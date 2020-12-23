Debt Securities
December 2020 FGN Bond oversubscribed by over N70 billion – DMO
December 2020 FGN Bonds have been oversubscribed by over N70 billion, DMO has said.
The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Debt Management Office has revealed that it received total bids of N134.056 billion for December 2020 bond offer worth N60 billion, indicating it was oversubscribed by N74.056 billion (over 220%).
This is according to a disclosure by DMO via its website.
Nairametrics gathered that the oversubscription is sequel to higher rates for December 2020 at 6.945% and 7.000% for the 15-year and 25-year FGN Bonds, compared to the rates of 5.000% and 5.785% at the last auction in November 2020.
What you should know
- FGN Bonds are debt securities issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) for and on behalf of the Federal Government and backed up by its ‘full faith and credit’.
- The FGN has an obligation to pay the bondholder the principal and agreed interest (tax-free) as and when due.
- The FGN issues bonds for numerous reasons which include; financing government’s fiscal deficits, diversifying government financing sources, deepening savings and investment culture in the country amongst others.
SEC declares the activities of Famzhi Interbiz illegal
SEC has declared the activities of Famzhi Interbiz Limited illegal as neither the company nor its products are registered by the Commission.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared the activities of Famzhi Interbiz Limited illegal as neither the company nor their products are registered or regulated by the Commission.
This disclosure was made by Mrs Efe Ebelo, the Head, Corporate Communication of SEC.
According to the Commission, despite that the company has not been registered by the Commission, the company had gone ahead to solicit funds from the investing public on product(s) neither registered nor approved by it.
The Commission is also quite displeased that Famzhi Interbiz is also making promises to unsuspecting investors of guaranteed return on investment, in clear violation of the Securities and Investment Act (ISA) 2007, stating,
- “The attention of the SEC has been drawn to the illegal fund management operation conducted by Famzhi Interbiz Limited. The Commission wishes to inform the public that the company is not registered to operate in the Nigerian Capital Market. The company had applied to the Commission for registration to operate in the capital market, but was unable to fulfil certain regulatory pre-conditions required for the registration.”
What you should know
- Famzhi Interbiz Limited and its products are not registered and regulated by the SEC.
- The company has been duly referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for criminal investigation and possible prosecution for violation of the Investments and Securities Act and other relevant laws in the country.
- Members of the public are required to always confirm the registration status of any entity offering fund management or any other capital market services from its website https://sec.gov.ng/cmos/ or by visiting any of the Commission’s offices.
- The commission warns that any person who subscribes to any product of an unregistered entity or enters into any dealing with an entity does so at his/her own risk.
Chaka Technologies responds to SEC’s order, says investors funds remain safe
Chaka Technologies has addressed in a statement, SEC's order restraining it from stock trading.
Chaka Technologies has responded to news of the Securities and Exchange Commission restraining it and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities.
The fintech startup said that investor funds were placed by a duly licensed entity and remain safe through Citi Investments, in a bid to reassure investors after the SEC granted an interim order to restrict Chaka operations yesterday.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder & CEO, Chaka Technologies.
In the statement titled “Regulatory Update”, Chaka said it only learnt about the SEC’s order on Saturday and will continue to be a regulated SEC broker.
The statement read in part, “We only learned about SEC’s position today and while we await receiving the formal order from SEC,”
“Please note that your investments were placed by a duly licensed entity and remain safe through Citi Investments (using the Chaka platform), and will continue to be custodied by an SEC-regulated broker. We do not advertise, solicit, or offer securities of companies as alleged.”
The Company said since operations started in September 2019, that is it has “been transparent about our regulatory status, leveraging strategic partnerships with registered brokers in the U.S and in Nigeria, specifically Citi Investment Capital Ltd, which is regulated by the SEC.”
Chaka said that is working to resolve the situation with the SEC and that further information on the matter will be made available by Monday.
“Following the SEC statement, our legal and operations teams are working to accelerate a solution. Further updates will be provided by Monday,” the statement added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the SEC announced it will restrain fintech startup, Chaka Technologies Limited, and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities.
- SEC said the interim order applies to all Chaka platforms, citing that the startup carried out operations outside the regulatory purview of the Commission and without requisite registration.
SEC restrains fintech company, Chaka from advertising or offering for sale shares
The SEC restrained fintech startup, Chaka Technologies Limited, and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, announced that it will restrain fintech startup, Chaka Technologies Limited, and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities.
This was disclosed in a statement by the SEC on Saturday evening. SEC said its Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) gave an interim order on Thursday, 17th December 2020.
SEC said the interim order applies to all Chaka platforms, citing that the startup carried out operations outside the regulatory purview of the Commission and without requisite registration.
- The interim Orders, which apply to all Chaka platforms, were granted pursuant to an application by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- In the application, the Commission – through its solicitor, Dr. Chuka Agbu, SAN – informed the Tribunal that the Defendants were engaged in investment activities, including providing a platform for the purchase of shares in foreign companies such as Google, Amazon and Alibaba.
- The Commission also stated that the said activities were carried out by the Defendants outside the regulatory purview of the Commission and without requisite registration, as stipulated by the Investment and Securities Act 2007.
SEC said the Interim order is to ensure Chaka’s operations are regulated by law to protect investors interest.
- “As disclosed in the processes filed by the Commission, the objective of the proceedings is to ensure that all investment activities and market players are duly regulated by the Commission, in line with the requirements of the law. The Commission is concerned that without proper regulation, the genuine aspirations of market innovators and investors could be subverted through the activities of unscrupulous actors, who would try to exploit the growing popularity of Fintech investment options, to the detriment of the investing public. Further proceedings before the Tribunal have been adjourned to January 15, 2021.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had an interview with Chaka CEO, Tosin Osibodu, where he explained how investing in foreign stocks is made easy through Chaka’s platform.
- Nairametrics also reported that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has about 2,800 companies listed, while the NASDAQ has about 3,300 stocks listed, which gives investors in Nigerian market numerous options, where they can put their money, using applications to use like Trove, Bamboo, and Chaka.
