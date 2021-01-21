Lafarge gains N111.1 billion on NSE in 14 trading sessions

Lafarge Africa Plc continues the streak of gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today, as shares of the cement manufacturer gained an additional N1.45, thus extending year-to-date gains on the NSE to N111.1 billion.

This was uncovered by Nairametrics after tracking the performance of the shares of the company on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, from the open of trade on the 4th of January 2021, till the close of trade today on The Exchange.

A preview of the performance of the cement manufacturer on NSE revealed that the shares of the company which opened trading activities this year at N21.05 per share have rallied by 32.78% at the back of renewed investors’ buying interests, to set a 52-week record high price N27.95 at the end of today’s trading session.

Checks by Nairametrics revealed that Lafarge has gained N111.1 billion on NSE this year, as investors continue to bid the shares of the company higher, owing to the robust valuations of the company and its fundamental strength which has made the company investors’ delight at the current price.

It is important to note that the buying interest in Lafarge shares saw the market capitalization of the company increase from N339.1 billion to N450.2 billion alone this year.

What you should know