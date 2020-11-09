Company Results
AIICO Insurance Plc posts N5.2 billion profit In 9M 2020, up by 17%
The latest figures indicate an increaseof 17% from N4.5 billion posted in the corresponding period last year.
AIICO Insurance Plc has posted a Profit After Tax of N5.2 billion for the period ended September 2020. The latest figures indicate an increaseof 17% from N4.5 billion posted in the corresponding period last year.
Key metrics 2020 Q3
- Gross premiums written in 2020 grew by +27% YoY, from N37.0 billion in Q3 2019 to N47.2 billion.
- Profit After Tax increased to N5.2 billion, indicating +17% YoY
- Profit Before tax decreased to N5.0 billion, indicating -7% YoY.
- Total assets increased to N245.8 billion from N159.5 billion as at December 2019, indicating +55%.
- Total liabilities also increased from N130.6 billion as at December 2019 to N212.6 billion, indicating +63%.
- Total equity grew by +15% on a Year-to-Date basis, totaling N33.2 billion.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest financials, Babatunde Fajemirokun, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said,
“Global and local macroeconomic headwinds continue to test the resilience of our business, and operating models, as well as our business continuity plans and the strength of our relationships with our customers and partners. Our 3rd quarter results demonstrate that our business remains steady, despite the changing client preferences and risk exposures that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic. We have recorded strong top-line growth year-on-year, as well as improved contribution from subsidiaries in our Group, especially our asset management business.
“In our core insurance business, we will continue to offer innovative products that help our customers create and protect their wealth while leveraging the latest technology to meet our clients where they are. In addition, strong asset-liability management remains a pillar of our operating model. As a diversified financial services group, we will continue to ensure that businesses across our Group offer attractive products that enable us create value for all stakeholders.”
He finally asserted that, “Our financial position remains strong, inspiring confidence in our ability to assume the risks our customers wish to transfer. We deploy this capital judiciously, generating risk adjusted returns for our shareholders, and ensuring that we can continue to keep our promises.”
What you should know
- The growth recorded in the total assets were driven by an increase in financial assets, including cash and cash equivalents.
- Financial assets increase because of the decline in investment yields and judicious investment of funds received for policies sold
- The increase in total liabilities were driven mainly by increase in insurance contract liabilities and fixed income liabilities in the firm’s asset management business.
- AIICO Insurance PLC is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, founded in 1963. It provides wide range of services which include Life and health insurance, General insurance, and Investment management services etc.
Company Results
Conoil Plc declares a total dividend of N1.388 billion for shareholders
Conoil Plc to pay a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion.
The Board of Conoil Plc has adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share, amounting to N1.388 billion be declared payable to the shareholders.
This disclosure was made at the Annual General Meeting on Friday, 23rd October 2020 by the company in a statement which was issued and signed by the company’s secretary, Conrad Eberemu.
The statement partly reads:
“The Annual General Meeting adopted unanimously the proposed resolution that a dividend of 200 Kobo per share amounting to N1,387,904,234 (One Billion, Three Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-four Naira) in respect of and out of the profit for the year ended 31st December 2019 be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020 subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.”
The Board of Directors at Conoil plc resolved that the dividend of 200 kobo will be declared payable to the shareholders registered in the company’s books as at the close of business on Monday, 13th of July 2020, and the dividend is subject to the deduction of the statutory Withholding Tax of 10%.
Company Results
John Holt Plc records 23.3% growth in profit YoY
John Holt has recorded a 23.3% growth in Profit After Tax Year-on-Year.
John Holt has recorded a 23.3% growth in Profit After Tax Year-on-Year, from N152 million in Q4 2019 to N188 million in Q4 2020.
Key highlights in Q4 2020 are:
- Revenue increased to N630 million, up by +121.9% YoY.
- Profit After Tax increased to N188million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Pre-tax profit increased to N194 million, up by +23.6% YoY.
- Gross profit increased to N174 million, up by +255.5%.
- Earnings Per share increased to N48.3 million, up by +23.3% YoY.
- Distribution expenses decreased to N75 million, down by -32.4% YoY.
- Finance cost decreased to N42 million, down by -124.3% YoY.
- Administrative expenses decreased to N139 million, down by -86% YoY.
- Other operating income declined to N28 million, down by -39.1% YoY.
Bottom Line
The increase recorded in the firm’s profit for the period under review might be attributable to a lot of factors such as:
An increase in revenue by 121.9% YoY: This increase is due to a growth in sales of technical products and leasing services recorded over time.
Reduction in cost: The firm was efficiently able to manage its costs, and reduce distribution expenses, finance costs, etc.
Company Results
Increase in local sales drives Wamco Plc revenue to N150.6 billion in 9M 2020
Wamco Plc has reported a revenue of N150.63 billion for 2020 9M.
Wamco Plc has reported a revenue of N150.63 billion for 2020 9M (ended in September 2020) – a 23.7% increase driven by a rise in Local sales to N150.37 billion in 2020 9M.
This is according to its latest financials sent to the NASD OTC market.
Key highlights for 2020 9M
- Revenue increased to N150.63 billion, +23.7% YoY.
- Revenue from Local sales increased to N150.37 billion, +23.7% YoY.
- Gross Profit increased to N31.09 billion, +8.8% YoY
- Pre-tax profit increased to N11.49 billion, +1.51% YoY
- Profit After Tax declined to N6.65 billion, -11.1% YoY
- Earnings Per Share declined to N6.81, -11.1% YoY
- Non-Current Assets largely dominated by property and plant increased to N37.5 billion, +6.4%
Bottom Line
The increase in revenue is highly attributable to a 23.72% increase in local sales within the period under view, which was boosted by the expansion programme earlier embarked by the firm.