it before embarking on your trip.
Knowing what your company’s travel policy provides will help you understand which expenses the company caters for in business trips and the limit to those expenses. You will know whether to cost the expenses to the company’s credit card or you have to pay for them yourself and get reimbursement after you are back. Your company could also be having arrangements with hotels and airlines for special discounts and the like. Knowing this beforehand allows you to take advantage of such offers as well as be in the know of what service providers to work with.
2. Advance bookings
The last thing you want when traveling for business is pressure build-up in the days leading to your travel date. One way to ensure you don’t encounter this is by booking your travel and accommodation in advance. Put into consideration the time of travel, convenience and costs when deciding on the two.
It is good to think about your journey in detail when booking your travel means. Will you travel by air or rail? Will you need to hire a car from the airport to the hotel, or does the hotel offer transportation from and to the airport?
When deciding on accommodation, think of a convenient location especially if you have to hold meetings at different locations. You should think of a strategic place for all the meeting venues and the airport or railway station. For example, if you have meetings in Florida, you could consider Florida Rentals, a comfortable place to stay. This way you will be more relaxed and ready to do business.
Don’t forget to check on the amenities available. For instance, if you have to complete some work on the go, free Wi-Fi on the flight and hotel can be a good amenity to consider. Most importantly, compare your choices with the company’s travel policy to ensure that they align.
3. Required documents
It would be a waste of time if you prepare for a trip only to realize that you don’t have the necessary documents required for the trip. Besides your travel tickets, you would need a valid and current passport. You may also need an identification document if your trip is within the country. Depending on where you are going, you might also need a visa. It is good that you research whether you will need one for your trip.
It would be in your best interest to avoid public transport in a foreign country. The overcrowding in stations makes foreigners prone to pickpockets. Besides, it is best to keep away from them at this time when COVID-19 is rampant around the world. In this case, you are better off driving yourself around foreign cities. However, you will need to have an international driver license to be able to do this in foreign countries. Be sure to apply for one before leaving for your trip. You will basically need to have a valid driver’s license in your country, passport-sized photos, application forms, and about $20.
4. Travel insurance
Anything can go wrong when you are on a business trip. Your luggage can get lost or delayed needing you to find new clothing or electronic devices. You might be required to cancel your trip due to an emergency at home or sickness, prompting you to cancel your travel. You might also be caught up by terrorism or natural disasters like earthquakes in a foreign country requiring you to stay longer.
Your employer may not be liable for such expenses arising from unexpected situations during business trips. If that is your case, you might be needed to cater for such expenses from your pocket. That is why it is good to have travel insurance in place to shield yourself from such losses.
5. Researching your destination
First impressions are very crucial in business meetings. How you present yourself before the people you are meeting with can determine whether they continue working with you or not. It is very important that you be at your best when interacting with these people.
To do this, ensure that you research your destination. Seek to know the culture and common nuances that can easily offend your hosts. Learn how they behave in meetings so you know how to behave around them. If they prefer informal meetings, you will know well in advance not to pack suits and the like. In addition, research on the weather, political situation, the food, and the like.
Conclusion
There is a lot to prepare for when going on a business trip. The above 5 points give you a starting point. In addition to that, ensure that you carry along with your work devices and a hard copy of the business documents that you would need in case your laptop develops a mechanical problem or gets lost. It is also important to keep expenses down by comparing several service providers. Above all, let your company’s travel policy be your guide when paying for expenses.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
