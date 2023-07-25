The UNDP African Young Women Leaders (AfYWL) Fellowship Programme is inviting young African women to participate in a 12-month fellowship program at either its headquarters in New York or its conflict-free regional offices.

Nairametrics learns that this initiative is a collaboration between the African Union Commission (AUC) 1 million Next Level Initiative, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The AfYWL Fellowship Programme is designed for individuals who:

Have a strong desire to work towards advancing the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063.

Seek to make meaningful contributions in areas such as youth empowerment and employment, gender equality and women empowerment, strategic communications and partnerships, and South-South Cooperation, to unleash Africa’s development potential.

wish to enhance their skills and become part of a new generation of global leaders.

Believe in the transformative power of young women and their ability to drive positive change.

Are capable of integrating youth priorities and gender considerations into development initiatives.

The core mission of the UN Development Programme is to work in around 170 countries and territories, with the overarching goal of eradicating poverty and reducing inequalities and exclusion.

This support aligns with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which will shape global sustainable development for the next 15 years.

Benefits of the program

In a document seen by Nairametrics, these young Africans who will participate in this initiative will be provided with opportunities in crucial areas of development such as Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Engagement.

Additionally, the program aims to integrate youth and women actively into important development spheres.

The main objective is to cultivate a fresh cohort of young African women leaders and experts who can contribute to Africa and the global community by formulating and executing development programs aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063.

The Fellowship Programme will delve into various aspects of development, falling within the six strategic impact areas of UNDP’s Renewed Strategic Offer in Africa:

Natural Resource Governance

Youth and Women’s Employment and Empowerment

Structural Economic Transformation

Sustainable Energy

Climate Change

Peace and Security.

How will the program run?

If selected as a participant in the third cohort of the AfYWL Fellowship, you will be placed in a UNDP office and engaged in a comprehensive learning and development program.

During this journey, you will be required to display flexibility and adaptability while working in an environment where your skills and abilities will be utilized to their fullest potential.

Applicants should be prepared to accept any location assigned, which could be at the Headquarters, Country, or regional office.

The Fellowship assignment is strictly limited to 12 months, and there will be no possibility of extending it beyond this duration.

What are the benefits of participating in the program?

The Fellowship program will take care of the fellow’s travel and medical insurance expenses, but it does not include any benefits or coverage for dependents or family members.

Each fellow will be provided with a monthly stipend to support their accommodation and basic living expenses while they are stationed at their assigned duty location.

Additionally, they will receive paid leave and a designated learning budget, which can be utilized for participating in relevant learning and development activities.

Participants can visit the African Union Commission (AUC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to learn more about the organizations.

As participants in the AfYWL Fellowship Programme, fellows will receive support and guidance through the following supervision methods:

A comprehensive joint induction program conducted by UNDP and AUC.

Structured guidance and direction from their supervisors.

Coaching and mentoring sessions led by experienced UNDP People Managers.

Development of a work plan with clearly defined key results and deliverables.

Continuous supervision involving knowledge sharing and performance/development feedback throughout the assignment.

Active involvement in Unit/Team/Office meetings to foster integration and operational efficiency.

Career advice and guidance concerning learning opportunities and professional growth within their field of expertise.

Duties, Responsibilities, and Expected Outputs

The responsibilities of the fellowship program include various tasks such as:

Collecting and analyzing data related to the SDGs and Agenda 2063

Experimenting with innovative ideas within UNDP’s Renewed Strategic Offer impact areas

Drafting research papers and reports

Attending meetings and conferences, supporting projects on gender, youth, climate change, resilience, and security

Participating in field missions and liaising with government officials and stakeholders.

During the fellowship assignment, the participant will have the privilege to access various learning opportunities.

These include attending an induction workshop in Addis Ababa, receiving a specific budget for relevant learning activities, being mentored by experienced UNDP staff, participating in a transformative leadership development training program jointly created by AUC and UNDP, engaging in customized learning and community events designed for UNDP Young Professionals, and receiving support from UNDP for other corporate learning and development initiatives.

Eligibility Criteria

Engaged young African women who embrace UNDP’s values

Applicants must be female, not older than 30 years, and a member of an AU state (Nigeria included)

Applicants must possess a Master’s degree or its equivalent in fields like Economics, Political Science, Business Administration, International Relations/Development, Law, Communications, Digitalization, or other related development disciplines.

*A maximum of two years of relevant and paid work experience in research, analysis, and program/project development, implementation, and management is allowed after completing a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Proficiency in English is essential.

Knowledge of at least one additional working language of the African Union (Arabic, English, French, Portuguese, or Spanish) is advantageous.

Demonstration of understanding and interest in poverty eradication, sustainable structural transformation, the SDGs, and Agenda 2063.

Capacity to gather comprehensive information on complex issues or situations and ability to evaluate and analyze information accurately to identify key problems and solutions.

Additional expertise and background in digital transformation, strategic partnerships and communications, development intelligence, and innovation will also be taken into consideration.

Application Procedure

To apply for the program, you must submit your application in English by following the provided link before the August 13, deadline.

To initiate your application, you will need to upload copies of your national ID/passport and academic degrees (bachelor’s and master’s). Applications that do not meet the eligibility criteria or lack the required documents will not be considered further.

If you are shortlisted after completing the initial test, you will be asked to submit additional documents, including a written essay (with provided instructions), a Personal History Form (P11), and three written references.

The location of your assignment will be determined through a matching process, where your profile will be matched against assignment profiles/duty stations to find the most suitable fit. will be no possibility of extending the Fellowship assignment beyond 12 months.

All applications and submitted documentation will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.