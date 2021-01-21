Business
Lafarge moves to divest 35% shareholding in CBI Ghana
Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved to sell off its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited.
The Board of Lafarge Africa Plc has resolved to sell off its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited, in order to cut down on costs impacting the Group’s profit.
This disclosure was made in a notification tagged- “Notice of Divestment in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited”, which was issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Adewunmi Alode.
According to the statement, the Board of Directors of the Group made the decision to divest its 35% shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited (“CBI Ghana”), in line with the resolutions made at the emergency board meeting which held yesterday 20th, January 2020.
This move was made to set off the cement manufacturer on the path of sustainable growth and profitability, as Lafarge’s investment in CBI Ghana has depleted significantly over the years.
What you should know
- This is not the first time the company has had to sell off an unproductive investment in an effort to cut down on deadweight cost, as key players in the Cement industry like BUA and Dangote Cement continue to show strength and resilience through their effective cost minimization strategy which worked well in 2020.
- Recall that in August 2019, Lafarge Africa sold off all its stakes in Lafarge South Africa Holdings (LSAH). This move helped the company to cut down costs coming from its South African subsidiary, which had been making billions of naira worth of losses for years.
AfDB and EIB collaborate to fast-track development in Africa
AfDB and EIB have signed a partnership that will have them cooperate in boosting public and private sector investment in Africa.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a joint partnership action plan that would fast-track the development of Africa with greater emphasis on boosting public and private sector investments.
The signing becomes highly imperative amid the ongoing and devastating COVID-19 pandemic which has been threatening the markets and livelihoods as well as increasing poverty across the African nations.
The mutual agreement was signed by Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Acting Senior Vice President on behalf of the African Development Bank (AfDB), and Thomas Östros, Vice President, for European Investment Bank (EIB) at a virtual ceremony with representatives from both institutions.
What they are saying
According to Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, Acting Senior Vice President of African Development Bank:
- “It is crucial that more multinational development banks and other development finance institutions commit to closer and stronger collaboration, such as seen through this Joint Action Plan between the AfDB and the EIB, in order to more efficiently and effectively support our regional member countries during these troubling times.
- “Sustainable economic growth and security in regions facing particular challenges, such as the Sahel and Horn of Africa, are our top priority.”
According to Thomas Östros, European Investment Bank Vice President:
- “Partnerships are crucial for the EIB’s business and impact, and this partnership with Africa’s Bank is crucial for Africa. The Action Plan signed with the African Development Bank today demonstrates the firm commitment of the European Investment Bank, the EU Bank, to delivering investment that makes a real difference to Africa. Enhancing our work with the African Development Bank, Africa’s multilateral development bank is a strategic priority for the EIB and Europe.
- “Together the EIB and AfDB will enhance cooperation and engagement with African partners to ensure that Africa emerges from the health, social and economic challenges of COVID-19 to an even brighter 21st Century”.
What you should know
- The African Development Bank Group and the European Investment Bank have been known to partner for critical developments in Africa.
- The Joint Action Plan is intended to enable both institutions to grow a shared pipeline of bankable projects around key complementary themes to which each institution would bring their comparative advantage.
- The critical areas of attention are as follows: climate action and environmental sustainability; transformative large-scale quality infrastructure investment; Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and services; financial inclusion with a gender lens aimed at the empowerment of girls and women; education and training; and the health sector.
- Recently, the EIB and AfDB have jointly supported clean energy, water, transport and private sector projects across the continent, from Morocco in the north, Senegal in the West, Kenya in the East, and Zambia in the South, and elsewhere across Africa.
Africa remains the world’s next business frontier – Dr. Akinwumi Adesina
Dr Adesina has stated that Africa remains a good fertile ground for investment, largely dependent on how well it can boost its healthcare sector.
Africa as a continent has remained a fertile ground for investment but depends very much on its ability to boost its healthcare sector.
This disclosure was made by Akinwumi A. Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) during the Africa Investment organized by the UK Department for International Trade themed, “Building back better – utilizing UK private sector strengths and values, and business-to-business opportunities working with UK government and others going forward”
According to Dr. Adesina, “Africa still possessed the same fundamentals that had driven the continent’s phenomenal growth over the past decade”
“The fundamentals in those phenomenal growth rates in Africa are still there…Africa still leads in terms of ease of doing business…It’s very exciting, the digital explosion that you see in Africa today”
Mrs Wade-Smith, Her Majesty’s UK Trade Commissioner for Africa, was visibly excited to note that 10 of the fastest-growing economies were still in Africa, though not much was known of the technological innovations happening in the region.
According to Boris Johnson, UK Prime Minister, “many things have changed since last year, there is one thing I can tell you that has not changed: that is my ambition for the UK to be Africa’s investment partner.”
What you should know
- The conference brought together the UK and African business and government leaders to discuss investment and partnership opportunities.
- This year’s conference is a continuation of the last year’s successful UK-Africa Investment Summit which was hosted in London by the Prime Minister, where 27 trade and investment deals worth £5 billion and commitments valued at £8.9 billion were announced.
- Four critical sectors were spotlighted as follows: sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, financial and professional services, and agriculture and agri-tech.
- It is expected with the impetus and full benefits of AfCFTA to the African nations, the continent would attract more investments and grow bigger
- The African economy is hopefully to grow by 3.4% in 2021, though it shrank by 2.1% in 2020, as the global economy is expected to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Africa has only 365 pharmaceutical companies, compared to 7,000 in China and 11,000 in India
- Other participants included UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Minister for Africa James Duddridge, Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone, as well as business leaders from Standard Bank, pharmaceuticals firm AstraZeneca and mobile operator Vodacom.
Telecom operators say 21 million subscribers are still without NINs
21 million telephone subscribers are still without NIN, telecommunication operators have revealed.
Telecommunication operators have revealed that about 21 million telephone subscribers are without National Identification Number (NIN) as the deadline for the registration of Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) with valid NIN fast approaches.
This is as the telcos also pointed out that about 143 million SIMs are now identifiable to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for registration with their respective NINs.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, while speaking on behalf of the telecom operators.
What the Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators is saying
In his reaction to the Federal Government’s disclosure that 47.8 million NINs have so far been collected by telecom operators, Adebayo said, “We collected 47.8 million NINs at an average of three to four SIM cards per person or enrollee.
“So, on a further average we have about 3.5 SIMs per person and when multiplied by 47.8 million, that is about 167 million. Now if we take a lower rate, say an average of three SIM cards per person, it is about 143 million SIM cards.”
“Therefore what this means is that about 143 million SIM cards now have their NINs identifiable to the NIMC. This is what the numbers look like right now.”
Responding to an enquiry on the number of subscribers without NINs, Adebayo stated that the figure was around 21 million.
He said, “If we take this number (143 million SIM cards) and compare it with the 207 million subscriber records that we have, then the numbers are not looking bad.
“Because you will be looking at about 63 or 64 million SIM cards that do not have NINs. And at an average of about three SIMs per person, it then means that we have about 20 to 21 million people without NINs yet.”
Adebayo said the telecom operators hoped that more subscribers would be able to get their NINs, submit the identity numbers to mobile operators and have them forwarded to NIMC before the February 9, 2021 deadline.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Federal Government had on directed telecom operators to block any subscriber that does not have his or her SIM registered with a valid NIN.
- However, a 3-week extension was given to subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2021, and 6-week extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021, following public outcry against the short timeframe.
- The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had announced on Tuesday that so far a total of 47.8 million NINs had been collected by the mobile operators.