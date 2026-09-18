NGX hits N159.9 trillion market cap as turnover hits 1.1 billion shares

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish momentum on Thursday, September 17, 2026, with investors gaining approximately N1.18 trillion as the market capitalization of listed equities rose to N159.9 trillion from N158.71 trillion recorded the previous trading session.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish momentum on Thursday, September 17, 2026, with investors gaining approximately N1.18 trillion as the market capitalization of listed equities rose to N159.9 trillion from N158.71 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Investors exchanged 1.1 billion shares in 54,026 deals, about double the volume recorded a day earlier.

At the same time, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced to 246,315.38 points, up from 244,791.79 points, reflecting broad-based buying interest across major stocks.

The index has now gained for five consecutive trading days, rising from a weekly low of 243,052.74 points recorded on Friday, September 11.

The latest performance pushed the market to its highest index level for the week, with gains recorded across several sectoral indices.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): Advanced to 246,315.38 points, up 0.62% from 244,791.79 points

Market capitalisation: N159.9 trillion, up 0.75% from N158.71 trillion

Market value gained: N1.18 trillion

Trading volume: 1.1 billion shares, up 66.06% from 662.35 million shares

Total deals: 54,026 deals down 14.47% from 63,167 deals

Top 5 gainers

BETAGLAS: Up 10% to N511.50 from N465

UPDCREIT: Up 10% to N17.60 from N16

CONHALLPLC: Up 10% to N7.37 from N6.70

BUACEMENT: Up 10% to N297 from N270

ROYALEX: Up 9.8% to N1.00 from N0.91

Top 5 losers

TRANSPOWER: Down 9.97% to N197.70 from N219.60

LEGENDINT: Down 9.88% to N3.65 from N4.05

OMATEK: Down 9.66% to N1.31 from N1.45

LIVINGTRUST: Down 8.45% to N2.60 from N2.84

INTBREW: Down 5.94% to N10.30 from N10.95

Driving the numbers

The NGX Industrial Index posted the sharpest gain, climbing to 10,224.02 from 9,936.78, while the NGX Insurance Index advanced to 1,088.09 from 1,068.05. The NGX Banking Index also rose to 2,583.31 from 2,553.08, and the NGX Pension Index climbed to 12,925.34. The NGX Growth Index, however, eased slightly to 26,427.37 from 26,533.97.

Several stocks hit the maximum permitted gain of 10 per cent during the session. Beta Glass Plc led the chart, rising from N465.00 to N511.50, followed by UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust, up from N16.00 to N17.60, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, and BUA Cement Plc, which advanced from N270.00 to N297.00.

Other notable gainers included Royal Exchange Plc, up 9.89 per cent to N1.00; Sovereign Trust Insurance, which rose 9.77 per cent; and Caverton Offshore Support Group, up 9.59 per cent to N4.00. First HoldCo Plc also featured prominently, gaining 4.96 per cent to close at N148.00.

On the losers’ chart, Transcorp Power Plc recorded the steepest decline, dropping 9.97 per cent to close at N197.70. Legend Internet followed with a 9.88 per cent fall to N3.65, while Omatek Ventures declined 9.66 per cent to N1.31.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank and International Breweries also featured among notable losers, shedding 8.45 per cent and 5.94 per cent respectively, while Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGXGROUP) itself declined 2.41 per cent to N182.50 after its recent rally.

Sectoral breakdown

A sectoral breakdown showed that financial services remained the most actively traded segment, with Premium Board banking and other financial institutions alone recording 141,548,805 shares across 8,707 trades.

Zenith Bank Plc contributed the largest single volume for the day, with 78,558,237 shares traded, while Access Holdings added 44,730,104 shares.

The Main Board recorded the bulk of overall activity, with 949,299,464 shares traded across 35,587 deals, while the Growth Board contributed 6,925,017 shares, the Non-Interest Finance Board added 5,555,418 shares, and the Real Estate Investment Trust and Close-End Fund segment recorded 3,249,614 shares.

Market breadth

Market breadth closed firmly positive, with 34 gainers against 23 losers. Leading the gainers’ chart were Beta Glass, UPDC REIT, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, and BUA Cement, each appreciating by the maximum 10% permitted daily limit.

Beta Glass gained N46.50 to close at N511.50, while BUA Cement added N27.00 to settle at N297.00 per share. First HoldCo also advanced 4.96% to close at N148.00.

Other notable gainers included Caverton Offshore Support Group, Red Star Express, Mutual Benefits Assurance, Lasaco Assurance, May & Baker, FCMB Group and Jaiz Bank. Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, and Transcorp also recorded modest gains during the session.

On the losers’ table, Transcorp Power led decliners after shedding 9.97% to close at N197.70 per share. Other notable laggards include Legend Internet, Omatek Ventures, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, and International Breweries. NGX Group, NAHCO, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, Oando and UBA also ended the session in negative territory.

Sector performance

Industrial Index recording one of the strongest advances, rising to 10,224.02 points from 9,936.78 points.

The Consumer Goods Index, however, slipped marginally to 4,084.03 points

The Oil and Gas Index closed largely flat at 6,032.49 points.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded 1,069 trades with a combined volume of 265,771 units.

In the bonds market, activity remained thin, with total trades of just 8 and a combined volume of 12,110 units for the session.

What you should know

The positive close extended the market’s rally, with the NGX All-Share Index reaching 246,315.38 points, up from 244,791.79 points, reflecting broad-based buying interest across major stocks.

Market capitalization rose to N159.9 trillion from N158.71 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.