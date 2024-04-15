This week on “Follow the Money with Ugodre,” we observed significant shifts in Nigeria’s financial landscape:

The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped by 1%, suggesting a bearish trend in the stock market. Stockbrokers anticipate lower share prices, particularly due to expected bank capitalization measures.

Three major Nigerian banks (UBA, GTCO, and Zenith Bank) are issuing substantial dividends, injecting liquidity into the market. However, despite this, stocks worth over 1 trillion naira experienced a decline, contributing to market volatility.

Canal+ increased its shareholding in MultiChoice to 40%, potentially reshaping Nigeria’s entertainment industry and beyond.

For more detailed analysis and discussions, listen to “Follow the Money with Ugodre.”