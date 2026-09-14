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Correction: NGX says Dangote Refinery IPO transaction figures were incorrectly published

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has informed Nairametrics that figures earlier published on its official X handle regarding subscriptions to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals IPO were incorrect.

Kelechi Mgboji

Analyst

1 min read

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Dangote refinery

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has informed Nairametrics that figures earlier published on its official X handle regarding subscriptions to the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals IPO were incorrect.

NGX has since clarified that the figures contained in the post were wrongly published and do not represent actual subscriptions to the Dangote Refinery IPO.

The original Nairametrics report was based on information published by NGX through its verified official X account.

This article has therefore been updated to reflect NGX’s clarification, and the earlier figures should be disregarded.

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