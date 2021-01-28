Stock Market
DF Holdings acquires additional 27.17 million units of AIICO shares worth N30 million
DF Holdings has acquired 27.17 million units of AIICO Insurance Plc shares at N30 million.
DF Holdings Limited, a majority shareholder has acquired additional 27.17 million units of AIICO Insurance Plc shares, at N1.10k per share, approximately worth N30 million.
This is according to a notification signed by the company’s secretary, Donald Kanu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
In accordance with the NSE policy on insider transactions, DF Holdings through the disclosure revealed that a total of 27,174,309 units of AIICO shares were purchased at N1.10k, grossing N29, 891,739.9.
Consequently, DF Holding has thus announced the purchase of additional 501,777,905 units of AIICO shares since the beginning of this year, with about N585.2 million spent through the process.
The increase in insider transactions indicates growing optimism in the firm’s potentials, evident by the recent oversubscription of AIICO’s rights issue by shareholders. This optimism might be attributable to a lot of factors, including a mix of recent expansion plans and the impressive performance of the firm in its last reported financial statement for the period ended September 2020.
Nairametrics reported that most key financial metrics of AIICO Insurance recorded a surge, e.g. the firm’s profit after tax surged by 17% Y-o-Y, the gross premium also advanced by 27%, among others.
In case you missed it
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that DF Holdings had spent a total of N555.3 million on additional AIICO shares.
- Nairametrics also reported that the AIICO Insurance Plc rights issue of N3.5 billion recorded a 126% subscription.
- As at the time of reporting this, AIICO Insurance Plc share price is currently trading at N1.3k
Market Views
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
More people are spending their time online on the bias COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
The world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, recently posted its fourth-quarter earnings which were better than what many stock market experts had expected, against a backdrop of growing regulatory and political challenges.
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now have a combined user base of 3.3 billion to get their messages out.
Facebook itself has about 2.8 billion monthly users, beating the Wall Street market prediction of 2.76 billion, as humans spend more of their activities online on the basis that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
READ: Facebook Oversight Board to review decision to suspend Trump’s account
Here are highlights of key metrics expected versus the comparable year-ago quarter, according to a Bloomberg consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue: $28 billion vs $26.407 billion estimated; $21.082 billion in Q4 2019.
- Earnings per share (Adjusted): $3.88 vs $3.54 expected; $2.56 in Q4 2019.
- Ad Revenue: $27.19 billion vs. $26.07 billion expected; $20.74 billion in Q4 2019.
- Daily Active Users (DAU): 1.84 billion vs 1.828 billion estimates; 1.66 billion in Q4 2019.
READ: YouTube suspends President Trump’s account
“We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce.
“The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services.” Facebook CFO, Dave Wehner, said.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
Capital expenditures including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020.
However, in spite of an impressive earning resulted posted by the world’s most valuable social media company, Facebook shares tanked by more than 3% on the consideration that the company printed a blurry outlook amid growing regulatory concerns and stiff competition.
READ: Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia due to media code
“We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter,” Dave Wehner said.
Market Views
iPhone users top 1 billion, Apple posts revenue of $111.4 billion
The company passed 1.65 billion total installed devices worldwide in the quarter, with the installed base of iPhone topping 1 billion.
The world’s most valuable listed company, Apple, printed better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter on the basis that users acquired more Macs, iPads, iPhones, and other Apple products at a record pace. Apple’s sales also beat stock market experts’ expectations.
However, Apple shares were down on account that the company failed to provide guidance for the December quarter, which made some investors jittery, thereby shorting the stock.
READ: Apple’s CEO’s package has totaled over $963.5 million since 2011
- On a conference call with stock market experts and journalists, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, disclosed the company passed 1.65 billion total installed devices worldwide in the quarter, with the installed base of iPhone topping 1 billion.
- Overall, Apple printed a revenue of $111.4 billion, up 21% from the year-earlier quarter, and profits of $1.68 a share. That was well above the Wall Street consensus of $102.8 billion and $1.40 a share.
“This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide,” said Tim Cook. “We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season.”
READ: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
The three months ended Dec. 31 were also strong for Apple laptops and tablets. For iPads, sales were $8.4 billion, up 41%, and ahead of the stock market expert prediction of $7.4 billion.
Apple sales gained about 12% in the Americas, 57% in Greater China, and 17% in Europe, with gains of 33% in Japan and 11.5% in the rest of Asia.
The tech company’s wearables sales posted incredible numbers as well, with gains of 30% to $13 billion, ahead of the stock market experts’ prediction at $11.5 billion. And services revenue jumped 24% to $15.7 billion, ahead of the Street consensus at $15.2 billion.
READ: Stay-at-Home Stocks: Microsoft, Apple, Facebook surge after upbeat results from Netflix
“We are also focused on how we can help the communities we’re a part of build back strongly and equitably, through efforts like our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative as well as our multi-year commitment to invest $350 billion throughout the United States.”
“Our December quarter business performance was fueled by double-digit growth in each product category, which drove all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments and an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO.
READ: Bill Gates holds far more cash than Nigeria’s foreign reserve
“These results helped us generate a record operating cash flow of $38.8 billion. We also returned over $30 billion to shareholders during the quarter as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.”
Apple’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.205 per share of the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2021.
The most valuable tech company had posted gains of over 80% in 2020 as the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which it is a component, has risen about 6%.
Spotlight Stories
Telecom stocks reach record high, Nigerian stock market value hit N22 trillion
Nigerian Stock Exchange Year-to-Date Return stood at 4.08% to print market capitalization at N21.934 trillion
Nigerian bourse sustains the bulls today as the All-Share Index advanced further by 0.83% to close the day’s trading at 41,930.73 index points.
Consequently, the Nigerian Stock Exchange Year-to-Date Return stood at 4.08% to print market capitalization at N21.934 trillion.
- Activity level was impressive as volume and value of trades increased. A total of 543 million units of shares valued at N7.321 billion exchanged hands in 6,770 deals.
- Transnational Corporations continued to trend as the most traded stock with regards to volume with 57.2 million shares, while ZENITHBANK topped by value at N1.24 billion.
- With 35 gainers to 21 losers, sectoral indices were mostly positive.
Top gainers
- WAPCO up 7.27% to close at N29.5
- JBERGER up 5.64% to close at N20.6
- DANGSUGAR up 2.49% to close at N20.6
- MTNN up 2.40% to close at N175
- AIRTELAFRI up 1.09% to close at N930
Top losers
- SKYAVN down 10.00% to close at N2.88
- CAVERTON down 9.41% to close at N1.83
- ARDOVA down 2.44% to close at N18
- UBN down 3.39% to close at N5.7
- ETI down 2.29% to close at N6.4
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks kept the bullish run ongoing amid significant buying pressure sighted in leading telecom stocks that include MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa.
- The NSE Insurance Index led the gainers’ chart with 1.54%. The Industrial, Consumer Goods, and Banking Indexes trailed by +0.52%, +0.21%, and +0.13% respectively. Conversely, the Oil & Gas indices closed as the lone loser, down by -0.12%
- Nairametrics however, envisages cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market.