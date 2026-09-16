Sterling, AIICO, Fidelity lead volume as NGX gains N315 billion

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a total turnover of 662.35 million shares on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, as investors maintained strong activity across banking, insurance and financial services stocks.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a total turnover of 662.35 million shares on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, as investors maintained strong activity across banking, insurance and financial services stocks.

Total equity transactions stood at 63,167 deals during the trading session.

The sustained buying interest helped lift the market capitalization of the entire market to N158.7 trillion from N158.4 trillion, representing a single-day appreciation of roughly N315 billion, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced to 244,791.79 points from 244,304.51 points recorded a day earlier.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): Advanced to 244,791.79 points, up 0.20% from 244,304.51

Market capitalisation: N158.7 trillion, up 0.19% from N158.4 trillion

Market value gained: Approximately N315.9 billion

Trading volume: 662.35 million shares, up 27.22% from 520.65 million shares

Total deals: 63,167 deals, down12.24% from 71,977 deals on Tuesday

Top 5 Gainers

SOVRENINS: Up 9.69% to N2.15 from N1.96

CHAMPION: Up 9.50% to N10.95 from N10

LIVESTOCK: Up 9.42% to N7.55 from N6.90

LEARNAFRCA: Up 9.09% to N8.40 from N7.70

MBENEFIT: Up 8.93% to N3.05 from N2.80

Top 5 losers

IMG: Down 9.93% to N27.65 from N30.70

JOHNHOLT: Down 9.88% to N7.30 from N8.10

LIVINGTRUST: Down 9.84% to N2.84 from N3.15

FIDSON: Down 9.19% to N72.65 from N80

ROYALEX: Down 9% to N0.91 from N1.00

Driving the numbers

Financial services stocks dominated trading activity, accounting for 422 million shares traded across 20,251 deals, making the sector the most active by volume during the session.

Within the banking sector, Sterling Financial Holdings emerged as one of the most actively traded stocks with 142.04 million shares exchanged, while Fidelity Bank recorded 43.33 million shares and GTCO posted 40.55 million shares.

Zenith Bank and Access Holdings also attracted strong investor interest with 34.87 million shares and 26.56 million shares traded respectively.

Insurance counters also witnessed heavy trading, with AIICO Insurance leading the segment at 73.63 million shares.

Other notable performers included Veritas Kapital Assurance with 10.61 million shares, International Energy Insurance with 7.75 million shares and Regency Alliance Insurance with 5.77 million shares.

Among non-bank financial stocks, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc recorded 23.41 million shares traded, while FCMB Group posted 13.23 million shares.

In the telecommunications sector, MTN Nigeria recorded a turnover of 5.05 million shares, while Airtel Africa traded 502,105 shares.

Several stocks posted notable gains during the session. Livestock Feeds rose 9.42%, Champion Breweries advanced 9.50%, Prestige Assurance gained 9.56%, Sovereign Trust Insurance climbed 9.69%, while Learn Africa appreciated 9.09%.

On the downside, Ellah Lakes shed 8.79%, John Holt declined 9.88%, Fidson Healthcare lost 9.19%, Royal Exchange fell 9.00%, while LivingTrust Mortgage Bank dropped 9.84%.

Sector performance

The NGX Premium Index advanced to 30,347.39 points from Tuesday’s 30,275.09 points.

The NGX Banking Index ticked upward slightly to close at 2,553.08 points.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index saw significant appreciation, tracking up to 4,114.30 points.

Conversely, the NGX Growth Index suffered a contraction; shedding points to close at 26,533.97 compared to 26,725.57 in the previous session.

The Exchange-Traded Funds board witnessed notable movements as Mergrowth ETF jumped 9.81% to finish at N117.50, while Siaml ETF 40 increased by 9.59% to hit N2,400.00. On the debt side, trading was sparse, but the FGS202884 bond marked a sharp 25.00% absolute increase to close at N100.00.

What you should know

The positive close extended the market’s recent rally, with the NGX All-Share Index reaching 244,791.79 points during the week.

Market capitalization rose from N157.15 trillion on September 10 to N158.71 trillion on September 16, reflecting improved investor sentiment across key sectors of the market.