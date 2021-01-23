Access Bank rejects Appeal Court’s suspension of injunction against Seplat, approaches Supreme Court

You cannot fully claim to be a citizen of a country if you don’t have a means of identification. There are several means of identification for Nigerians like the international passport, voter’s card, or driver’s license. Still, the most recognized and widely accepted means of identification is the National Identity Card which carries a unique number.

Your national identification number is required for almost anything you do in Nigeria these days, including opening a bank account and get a sim card. Getting your national identification number is free and would not take you a lot of time if you follow the right steps. There are three types of enrolment processes:

1. Self Service:

In this case, you walk into an enrollment centre and apply by yourself. All you have to do is feel an enrollment form, submit it to the officer available and do your biometrics, after which your NIN would be given to you.

2. Assisted Service:

For the assisted service, you walk in and get assistance from a support officer who helps you fill your form correctly and make sure your application is submitted. This service is mostly for people that can neither read nor write. It makes the process easier for them and helps to avoid time wastage.

3. Mobile Service:

You also have the option of walking into a mobile enrollment centre in your neighbourhood, and either do a self or assisted service. Check online for the mobile enrollment centres close to you.

To get your unique national identification number, there are some steps you have to take. They include;

Step 1: Walk into the nearest NIMC enrolment centre with the required documents (any means of identification and your BVN if you have one). Make sure you have not enrolled before, if you have, go along with your old national identification number.

Step 2: Get and fill the enrollment form providing all the required information.

Step 3: Submit the filled form to the enrollment officer, who then inputs your details into the online enrollment application.

Step 4: Verify and confirm the enrolment data on the system to avoid mistakes.

Step 5: Capture your headshot photo, fingerprints and signature

Step 6: Give the enrolment officer your supporting documents to scan

Step 7: Your enrolment is acknowledged, and two slips are generated for you. The first slip should be a transaction slip and the second slip should be a NIN slip indicating completion of enrolment.

The federal government recently made it mandatory for all Nigerians to link their NIN with their sim, so it is essential for you to get your NIN if you don’t have one. Getting your NIN should not be difficult if you have the required documents and follow the steps stated above.