Stock Market
Lafarge gains N111.1 billion on NSE in 14 trading sessions
The cement manufacturer gained an additional N1.45, thus extending year-to-date gains on the NSE to N111.1 billion.
Lafarge Africa Plc continues the streak of gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today, as shares of the cement manufacturer gained an additional N1.45, thus extending year-to-date gains on the NSE to N111.1 billion.
This was uncovered by Nairametrics after tracking the performance of the shares of the company on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, from the open of trade on the 4th of January 2021, till the close of trade today on The Exchange.
A preview of the performance of the cement manufacturer on NSE revealed that the shares of the company which opened trading activities this year at N21.05 per share have rallied by 32.78% at the back of renewed investors’ buying interests, to set a 52-week record high price N27.95 at the end of today’s trading session.
Checks by Nairametrics revealed that Lafarge has gained N111.1 billion on NSE this year, as investors continue to bid the shares of the company higher, owing to the robust valuations of the company and its fundamental strength which has made the company investors’ delight at the current price.
It is important to note that the buying interest in Lafarge shares saw the market capitalization of the company increase from N339.1 billion to N450.2 billion alone this year.
What you should know
- At the end of today’s trading session, Lafarge gained an additional N1.45 per share, which translates to 5.47% increase, thus driving the shares of the company to close at a record 52-Week high price of N27.95, with 22.65 million shares of the company worth over N620.53 million, exchanged in 439 deals.
- Nairametrics reported that the Board of Lafarge Africa Plc resolved to sell off its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited, in order to cut down on costs impacting the Group’s profitability.
CADBURY, GUINNESS plunge amid profit-taking at Nigeria’s stock market
With 50 losers to 14 gainers, sectoral indices closed mostly negative, as the NSE Insurance Index led the decliners with 6.70%.
Nigerian stocks ended the fourth trading session on a bearish note. The All Share Index closed south, dropping by 0.12% to close at 41,099.15 index points.
Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at 2.06%, and N21.49 trillion respectively.
- A total volume of 1.12 billion units of shares, valued at N6.39 billion exchanged hands in 7,404 deals. TRANSCORP (-9.38%) finished the most traded shares by volume, while GUARANTY (-0.15%) topped by value at N2.04 billion.
- With 50 losers to 14 gainers, sectoral indices closed mostly negative. The NSE Insurance Index led the decliners with 6.70%.
- The NSE Consumer Goods and Banking Indexes trailed distantly, down by -0.30% and -0.23% respectively.
- On the flip side, the NSE Industrial & Energy Indexes advanced marginally by +0.27% and +0.15% respectively.
Top gainers
- NNFM up 10.00% to close at N9.68
- CHAMPION up 9.88% to close at N1.78
- NCR up 9.65% to close at N2.84
- WAPCO up 5.47% to close at N27.95
- ARDOVA up 3.54% to close at N20.45
Top losers
- MRS down 9.82% to close at N12.4
- CADBURY down 9.72% to close at N9.75
- FLOURMILL down 2.77% to close at N31.6
- GUINNESS down 2.37% to close at N18.5
- DANGCEM down 0.21% to close at N234
Outlook
Nigerian stocks ended the last trading session of the week on a negative note amid soaring oil prices prevailing at the U.S trading session.
- The market struggled to close in the positive territory as profit-taking was seen on stocks across the board.
- Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker or financial advisor in choosing stocks to buy, as some Nigerian stocks exhibit cyclic return.
Japaul Gold slumps by 30%, after rallying to 52-week high of N1.67 on Monday
Japaul Gold stocks slumped by as much as 30%, as investors sell off shares of the rebranded company.
Japaul Gold stocks slump by as much as 30% in three trading sessions, as investors on NSE continue to sell off shares of the rebranded Gold exploration and mining company, after rallying by 146% in 11 days.
It is important to note that the shares of the rebranded and restructured company with a new focus on Gold exploration as its new name suggests, rallied to a record 52-week high of N1.67 on Monday, as buying pressures moved year-to-date gains to 169.4% at mid-day.
However, profit-taking activities by investors saw the shares of the company dip by 15% from N1.67 to close the market on Monday 25 kobo lower at N1.42.
A preview of the performance of the shares of the company by Nairametrics at the close of trade on the exchange today revealed that Japaul shares slumped by 30.5% from its 52-week record high price of N1.67, which was recorded on Monday 18th January 2020, to N1.16 at the close of trade on the exchange today.
Read Also: Dangote Cement gains ₦273 billion on NSE since release of its 2020 Q3 report
What you should know
- As investors continue to price the shares of Japaul Gold down, it is important to note that the management and the board of the company have taken avid steps to restructure the company and place it on the path of sustainable growth.
- One of these efforts is the recent restructuring of the business model of the company. In line with this, a Nairametrics report revealed that Japaul Gold signed a partnership contract with H&H Mines Limited to mine gold. The company had also concluded discussions and received approval in principle from representatives of H&H Mines Ltd for Japual Plc to invest in and/or acquire some shares of the company.
- The company had also taken proactive actions to reduce debts and cut down on deadweight costs which impacted the profit of the company in the past.
- A recent report by Nairametrics revealed that Japaul Gold in recent times had erased what was left of its debt, and also cleaned up its balance sheet from negative equity of N35.5 billion. The company’s net assets is now N4.78 billion.
What to expect
A decline in the shares of the company is expected tomorrow as over N28.9 million units of the company’s shares, worth N33.5 million were offered today at N1.16 without a single bid.
This suggests that investors will likely offer the shares of the company at a lower price tomorrow to avoid being trapped, as the shares of the company continue to shed value.
Stock Market
CEO, CFO purchase additional 1.28 million units of United Capital Plc shares
The CEO of United Capital Plc has purchased additional 3,154,295 units of the firm’s shares in the last three months.
The Chief Executive Officer of United Capital Plc, Mr Peter Ashade, alongside the Chief Finance Officer, Mr Shedrack Onakpoma have jointly purchased an additional 1.28 million units of the firm’s shares.
This is according to two separate disclosures (Ashade and Onakpoma), both signed by the firm’s secretary, Leo Okafor, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform and seen by Nairametrics.
From the disclosures, Nairametrics gathered that both transactions are worth a combined total of N6.81 million and were effected on 19th of January 2021.
READ: Peace Mass Transit acquires 55.82% ordinary shares of C&I Leasing Plc
Key highlights
The breakdown of the recent transactions showed that;
- The CEO, Mr Peter Ashade purchased an additional 1,054,295 units (84% of the total units purchased) at N5.29 per share, totalling N5,577,220.55
- In the same vein, Mr Shedrack Onakpoma (CFO) purchased an additional 230,000 units (18% of the total units purchased) at N5.35 per unit, totalling N1,230,500.
- A combined N6, 807,720.55 was spent by both the CEO and CFO in the recent deal, for the purchase of an additional 1,284,295 units.
READ: Group Executive Director, others acquire over 3.5 million shares of United Capital Plc
What you should know
The CEO of United Capital Plc had purchased 1,000,000 units of the firm’s share 2 days ago, as reported by Nairametrics.
- In lieu of this, the recent deal raises the total number of shares purchased by the CEO in the last three months to 3,154,295 units.
- In addition, Nairametrics learnt that the CEO has spent a combined total of N19, 296,020.55 in all transactions for the period under review.
- As at the time of writing this, the shares of United Capital Plc currently trades at N5.40, up by 0.93%.
- The transactions might be a pointer to the fact that the management anticipates an optimistic outlook and strong believe in the firm potentials.
READ: United Capital Plc raises N15 billion through Commercial Paper