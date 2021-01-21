January 2021 FGN Bond records oversubscription of N88.3 billion

The January 2021 FGN bond offer has received a total bid of N238.28 billion across all tenors, indicating it was oversubscribed by approximately N88.3 billion.

This fact was implicitly revealed through a disclosure by the Debt Management Office (DMO), seen by Nairametrics.

Nairametrics had earlier reported the offering of N150 billion worth of FGN bonds by the Debt Management Office for January 2021. In line with the notice, the auction occurred on the 20th of January, 2021 (yesterday).

Key highlights

The following are the key highlights of the 2021 FGN bond auction;

A total of N91.84 billion was submitted for the 10-Year tenor worth N50 billion, implying that it was oversubscribed by N41.84 billion.

The 15-Year tenor recorded a total subscription of N106.37 billion, implying an oversubscription of N56.37

On the other hand, the 25-Year tenor was undersubscribed by N9.93 billion, after it recorded a total subscription of N40.07 billion.

What you should know