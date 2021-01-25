Paid Content
Q4 2020 Unaudited Report: Unilever Nigeria records 84% growth in Turnover
Unilever Nigeria Plc released its unaudited interim report for the quarter ended 31st December 2020. The Company recorded Turnover of N16.8 billion in the period under review which represents 84% topline growth compared to N9.1bn Turnover recorded in the corresponding quarter in 2019.
The result showed that the company recorded a gross profit of N3.9bn for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 relative to gross loss of N2.9bn reported for the quarter ended 31st December 2019.
Overall, profit after tax for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 was N468mn representing a turnaround from the loss after tax of N4.7bn reported for the corresponding period in 2019.
The Unaudited interim report also indicates that the Company recorded Turnover of N61.6bn for the year ended 31st December 2020 which reflects a marginal topline growth compared to N60.8bn reported for the year ended 31st December 2019. Loss after tax reduced to N1.6bn compared to loss after tax of N4.2bn recorded for the year ended 31st December 2019.
Speaking on the results, the Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business Director, ‘Soromidayo George stated that while 2020 was a year of significant disruptions and volatilities impacting the operating environment, Unilever Nigeria continues to build its resilience to navigate the impact of headwinds.
Mrs. George added that Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth both in the medium and long-term riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories.
“We will continue to monitor the business environment and respond appropriately to volatilities in the operating environment as well as disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.
Paid Content
Glo propels growth in telecoms sector in Q3, 2020
Globacom’s remarkable performance in the sector is believed to be a result of the continuing network upgrade…
Data grandmasters, Globacom, drove the growth in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry in the third quarter of 2020, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The data showed that the sector grew substantially in the quarter propelled by data subscriptions which rose by 23 percent year on year to stand at 151,063,413 million subscribers at the end of September 2020. The figure for the corresponding period of 2019 was 122,792,291.
While Globacom recorded a 33.2 percent growth in its internet subscriber base between September 2019, and September 2020, MTN which came second had a growth percentage of 24.5 during the same period. Airtel, on its part, recorded 21.4% growth year on year. On the other hand, the NBS report showed that the fourth operator, 9mobile, witnessed a decline during the period under review. The network suffered a 14% slide in its internet subscriber figures between September 2019, and September 2020.
Glo data services are powered by the huge capacity international submarine cable called Glo-1, a wholly-owned facility that brought unprecedented bandwidth from Europe to Nigeria and other West African countries.
Globacom’s remarkable performance in the sector is believed to be a result of the continuing network upgrade which has enhanced data service delivery to its subscribers. Company sources say Globacom is also continuing the extension of its massive fibre routes pan Nigeria at an accelerated pace so as to further improve broadband penetration and the range of Glo 4G+ data services to all parts of the country.
In addition to this, Globacom offers subscribers attractive data packages with unmatched value. For instance, 7GB goes for only N1500, while N10,000 gives the subscriber 50GB. It also has the Mega Data plans meant for Home Broadband users such as Small Office Home Office (SOHO) and SME customers as well as high-end customers who have the need for higher data benefits with longer validity periods. Apart from these, Globacom also has numerous social data plans which meet every customer’s social needs.
Paid Content
Fidelity Bank hosts National Capacity Building webinar for SMEs
…Maiden Enugu edition to empower entrepreneurs.
Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender, is set to organise a National Capacity Building Webinar For Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The programme is part of deliberate efforts to assist entrepreneurs across all sectors of the Nigerian economy develop requisite capacity to unlock their full potentials and take their businesses to the next level of growth.
Targeted specifically at existing businesses operating in critical sectors of the economy including trade and commerce, manufacturing, hospitability, education, entertainment, transportation and agriculture, these virtual sessions will take place across the country on a state-by-state basis, with the maiden edition slated for Enugu State on January 27, 2021 by 10am.
The Enugu event is organised in collaboration with the Enugu State Ministry of Trade and Commerce and the Enugu SME Centre; Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN); Nigeria Association of Small & Medium Enterprises (NASME) and Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA).
Themed “Funding and Financial Management”, the Enugu Edition will have in attendance special guests including Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, First Lady, Enugu State, Sir Robert O. Anwatu, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Roban Stores, and Mr. Chiedozie Atuegwu, Director, Michelle Laboratories Limited.
Other discussants billed to participate in the webinar are subject matter experts with respect to funding and financial management for SMEs as well as model entrepreneurs who will share their success stories with participants.
As a financial brand unswerving in its quest to develop the Nigerian economy, the SME Webinar seeks to help the participating MSMEs grow their businesses by educating them on the best measures to take in managing their finances, improving their sales, and developing their business in general.
Speaking on the event, Fidelity Bank CEO, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, “The programme underscores our long-running support for the growth of small businesses which stems from our recognition of MSMEs as critical agents of economic development and transformation in Nigeria and the world at large.
According to Onyeali-Ikpe, the session aims at providing practical information, skills, and resources to help entrepreneurs become better managers of their businesses. The Bank has embarked on virtual SME-based events, to adhere to the social distancing guideline essential to promoting the safety of every participant in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested participants are required to click – https://www.fidelitybank.ng/SME-Capacity-Building/ – to register.
Paid Content
Stanbic IBTC reiterates commitment to the growth of Education in Nigeria
Stanbic IBTC leverages technological innovations to facilitate the provision of quality education in Nigeria.
In commemoration of the 2021 International Day of Education, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, reaffirmed its commitment to providing support and ensuring accessible education to the Nigerian child.
The United Nations (UN) proclaimed 24 January as the International Day of Education, in recognition of the impact of education in bringing sustainable development across the world. The 2021 International Day of Education is themed: “Recover and Revitalise Education for the COVID-19 Generation.”
Speaking on the relevance of the celebration to Stanbic IBTC, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC stated: “Our organisation is keen on positively impacting the education sector to drive national development.”
Adeniyi noted that eucation serves as one of the core pillars of Stanbic IBTC’s CSI initiatives. He emphasised that the end-to-end financial institution would continue to show its unrelenting support towards growth in the Nigerian educational system.
According to him, “we embark on several initiatives aimed at improving education for the Nigerian child, even in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic when many students struggled to keep up with learning during the nationwide lockdown.”
Stating some of the giant strides taken by Stanbic IBTC to promote effective learning amid COVID-19 disruptions, Adeniyi highlighted that the company had been actively involved in empowering the younger generation with financial literacy knowledge through its “New School Money Initiative”.
Wealth certified professionals in the organisation educated preteens and teenagers on how to develop a savings and investment culture through virtual sessions. They shed more light on subjects to distinguish between wants and needs, assets and liabilities, and the importance of making the right financial decisions. These were effectively communicated using simple, relatable videos and illustrations.
Referencing the International Day of Education theme, Adeniyi further stated that Stanbic IBTC leverages technological innovations to facilitate the provision of quality education in Nigeria.
“Through our CSI initiative, we prioritise the refurbishment of dilapidated schools to create a more conducive environment for our children to learn. We support teachers with better welfare and provide e-libraries, books, computers and other digital tools to aid effective learning for students,” he said.
Stanbic IBTC has also continued to demonstrate its commitment to the development of education in Nigeria through its various educational products to secure the future of young Nigerians. Some of the products include the Children Educational Savings Scheme Account (CHESS), Stanbic IBTC Education Trust (SET) investment scheme and BluEdge, which offer bespoke financial solutions that support Nigerian parents and guardians with various funding options for their children and wards. In the same vein, the leading end-to-end financial institution empowers young Nigerians to access quality education through its JAMB Scholarship Scheme.
“The celebration of the International Day of Education is an opportunity to reiterate our commitment to the growth of education in Nigeria. At Stanbic IBTC, we understand the importance of education in shaping the future of the nation, and we are committed to providing opportunities that guarantee access to quality education for every Nigerian child,” Adeniyi concluded.