Business
Significant progress made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework – AUC Chairperson
AUC chairperson has disclosed that significant, sustained progress is being made in China-Africa ties within cooperation framework.
The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has said that “significant and sustained” progress has been made in China-Africa ties.
Mahamat asserted this in an analysis of his first-term as the AU Commission chairmanship.
He reiterated the AU Commission’s strong commitment to upholding multilateralism and supporting international partners in halting the trend of unilateralism.
He argued that “International cooperation and solidarity are irreplaceable.”
Mahamat, in his analysis, reiterated that global challenges, national egoism, the decline of multilateralism, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and dwindling resources “have hampered our forward march” during the past four years.
The AU Commissioner for Social Affairs Amira Elfadil recently also hailed China as a strategic partner of Africa.
What they are saying
- Mahamat submitted that: “With China, significant and sustained progress has been made within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).
- “Africa stands with those who fight unilateralism and strongly advocate for a multilateralism of respect, equality and mutual benefit.”
- Amira Elfadil noted that: “We are looking for those who are serious about the future of this continent, and when we say strategic partners and mention strategic partnerships, China comes first and we appreciate this partnership very much.”
What you should know
- The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent. It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).
- The African Union Commission acts as the executive/administrative branch or secretariat of the AU and consists of a number of Commissioners dealing with different areas of policy.
Business
FEC approves National Quality Control policy to ensure standard of Nigerian-made goods
The FG has approved a policy that would ensure Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the National Quality Control policy for exports.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, in a meeting with State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.
According to Adebayo, the policy would ensure Nigerian-made goods are up to global standards for export. The government will work with the private sector in setting up quality testing centres and labs to approve goods that have met the required standard.
“For a long time, Nigerian exporters have been suffering because of lack of quality of their goods.
“We felt that it was high time we actually have a policy which will create a situation whereby standard of the Nigerian goods that are exported would be raised such that that rejection would stop.
“This policy will create a situation whereby the government and the private sector will be able to collaborate to set up quality testing centres, testing labs which we hope will have accreditation with international centers, such that any goods that has approved to have met the standard, would be of international standard,” Adebayo said.
The Minister added that the FEC also approved the Nigerian/Hungarian Trade Agreement, citing the ratification of the agreement, which would enable Nigerian goods to be exported to Hungary.
Other approvals by the FEC include:
- Approval of a N50 Millionpower contract in the Kano Free Trade Zone on behalf of the Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority.
- Approval of another contract for Nigerian Export Processing Zone Authority, for the purchase of a property in Lagos to be used as their Lagos zonal office.
What you should know
- Nairametrics earlier reported that the Minister disclosed that the government had put in place a new Automotive Industry Bill that will help position Nigeria in its rightful position, as the manufacturing hub of Africa.
Business
Nigeria seizes Vietnam-bound Pangolin scales worth N952 million
The Nigeria Customs Service has seized endangered specie-Pangolin scales bound for Vietnam.
The Nigerian Customs Service has intercepted Pangolin scales and tusks and bones from endangered species worth N952 million, allegedly bound for export to Vietnam.
This is according to a senior customs official yesterday.
The Area Comptroller, Mohammed Abba-Kura, said the items concealed in a container of furniture materials intercepted by Customs operatives at Apapa port in Lagos on January 21.
READ: Here’s how much Lagos-Apapa Customs Command generated in 5 months
The Comptroller noted that the total haul weighed 8,800 kilograms (19,400 pounds) and valued at 952 million ($2.5 million, 2.07 million euros) on the black market.
According to him, the consignment was heading to Hai Phong, Vietnam before it was intercepted, and a suspect had been arrested over the shipment.
READ: Customs revenue rises by N200 billion to hit N1.5 trillion in 2020
What Mohammed Abba-Kura said
“Immediately the container was opened, logs were seen in front, and upon 100 percent physical examination of the container, elephant tusk and the Pangolin scales were seen concealed by the logs.
“The items, falsely declared as furniture, comprised 162 sacks of Pangolin scales… and 57 sacks of mixed endangered species of various sizes such as ivory/animal horns, lion bones and others.”
READ: Port loses N84 billion to SON’s system failure in 14 days
What you should know
- Pangolins are believed to be the world’s most trafficked mammals accounting for as much as 20 percent of all illegal wildlife trade.
- Nigeria has made huge seizures of illegal animal parts in recent years in line with the Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
Business
FEC approves N995 million for road rehabilitation and IT equipment – Fashola
The FG has announced the approval of N995million to be spent on acquiring information and communication device and road rehabilitation.
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the sum of N995 million to acquire I.T highway management system equipment to monitor road projects and for road rehabilitation in Zamfara.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the Council meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Fashola said the sum of N203 million would be used by the ministry to procure a device to improve its capacity to monitor not only contract performance but also road maintenance.
“The Ministry of Works and Housing presented two memoranda to the Council. The first was a memorandum for a contract for the design and deployment of a contract performance and compliance for highway and road access management system for N203,845,332.59,” Fashola said.
Fashola stressed the need for the road monitoring device stating that the Ministry has over 13, 000 kilometres of road network at different stages of maintenance and operations.
“This is an information and communication technology device being procured by the ministry in order to improve its capacity to monitor not only contract performance but also maintenance of these roads and to empower not only its 36 Comptrollers of the states in the federation but also the six Zonal Directors, to improve our service delivery,” he said.
“The importance of deploying ICT now would perhaps better be appreciated when it is understood that we have over 13, 000 kilometres of road network at different stages of construction or rehabilitation as at the end of Dec. 2020.
“Those 13, 000 kilometres are manifest in over 700 different contracts.
“It’s so complex that some of these roads are so long. So, you have five different contractors for example, we have five contractors handling the Kano-Maiduguri, same for Benin-Lokoja.
“So, we have different contracts to monitor and manage. We will deploy ICT there and at full deployment, citizens will also become our army of reporters providing us with information so that we can respond more quickly.
“This will be a web-based reporting and monitoring system,” Fashola said.
Fashola added that the sum of N792 was approved as ratification for the repair of the roads in Zamfara State in 2016, which were destroyed by heavy rainfall.
“The rain washed out Gumi bridge, washed-out Daki-takwas, Kebbi to Sokoto State border, Gusau to Talatu Mafara to Sokoto border,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in December 2020, that the Federal Executive Council approved the total sum of N8.1 billion for the rehabilitation of roads in 10 states across the country and the FCT.
- Babatunde Fashola also stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.