AIICO Announces Commencement of Rights Issue
AIICO Insurance has continuously demonstrated its resilience and capacity to stand the test of time.
AIICO Insurance Plc, a leading Insurer in Nigeria, is taking another giant leap forward in its recapitalization journey with the launch of its N3.5bn rights issue, which opens on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 and will run through to Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
As part of the rights issue, 4,357,770,954 ordinary shares of Fifty Kobo (N0.50) each at Eighty Kobo (N0.80) per share, are being offered on the basis of five (5) new ordinary shares for every thirteen (13) ordinary shares held as at the close of business on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Company’s shareholders now have the opportunity to increase their stakes and reposition themselves in a Company with excellent prospects. The Rights Circular is now available for download on the Company’s website at www.aiicoplc.com and the Registrar’s website at www.unitedsecuritieslimited.com.
“A greater future beacons for all our stakeholders, including shareholders and customers, as this exercise will unlock greater potentials for value creation both in the short and long term. It will see the Company emerge stronger and with greater capacity to underwrite more risks,” stated Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a record of accomplishment of serving its clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.
Segun Olalandu
Head, Strategic Marketing & Communications
Lead Wallet: An exclusive DeFi access and multi-cryptocurrency management application
Users can now have access to all their favourite DeFi protocols from the comfort of their wallet.
In recent times, there has been an upsurge in the popularity of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency usage. Some key factors behind this increase in addition to the potential profits that could be made from owning these cryptocurrencies is the decentralization and control which this technology offers.
DeFi has become a big thing in the crypto space over the past months, as a total sum of $9.03 billion has been locked in several DeFi protocols according to defipulse.com. DeFi which stands for Decentralized Finance provides a means for users to earn from providing liquidity, lending, and many other economic transactions, to the protocol and to other users in a decentralized manner, and these rewards are rightly shared in the proportion of stakes deposited by the user as defined in the protocol’s smart contract. This is popularly referred to as “FARMING”.
To a beginner, the key question would be: “I don’t have a cryptocurrency nor a wallet to store one, where do I even start from?”, and an advanced user’s wish would be to have all the different DeFi protocols and assets managed from one platform to reduce the pain of moving from one shop to another, hence spending time and transaction fees. Well, this is where Lead Wallet’s solution comes in.
Lead wallet is the world’s simplest multi-cryptocurrency wallet with a user interface beautifully designed for easy understanding, storage of multiple crypto assets, spending, swapping and exchanging of these assets with just few clicks and direct access to all kinds of DeFi protocols.
Yes, users can now have access to all their favourite DeFi protocols from the comfort of their wallet, and the best part of it is that all the relevant digital assets will be accepted.
The Lead wallet Beta App is set to launch in October 2020, and upon delivery, users will be able to store, send, spend, swap, stake, and exchange their BTC, ETH, DOGE, ERC20 tokens such as YFI, SUSHI at the speed of light via direct access to Uniswap and other major DeFi apps (will be announced soon). Shortly after the public beta launch, other digital assets and DeFi apps will be integrated along with 100+ additional crypto assets.
In other to achieve the above goals, the Lead wallet team has recently secured two big partnerships in late August. The first one is with ChangeNOW Exchange, which will serve as the liquidity gateway for users to swap between digital assets in the Lead Wallet application, and the second partnership is with Liquidity Dividends Protocol (LID) that will be responsible for conducting the Lead Token pre-sale schedule to hold on the 3rd of September 2020. The partnership with LID means that upon the successful completion of the token sale, 75% of the funds raised will auto-locked on Uniswap for trading liquidity.
Hence, the Lead Wallet team invites the general public to join in the Lead token presale so as to have you as an early holder of LEAD token as there will be added rewards for all who participate in the sales. Read the full details of our presale offer here.
For further inquiries about Lead wallet and partnership, send us an email: [email protected]
CardinalStone’s Debut Commercial Paper Issuance records 148% subscription
The Series I 270-day Commercial Paper was issued at an effective yield of 7.0%.
CardinalStone Partners Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading multi-asset investment management firms, successfully completed its debut Commercial Paper issuance with a subscription of 148%. This impressive subscription level demonstrates investors’ confidence in the company and the ability of its management team to deliver value.
The company had set out to raise N5 billion in the first tranche under its N10 billion Commercial Paper Programme recently registered with FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited. However, subscriptions totalling N7.1 billion were received from individual and institutional Investors including asset managers, pension fund administrators amongst others.
The Series I 270-day Commercial Paper was issued at an effective yield of 7.0%.
The company’s Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr Michael Nzewi, was pleased with the overall outcome of the Commercial Paper Issuance. He indicated that the funds from the Commercial Paper Issuance would enable the company to diversify its financing mix and fund its working capital requirements.
“This issuance is expected to consolidate CardinalStone’s position as a credible borrower in the Nigerian capital market while at the same time setting a precedence for commercial paper issuance by a non-bank affiliated financial services business,” Mr Nzewi stated.
FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited acted as Lead Arranger & Dealer while FCMB Capital Markets Limited and CardinalStone Partners Limited were Joint Arrangers on the debut commercial paper transaction.
CardinalStone was founded in 2008 with the vision to build a world-class investment banking firm of African origin. Over the years, the company has continued to offer an assortment of financial services to a diverse institutional and retail clientele base.
In addition to investment banking, CardinalStone also offers securities trading, asset management, registrar services and consumer finance via its subsidiaries namely CardinalStone Securities Limited, CardinalStone Asset Management Limited, CardinalStone Registrars Limited and CS Advance Finance Company respectively.
Cititrust Financial Services Limited wins Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the year
The award further demonstrates CFS Limited has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry.
Cititrust Financial Services Limited (CFS Limited), a subsidiary of CFS Group Plc, has been adjudged and presented an award as the best Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the year. CFS Limited emerged tops in the category following the report of the editorial board of the African Brands Magazine that conducted an innovative research of several Fintech brands.
The Africa most innovative loan/investment brand of the Year Award which was formally presented to CFS Limited over the weekend, comes on the heels of recent similar awards won by CFS Limited, and further demonstrates that the company has clearly distinguished itself in the Nigerian financial services industry through superior and innovative service offerings.
Speaking on the award, the Managing Director of CFS Limited, Mr. Charles Olaluwoye said it is gratifying to be so recognised for such an award, which clearly highlights the company’s innovation and leadership in the sector it operates in. He noted further that CFS Limited is taking decisive steps in building a quality brand that is dedicated to delivering quality services at all times.
Mr. Charles Olaluwoye said: “This award is a further attestation to our consistent and excellent innovation and technological drive in service delivery. As a corporate organisation, our focus is to build a sustainable business concern that is resilient, innovative to continually deliver value to customers as well as to investors”.
The Innovative Fintech Brands Africa 2020 research is a consumer-led survey and represents the most comprehensive Fintech brand study in Africa. The study is independently conducted by the Africa Brands Awards, Fast Track Brand Communication & Strategy, and Geopoll, the leader in providing fast, high-quality research from emerging markets with strategic analysis and insights.
The Fintech Brand Africa Awards which celebrates Africa’s Fintech Innovators and Leaders is organized by the leading financial technology and brands marketing publication in Africa, The Africa Brands Magazine and the award is an initiative founded on the idea that Fintech can unleash unprecedented economic growth in Africa.