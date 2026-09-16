Nigerian equities gain N650 billion as market cap hits N158 trillion

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed higher on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 1,005.27 points 0.41% just as the market capitalisation increased by N650 billion to close at N N158.4 trillion, up from N157.75 trillion in the previous session, representing a 0.41% increase.

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed higher on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 1,005.27 points 0.41% just as the market capitalisation increased by N650 billion to close at N158.4 trillion, up from N157.75 trillion in the previous session, representing a 0.41% increase.

The NGX ASI climbed to 244,304.51 points, from 243,299.24 points on Monday, extending its advance to four consecutive sessions. The latest gains lifted the benchmark index to its highest level since Wednesday last week, after it recorded a weekly low of 242,223.10 points on Wednesday, September 9.

Meanwhile, trading activity strengthened, with investors exchanging 520.65 million shares in 71,977 deals, compared with 428.9 million shares traded in the previous session.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 244,304.51 points up 0.41% from 243,299.24 points

Market capitalisation: N158.4 trillion up 0.41% from N157.75 trillion

Market value gained: Approximately N650 billion

Trading volume: 520.65 million shares, up 21.37% from 428.97 million shares

Total deals: 71,977, up 31.85% from 54,592

Top 5 Gainers

NGXGROUP: Up 9.95% to N179.00 from N162.80

ARADEL: Up 9.62 to N1,550 from N1,414

SOVRENINS: Up 9.50% to N1.96 from N1.79

MCNICHOLS: Up 9.09% to N4.80 from N4.40

INTBREW: Up 8.50% to N10.85 from N10.00

Top 5 losers:

ETI: Down 10% to N66.60 from N74

TRANSEXPR: Down 9.93% to N2.45 from 2.72

AVACAP: Down 9.90% to N4.55 from N5.05

PZ: Down 9.52% to N75.10 from N83.00

PRESTIGE: Down 8.72% to N1.36 from 1.49

Driving the numbers

Sectoral indices were broadly positive. The NGX Oil/Gas Index posted the day’s strongest sectoral gain, rising to 6,035.23 from 5,814.57, while the NGX Banking Index edged up to 2,548.00 from 2,546.04.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index also advanced to 4,081.31 from 4,038.57, and the NGX Pension Index rose to 12,849.53 from 12,728.17. The NGX Insurance Index, however, dipped slightly to 1,051.62 from 1,053.50, while the NGX Industrial Index eased to 9,936.57.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGXGROUP) topped the gainers’ list, advancing 9.95 per cent to close at N179.00, just short of the maximum permitted gain.

Aradel Holdings followed closely, rising 9.62 per cent to N1,550.00, while Sovereign Trust Insurance gained 9.50 per cent to close at N1.96.

Other notable advancers included McNichols Consolidated, up 9.09% to N4.80; International Breweries, which climbed 8.50% to N10.85 following its recent Return of Capital announcement; and Nigerian Breweries, which rose 4.43% to N73.10.

On the losers’ chart, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) recorded the maximum permitted decline of 10%, closing at N66.60. Trans-Nationwide Express followed with a 9.93% drop to N2.45, while Ava Capital Plc shed 9.90% to close at N4.55.

PZ Cussons Nigeria also featured prominently among losers, down 9.52% to N75.10, while VFD Group and Caverton Offshore Support Group declined 7.39% and 7.59% respectively.

Sectoral breakdown

A sectoral breakdown showed financial services remained the most actively traded segment on the main board, recording 19,255 trades and a volume of 285,127,166 shares.

Insurance carriers, brokers and services alone accounted for 128,324,878 shares across 3,539 trades, led by Mutual Benefits Assurance, which posted a single-stock volume of 39,005,255 shares, the highest of any equity traded during the session.

Banking stocks on the main board recorded 86,109,661 shares across 6,837 trades, with Guaranty Trust Holding Company contributing the largest share at 37,476,942 units traded.

On the Premium Board, financial services also led activity with 76,568,591 shares across 11,543 trades, driven by strong volumes in Zenith Bank and Access Holdings.

Sector performance

NGX Oil/Gas Index posted the day’s strongest sectoral gain, rising to 6,035.23 from 5,814.57

NGX Banking Index edged up to 2,548.00 from 2,546.04.

NGX Consumer Goods Index also advanced to 4,081.31 from 4,038.57

NGX Insurance Index, however, dipped slightly to 1,051.62 from 1,053.50, while the NGX Industrial Index eased to 9,936.57.

What you should know:

Tuesday’s session builds on the momentum of Monday’s trade.

At the close of trade on Monday, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose 0.10% to close at 243,299.24 points, while the market capitalization added N159.8 billion to close at N157.75 trillion, up from N157.59 trillion.