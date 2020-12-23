Financial Services
AIICO Insurance Plc Rights Issue over-subscribed by shareholders
AIICO Insurance Plc has recorded a 126% subscription of its recently concluded rights issue.
AIICO Insurance Plc, a leading insurer in Nigeria has recorded a 126% subscription of its recently concluded rights issue, in what seems to be another giant leap forward in its recapitalization journey.
The disclosure is contained in a press statement, signed by the firm’s Head of strategic marketing and communications, Segun Olalandu and sent to Nairametrics.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the launch of AIICO’s N3.5 billion rights issue, part of which, 4,357,770,954 ordinary shares of Fifty Kobo (N0.50) each at Eighty Kobo (N0.80) per share, was offered on the basis of five (5) new ordinary shares for every thirteen (13) ordinary shares held.
In lieu of this, the firm recorded about 126% subscription. Nairametrics also gathered that shares allotted will be credited immediately to the CSCS accounts of allottees by the Registrars to the issue.
What they are saying
The Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said:
- “We were never in doubt about our Shareholders’ faith and commitment to our Company. They share our thoughts and vision for a much stronger and resilient Company, and are positioning themselves to take full advantage of the inherent opportunities.”
The Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Oladeji Oluwatola, also stated that:
- “The Company’s market leadership status and unwavering commitments to its various stakeholders have continued to endear investors to the brand.”
What this means
The oversubscription is an indication that the demand by existing shareholders for the firm’s stock outweighs the supply, indicating strong investors’ confidence in the firm’s potentials and the willingness by existing shareholders to be part of a promising future.
In the view of the Chief Financial Officer of the firm, Mr Oladeji Oluwatola, some of the probable reasons for this strong investors’ confidence in the firm include; the company’s excellent market leadership status and unwavering commitments to its various stakeholders.
What you should know
- According to Investopedia, a rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to purchase additional new shares in a company. This type of issue gives existing shareholders securities called Rights. With the rights, the shareholder can purchase new shares at a discount to the market price on a stated future date.
- AIICO Insurance Plc was established in 1963 with a large Life and Non-life business, and complimentary focus on Asset Management, Health and Pension.
NAICOM lauds Access and Coronation Bank-Assurance SME initiative
NAICOM has commended Access Bank and Coronation Insurance Plc for the efforts taken to include SMEs in the Insurance industry.
The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has lauded Access Bank and Coronation Insurance Bank–Assurance initiative put in place for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.
The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, gave the commendation while delivering a keynote address at a webinar organized by Access Bank and Coronation Insurance, tagged ‘Managing Business Risk at a Time of Uncertainty’.
According to a news report by NAN, Thomas disclosed that the Bank-Assurance scheme is in line with NAICOM’s campaign for financial education and inclusiveness, he added that the initiative would enlighten the insuring public on the insurance products they needed to have at any point in time to protect their assets.
He urged the public to take up insurance products, as the products offered under the assurance scheme would enable small business owners, to manage their businesses against risk and losses effectively.
This according to him is in line with the priority of every business owner, which includes cost minimization, expenses reduction and asset protection.
What they are saying
Mr Sunday Thomas at the Webinar said:
- “It is good to have a good risk management framework as well as the ability to manage our insurance and assets. However, many are left with the option of cutting cost, however not all cost-cutting will measure success and some might even end up hurting our businesses. As business owners and as businesses spring up, we must ensure that we put the right processes in place in trying to manage our assets and ensure that we have more strategic thinking. Risk is part of our business endeavours and the best thing is to evaluate and see what part of the risk you can transfer, as the insurance industry has proven its relevance in the affairs of the economy.”
Why this matters
- The partnership which has led to the Bank–Assurance scheme would help deliver significant underwriting and claims experience to customers, and also define and set a new standard for quality service delivery within the insurance industry.
- The initiative would elevate the level of insurance services to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as this would allow these business owners to gain in terms of reducing costs, losses and risks below what is already existing in the sector.
Operators in Agric value chain must embrace insurance to reduce risk – Universal Insurance boss
Stakeholders in the agricultural value chain have been advised to embrace insurance to reduce retained risk and remain sustainable.
Universal Insurance Plc has tasked stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to embrace insurance to reduce retained risk, remain sustainable, and achieve long-term growth expectations.
This was disclosed by the Managing Director, Universal Insurance Plc, Benedict Ujoatuonu, on Tuesday when the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) gave the company approval to underwrite agric insurance.
He said, “Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock and it has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops.”
According to him, the ‘no objection’ nod (approval) would enable the company to support farmers and service providers in the agricultural value chain for greater sustainability and economic growth.
Some of the products NAICOM approved are Fishery Agricultural Insurance Plan and Poultry Agricultural insurance plan.
“The agribusiness sector in Nigeria needs insurance to remain sustainable and achieve long term growth expectation. The policy covers death of the poultry animals resulting from accident or disease while the Fishery policy covers loss of fish caused by death and cost of reconstruction of fish pond in the event of collapse,” he added.
What it means
The company has joined leagues of insurance firms that have extended their investment tentacles to the agricultural sector—a move that industry watchers believe would aid insurance penetration and boost investors’ confidence in the sector.
JAIZ Bank Nigeria Plc forecasts N747.37 million PAT in Q1 2020
JAIZ Bank Plc has predicted a 10.2% rise in its Profit After Tax.
Jaiz Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a rise in its Profit After Tax to N747.37 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating an increase of 10.2%, from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market and seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Interest expenses is projected at N1.04 billion.
- Operating expenses is projected at N3.5 billion.
- Credit impairment charges is projected at N750 million.
- Interest income is projected at N5.79 billion.
- Other income is projected at N358.9 million.
- Net revenue from funds is projected at N4.76 billion.
- Cash from operating activities is projected at N1.85 billion.
- Cash/Bank balance at the end of the period is projected N56.63 billion
Bottom Line
The optimistic outlook projected by the bank might be attributable to an expected economic recovery in Q1 2021 as predicted by some analysts. However, this forecast is subject to rising uncertainties and heightened fears over a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.