Fidson Healthcare Plc records 202% increase in 2020 FY pre-tax profit

Sterling Bank Plc has reported a Profit Before Tax figure of N4.58 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4, 2020), compared to N3.02 billion recorded Q4 2019, which indicates an increase of about 52% Y-o-Y.

This is according to the bank’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform and seen by Nairametrics.

The bank had earlier posted a 4.88% increase in its Profit before Tax figures for the nine-month period ended September 2020. In this light, the recent PBT figure is seen as a major improvement and consolidation to the previous figure.

Other key highlights of the Q4 2020 result are;