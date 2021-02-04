Commodities
Gold prices tumble over rising U.S dollar
Gold futures traded $1,826/ounce losing about 0.50% in value amid a social media-driven rally that was in play in the past few days.
Gold prices drifted lower at the fourth trading session of the week, as global investors weighed the soaring value sighted in the U.S dollar.
At the time of drafting this report, gold futures traded $1,826/ounce losing about 0.50% in value amid a social media-driven rally that was in play in the past few days.
The U.S dollar which normally moves inversely to the precious metal was at its highest levels in over two months on Wednesday and thus kept its bullish run, taking into account the U.S dollar index was up by 0.23% to trade at 91.315 index points.
In addition, the Benchmark 10-year U.S Treasury yield also rose to its highest point in more than three weeks.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on prevailing macros weighing on the precious metal in the near term;
“Gold has relinquished its January seasonality boost. With Chinese physical demand getting balloted down due to the LNY mobility restrictions, the market remains a seller on rally environment. Gold trade flat overnight as FX market did little to show the way.”
“The long positioning in silver seems to have been reduced pretty quickly after the spike on Monday, with the metal having now gone from $25 to $30 and back to $27. Gold seems to have been dragged back to the bottom of its range for the past few weeks.”
What to expect: Gold traders, however, stay resolute. on this account, the U.S dollar remains prone to a significant amount of inflationary measures. As long as gold stays above $1800 that argument should continue to hold.
Commodities
Oil prices stay firm after reaching highest point in more than 11 months
Brent crude futures rose by 0.3%, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday.
Oil prices stayed firm at the third trading session of the week, amid high hopes that global oil stocks will fall back to a more normal range in 2021, coupled with U.S. lawmakers moving within striking distance of approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill.
At press time, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up by 0.2%, to $54.87 a barrel thereby recording a third straight day of gains.
Brent crude futures rose by 0.3%, to $57.62 a barrel, in a fourth straight day of gains after hitting $58.05 on Tuesday, its highest in more than 11 months.
READ: Oil prices pump up in January with gains of more than 7%
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key macros happening at the world’s largest commodity derivatives market:
“Oil continues to strengthen today with Brent just shy of US$58 a barrel before profit-taking set in.
“Considerable activity in the physical market is behind the move and is pushing the backwardation further. Shell purchased five cargoes of North Sea oil yesterday in the Platts (10-minute) window and placed bids for seven more which remained unfilled. To put that in perspective, typically one or two cargoes trade in the 10-minute window.
“Demand in the physical market has been the driver of a strong front of the curve for this week fueled by news of OPEC+ production compliance at 99%. US vaccine rollout picking up steam in recent weeks are all getting framed as the Biden administration pushes for a colossal stimulus deal.”
READ: WallStreetBets initiate silver’s biggest jump since 2013
What to expect: Oil traders are now anticipating that downside risk on oil prices will remain limited unless there is a material change in expectations for the duration of the pandemic’s impact on demand.
Commodities
Oil prices up, Saudi Aramco says energy demand will soon return to pre-COVID-19 era
The world’s leading oil giant, Saudi Aramco, has predicted that energy demand will return to pre-COVID-19 levels later in 2021.
Crude oil prices rallied to their highest level in more than two weeks, as expectations strengthened on energy demand picking up globally.
At the time of writing this report, the British based oil contract, Brent crude, rallied by 0.78% to trade at $56.77 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate futures gained 0.80% to trade at $53.98 a barrel.
The world’s leading oil giant, Saudi Aramco, has predicted that energy demand will return to pre-COVID-19 levels later in 2021, adding that it is confident the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is now in sight.
READ: Crude oil prices high on Saudi’s pledge
What you must know: Saudi Aramco is the national energy company of Saudi Arabia and the most valuable energy company. It produces five grades of crude oil and natural gas liquids.
- It also produces refined energy products that include liquefied petroleum gas, ethanol, naphtha, and other products.
- It exports about 75% of its crude oil to foreign markets, most often with its oil tankers. Saudi Aramco has access to crude oil reserves of about 260 billion barrels, the largest in the world.
READ: UN tasks developed countries to fulfil $100 billion pledge for climate change
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on key drivers that gave oil prices the needed boost to stay relatively higher:
“And with the JMMC unlikely to signal any need to rock the boat, price planks are all in place with the street awaiting word on the US stimulus deal for the next bullish impulse.
“With the week dominated on the supply headline front with JMMC on tap, OPEC+ didn’t disappoint as the production group’s compliance level turned more than a few oil traders’ heads on a swivel overnight.
“Oil rallied as OPEC+ production compliance, ringing in at 99 % helped lift prices even in the face of a stronger US dollar. Demand in the physical market has been the driver of a strong front of the curve.”
READ: Presidency questions how many Nigerians have cars, generators, defends fuel price hike
What to expect: Oil traders are now anticipating that downside risk on oil prices remains limited unless there is a material change in expectations for the duration of the pandemic’s impact on demand.
Commodities
WallStreetBets initiate silver’s biggest jump since 2013
Silver futures gained as much as 8% shortly after the futures market opened on Monday, marking the biggest rise in the futures since at least 2013.
Silver prices rallied at record levels in Monday’s trading session, fueled by a wave of fresh enthusiasm from WallStreetBets traders.
Silver futures gained as much as 8% shortly after the futures market opened on Monday, marking the biggest rise in the futures since at least 2013.
What you must know
The white shiny metal’s contracts last traded up 6.75% at $28.777.
Silver is bouncing so high after users on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum posted about executing a “short squeeze” similar to ones attributed with triggering recent gains in other stocks popular on the internet.
- The group tagged as the Wallstreetbets is a longstanding subreddit channel founded in 2012, where many Reddit users discuss highly speculative trading strategies and ideas.
- The group had caused huge disruption to financial markets in the previous week, especially among institutional investors like Melvin Capital who recently recapitalized its fund amid its losing positions at Gamestop.
READ: XRP rebounds strongly, gains 42% aided by Wallstreetbets
What this means: A short squeeze occurs when a significant amount of investors look to cover short positions by buying at the same time. Such buying pressure pushes the asset’s price in review higher, making investors sell such positions at a record pace in order to cover their positions, which sends the shares spiraling higher in a usual way.
The co-founder of Gemini, an American Crypto Exchange, Cameron Winklevoss recently spoke on the impact a silver squeeze had.
“The ramifications of a silver squeeze cannot be underestimated. If it’s exposed that there are more paper claims on silver than actual silver, not only would the payoff be enormous, but gold would be next. Bitcoin fixes this.”
READ: Wallstreetbets triggers top 5 richest billionaires to suffer daily loss of $20 billion
The ramifications of a #silversqueeze cannot be underestimated. If it’s exposed that there are more paper claims on silver than actual silver, not only would payoff be enormous, but gold would be next. #Bitcoin fixes this.
— Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) January 31, 2021
READ: Blackberry, Gamestop, AMC restricted by Robinhood, Interactive Brokers
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, in a note to Nairametrics, gave critical insights on silver’s recent price action.
“Silver closed at 27.00 on Friday and opened at 28.00/10 today. It then traded up to a handful of prints at 29.00. The futures market was so overwhelmed that it froze up a few times.
“The effort appears aimed at futures for delivery, resulting in exponentially higher EFPs (greater contango) with the market then countering by selling spot and buying futures to move deliveries out into the future.”