Market Views
Dangote, Zenith Bank, Champion plunge, Nigerian stock investors lose N112 billion
The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stocks ended their fourth trading session on a negative note. The All Share Index plunged by 0.51% to close at 41,785.80 index points as against a 0.10% drop recorded on Wednesday.
- Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +3.76%. Investors lose N112.05 billion.
- Nigerian bourse trading turnover on Thursday, however, printed positive as volume ticked up by 24.68% as against the -9.21% plunge recorded yesterday. FBNH, GUARANTY, and UBN were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as MAYBAKER led 21 Gainers as against 24 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- MAYBAKER up 7.69% to close at N4.9
- ARDOVA up 5.56% to close at N19
- FCMB up 5.42% to close at N3.5
- PRESCO up 0.67% to close at N75
- ETERNA up 2.68% to close at N5.75
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.94% to close at N7.88
- CHAMPION down 9.73% to close at N3.06
- JBERGER down 6.19% to close at N19.7
- DANGCEM down 2.54% to close at N230
- ZENITHBANK down 0.74% to close at N26.75
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- The market struggled to close in the positive territory as profit-taking was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic.
Market Views
PayPal’s crypto users spend more time on its platform
PayPal had an addition of 16 million in net new active accounts and processed $277 billion in total payment volume.
In Q4, 2020, the leading online payment juggernaut, PayPal, had an addition of 16 million in net new active accounts and processed $277 billion in total payment volume.
PayPal’s earnings result is coming out since it started allowing its clients to buy and sell crypto in 2020. It removed the waitlist for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin to all of its 350 million users on November 12, 2020.
Customers who bought such digital assets through its online platform have been spending twice as much time as they were before buying crypto, Paypal said in its investor update.
READ: PayPal acquires shopping browser extension company for $4 billion
“The volume of crypto traded on our platform greatly exceeded our projections,” PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said on the company’s Q4 earnings call. “We’re excited to build on this early success by allowing customers to use their crypto balance as a funding source… We hope to launch our first international market in the next several months.”
PayPal’s transaction revenue surged by around 12% from Q3 to $5.7 billion. It also stated it would categorically recognize transaction revenue from its crypto sales and purchases, but it would not include such transactions related to crypto in its total payment volume.
READ: $70 billion lost in Crypto market amid rising U.S dollar
“PayPal has been working with regulators and central banks to shape the “next generation of the financial system,” Schulman said. “PayPal is also investing in its crypto business unit,” he added.
In response to an expert’s question on possible acquisitions while digital asset prices are high, Paypal Chief Financial Officer, John Rainey, said that the firm’s appetite for acquisitions is a “multi-year” strategy, but that it’s in a good position to make one.
READ: World’s biggest asset fund manager says Bitcoin has a bright future
“We are unique in the fintech ecosystem as we enjoy outsized growth rates and are profitable,” Rainey said. “That allows us the ability to have this asset where we can look at inorganic opportunities to complement what we’re doing.”
Market Views
GTBank, Ecobank, WAPCO stocks plunge amid profit-taking
The All Share Index dropped by negative 0.10% to close at 42,000.01 index points as against 0.74% plunge recorded on Wednesday.
Nigerian stocks ended Thursday’s trading session on a slightly bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by negative 0.10% to close at 42,000.01 index points as against 0.74% plunge recorded on Wednesday.
- Nigerian Stock Exchange market value currently stands at N21.97 trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +4.29%. Investors lose N22.9 billion.
- Nigerian bourse also trading turnover ended negative as volume dipped by 9.21% as against -5.25% plunge recorded on Wednesday. UBN, GUARANTY, and FCMB were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The market breadth closed negative as NCR led 18 Gainers as against 26 Losers topped by LINKASSURE at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NCR up 9.94% to close at N3.43
- ETERNA up 7.69% to close at N5.6
- ARDOVA up 4.96% to close at N18
- UNILEVER up 2.82% to close at N14.6
- ZENITHBANK up 2.47% to close at N26.95
Top losers
- CHAMPION down 9.84% to close at N3.39
- ETI down 4.84% to close at N5.9
- FLOURMILL down 3.03% to close at N32
- GUARANTY down 2.07% to close at N33.05
- WAPCO down 1.61% to close at N27.55
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the third trading session of the week on a slightly bearish note, amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
At the time of writing this report, Brent crude was trading around $58.84/barrel.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying, on the sentiments that recent price actions reveal Nigerian stocks bullish run is softening in the near term. However, stock traders anticipate more upsides are still in play for the long term at the world’s most outstanding stock market.
Market Views
Google riding on hot steam, as earnings growth surges by 23%
Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet gained more than 7% during after-hours trading.
Shares of Google‘s parent company, Alphabet, gained more than 7% during after-hours trading, after the world’s biggest online company reported 23% revenue growth and topped estimates for earnings.
Alphabet brought in $46.43 billion in revenue for the quarter when deducting traffic acquisition costs, up from $37.57 billion a year ago. Overall, the technology giant surged by 23% year-on-year.
This was also the first time the leading tech brand revealed results on its Cloud segment, revealing that the company earned about $3.83 billion in revenue and had an operating loss of $1.24 billion in Q4.
READ: Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s GDP by 2025 – Goggle/IFC
For the year, Cloud segments brought in $13.06 billion in revenue and reported an operating loss of $5.6 billion.
Ruth Porat, CFO of Google and Alphabet, said: “Our strong fourth-quarter performance, with revenues of $56.9 billion, was driven by Search and YouTube, as consumer and business activity recovered from earlier in the year.
Google Cloud revenues were $13.1 billion for 2020, with significant ongoing momentum, and we remain focused on delivering value across the growth opportunities we see.”
READ: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
Highlights of Alphabet’s latest earning results include:
- Earnings: $22.30 per share, adjusted, vs., $15.90 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Revenue: $56.90 billion, vs. $53.13 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.
- Google Cloud: $3.83 billion, vs. $3.81 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
- YouTube ads: $6.89 billion, vs. $6.11 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
- Traffic acquisition costs (TAC): $10.47 billion, vs. $9.32 billion as expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount.
READ: Google’s advertising revenue plunges
On its latest earnings results, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said, “Our strong results this quarter reflect the helpfulness of our products and services to people and businesses, as well as the accelerating transition to online services and the cloud.
“Google succeeds when we help our customers and partners succeed, and we see significant opportunities to forge meaningful partnerships as businesses increasingly look to a digital future.”
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt Plc post N367 million post-tax loss in 2020 3M results
John Holt Plc released its 2021 3M results reporting a revenue of N214 million representing a 37.24% drop from the N 341 million revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the quarter was N139 million in 2020 compared to N158 million same period in 2019. –12.03% YoY The company reported a loss after tax The post John Holt Plc post N367 million post-tax loss in 2020 3M results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc post N512 million post-tax profits in 2020 9M results
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc released its 2020 9M results reporting a revenue of N6.45 billion representing a 28.94% rise from the N5.01 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the quarter was N382.19 million in 2020 compared to N259.73 million same period in 2019. +47.15% YoY The company reported a profit after The post Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc post N512 million post-tax profits in 2020 9M results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo
Consolidated Hallmark Plc reported a Net Premium Income of N6.15 billion for the year ended December 2020. This represents a 12.49% increase from the N5.46 billion reported same period in 2019. Total claims paid during the year was N1.91 billion compared to N1.55 billion claims paid a year earlier. +23.21% YoY The insurance firm also The post 2020 FY Results: Consolidated Hallmark Plc post N647 million profit as earnings per share prints at 7.54kobo appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N2.23 billion representing a 9.42% drop from the N2.46 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N326.88 million in 2019 compared to N295.68 million in 2019. +10.55% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of The post Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.
- Presco Plc post 83% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Presco Plc released its 2020 FY results reporting a revenue of N23.91 billion representing a 21.22% growth from the N19.72 billion revenue reported a year earlier. Operating expenses during the year was N5.11 billion in 2019 compared to N6.81 billion in 2019. –24.95% YoY The company reported a profit after tax of N7.03 billion in The post Presco Plc post 83% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results appeared first on NAIRAMETRICS| COMPANY EARNINGS.