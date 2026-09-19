Nigerian stocks at record high despite Dangote’s refinery IPO high interest

The NGX equities market continued its strong bullish run (with the ASI at 249,804 index points), supported by demand for bellwethers, energy/industrial stocks, and banking subsectors.

The NGX equities market continued its strong bullish run (with the ASI at 249,804 index points), supported by demand for bellwethers, energy/industrial stocks, and banking subsectors.

The NGX 60. 53% YTD momentum on the NGX reflects macro- reform (FX convergence normalization), with corporates pocketing their 4. 1% GDP growth estimates in earnings on energy and industrial goods.

162 trillion Psychological Breakout: Leaping through the May 13 161.8 trillion cap ceiling into N162.16 trillion deflates the must-have been buoyant summer doldrums thesis and provides a robust technical foundation going into Q4’s earnings cycle and the Dangote Refinery subscription window.

Nigerian equity markets are making all- time highs as asset concentration in large domestic stocks, inflation- induced nominal re- pricing of assets, and large corporate milestones (e. g., Dangote’s refining/petrochemical complex scaling up cash generation + retail/public participation) drive nominal aggregate market cap higher (ARADIEL, Seplat). The Nigerian major banks continue to benefit from capital rotation, thanks to their attractive fundamentals and cash flows.

FTSE Frontier Reclassification Trigger: The FTSE Russell’s official re-tiering of Nigeria to a Frontier Market, triggering passive and active global tracker funds that are constrained to fill books, resulting in heavy buying in very liquid senior issues like MTNN and First HoldCo. latest breadth (40 advancers vs 26 decliners) suggests institutional capital is flowing into Tier-1/Tier-2 banking and the top niche segment of the consumer industry in stark contrast to past weeks, where index appreciation was confined to only 3-4 oil/industrial ETFs, masking 40+ decliners,

Dangote Refinery IPO is not a liquidity drain but a macro- anchor and liquidity enhancer. Contrary to nagging concerns about the broader NGX bullish runs, the advanced 2. 15 trillion (~$ 1. 6 billion + primary raise / ~$48B total implied valuation framework). The IPO offers about 3. 3% of the company.

The main equity subscription period (ending 13 October) enables liquidity circulation without necessarily creating forced sell- offs in less- correlated sectors, like cement or upstream oil/gas.

Outperformers (Structural Leaders): NGX Oil & Gas / Energy. Soaring triple-digit gains earlier in the cycle, led by Aradel Holdings and Seplat Energy; lift to strongest hydrocarbon realizations coupled with domestic midstream/upstream integration. NGX Industrial Goods: Cement blue Chips (Dangote Cement, BUA) continue to show stable pricing power versus infrastructure construction expectations.

Laggards Banking (NGXBNK): Key support zones (~2, 410-2, 440) under pressure; currently trading at discounted forward multiples versus book value, with little headway short- term due to requisite banking recapitalization moves (breaking the buck) and on account of dilution/M & A activity.

Telecoms/Tech heavyweights (MTNN): Showing early rebound momentum following earlier macro-adjustment headwinds.

This multi-pillar narrative will manifest as a few capitalized flags (DANGOTE across industrial, cement, first tiers and energy), dominating index direction; outsized moves in these bellwethers are headline makers. Equities in high-inflation regimes provide nominal hedges.

Marginal enterprise replacement costs, top-line inflation, and re- appraisal of assets push nominal share prices even if real volume or FX- adjusted USD returns show a more complicated picture.

Institutional profit- taking in the form of tactical reversals near resistance levels in the All- Share Index, with overtrading, expensive levels often pull back for better entry points on counters like DANGOTE Cement or ZENITH Bank rather than fear- of- missing- out in the bullish run.