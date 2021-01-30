UACN records 28% decline in 2020 FY pre-tax profits

UACN (UACN) recorded a decline in its 2020 FY pre-tax profit, as total revenue increased.

The conglomerate, operating in the Food and Beverage, Real Estate, Paint and Logistics sectors, reported a pre-tax profit of N5.36 billion in 2020 FY compared to the N7.46 billion recorded in 2019.

Key highlights for 2020 FY

Revenue increased to N81.59 billion from N79.02 billion, +3.02% YoY.

Revenue from animal feeds and other edibles increased to N51.65 billion, +5.59% YoY.

Revenue from paints declined to N10.33 billion, -6.14% YoY.

Revenue from packaged foods and beverages increased to N17.85 billion, +1.8% YoY.

Revenue generated from QSR increased to N1.53 billion, +1.87% YoY.

Other revenue declined to N229.34 million, – 3.8% YoY.

Other operating income declined to N1.12 billion, -52.31% YoY.

Cost of sales increased to N65.88 billion, +5.28% YoY.

Finance income declined to N1.06 billion, -61.95% YoY.

Finance costs declined to N504.06 million, -49.14% YoY.

Pre-tax profits declined to N5.36 billion, -28.14% YoY.

Earnings Per Share from continuing operations declined to N85, -35.61% YoY.

Bottom Line

UACN recorded a decline in its pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.

The company also recorded a decline in revenues from two – paints and others – of its five generating units, although total revenue increased marginally. This is understandable considering the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns on construction activities during a major part of the period under consideration.

Despite that the company was able to contain costs – finance, costs of sales (relative to sales), it was unable to post growth in profit.

Cursory checks indicate that decline in other operating income and finance income, hampered the chances of the company recording increased pre-tax profits in the period under consideration, 2020 FY.