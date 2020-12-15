Business News
Court declines Seplat’s oral bid for property access, fixes ruling on Christmas Eve
The Federal High Court in Lagos has thrown-out appeal by Seplat to lift interim order restricting access to its property.
Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos has turned down an oral application by Seplat Petroleum Development Company to access its accounts and offices which were earlier shut down by a Mareva injunction obtained by Access Bank against it.
This is a sequel to an adjournment on the court ruling obtained on Thursday, December 12, 2020, over the controversial $85.8 billion debt. In lieu of this, Seplat Petroleum filed another application dated 12 December 2020, also seeking to discharge or lift the same interim order.
What happened
Seplat’s counsel, Mr. Abubakar Mamoud, SAN prayed the court to grant his client access to the offices and the accounts that were frozen pursuant to the order of the court. He averred that Seplat had posted a bond of $20 million as security. However, this appeal was vehemently rejected by Access Bank and thrown out by the Federal High Court, Lagos.
Reacting to the move by Seplat Petroleum, the Counsel to Access Bank, Mr. Kunle Ogunba, SAN described it as “Bizarre, unknown to our laws, unprofessional, speculative and utterly presumptions of the reserved ruling of the court.”
Mr. Ogunba urged the court not to pre-empt the outcome of its earlier ruling and not to accept the $20 million bond which in his view is inconsequential or trivial to the $85.8 billion debt.
Nairametrics gathered that some of the assets affected by the order include; 25, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos; 6, Agodogba Avenue, Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos; and 11, Oba Adeyinika Oyekan Street, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Record of the corporate battle between Access Bank and Seplat Petroleum
Access Bank, the plaintiff/respondent in the suit, had earlier secured an ex-parte Mareva Injunction dated November 13, 2020, to shut Seplat’s premises and freeze its accounts in Nigeria and abroad. This is due to an outstanding loan of about $85.8billion incurred by Cardinal Drilling Services – a third party that provides drilling services to Seplat Petroleum.
- The line of argument upheld by the Bank is that Seplat Petroleum is a party or obligor to the loan obtained under the defunct Diamond Bank. It also believed that Seplat’s Chairman, ABC Orjiakor, is a stakeholder in Cardinal Drilling Services.
- In response to this, Seplat petroleum refuted the allegations, and its Chairman who is the first defendant filed an application dated December 3, 2020, seeking to discharge the orders. The other defendants did the same.
- The court heard the applications last Thursday, December 10, 2020, in a proceeding that took more than five hours. It also heard Access Bank’s application for an Interlocutory injunction.
- While awaiting the court’s ruling on the applications, Seplat filed another application dated 12 December 2020, also seeking to discharge or lift the same interim order.
- On Monday, December 14, 2020, the court turned down the request to lift the interim order and fixed December 24, 2020, as the date for ruling on an earlier application filed by Seplat.
What you should know: Nairametrics had earlier reported that Seplat Petroleum corporate headquarters is most likely to remain under lock and keys until 2021, except it gets the court to vacate the order against it at the next sitting.
Energy
FG inaugurates technical committee on pricing framework for petrol
FG has inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit.
The Federal Government on Monday, December 14, 2020, inaugurated the Technical Committee on Pricing Framework for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.
While inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the Committee was expected to work assiduously to come up with a viable framework for PMS price modulation.
This disclosure was contained in a statement which was issued on Monday, December 14, 2020, by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and signed by its Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations, Charles Akpan.
Ngige at the event noted that setting up of the Committee was part of the continuation of the dialogue between the Federal Government and Organised Labour on the issue of the increase in electricity tariff.
What the minister is saying
The Minister said:
- “This is a consequential fallout of the series of bipartite meetings between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, represented by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to fashion out a mechanism and framework to monitor and stabilize PMS pump price.”
The terms of reference of the Committee include:
- To review the cost of supply and incidental commercial cost of PMS and arrive at a basis of determining Market Reflective Pump Price cap under the template of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) Act.
- To engage all relevant stakeholders to establish a price review framework, and to carry out any other assignment that will facilitate the work of the Committee.
The Chairman of the Technical Committee is Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, while the Secretary is Lawal Musa of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Other members include Umar Ajiya (NNPC), Festus Osifo (Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria [PENGASSAN]), Williams Akporehia (Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers [NUPENG]), Saidu Abdullahi (PPPRA), Ahmed Bobbi (Petroleum Equalization Fund), and Ahmed Zakari (Special Assistant to the President on Infrastructure).
The rest are Comrade Najeem Yasin (NLC), Dr Nasirudeen Usman (NLC), Chief Hyginus Chika Onuegbu (Trade Union Congress), representative of Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; and Mrs C. C. Dike, representative of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The Committee, which the Minister described as Bipartite PLUS, is expected to submit its report on Monday, January 25, 2021, in the first instance for the main committee to study.
Chairman of the Committee, Engr Onochie Azubuike Anyaoku, said they would work to provide an honest evidence-based report to enable the larger meeting to make informed decisions.
What you should know
- This development is a fallout of the series of dialogue between the Federal Government and the organized labour, represented by NLC and the TUC, over the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.
- The labour unions had opposed such hike as such will increase the hardship being experienced in the country, especially by the Nigerian workers.
- The Federal Government had last week, reduced the pump price of petrol by N5 per litre as part of its ongoing consultation with the labour unions.
Financial Services
FirstBank issues disclaimer against Azimo Money Transfer
FirstBank Ltd has issued a disclaimer against Azimo
FirstBank Ltd, one of Nigeria’s largest banks has issued a disclaimer against Azimo, a money transfer application that claims to facilitate global money transfers.
The Disclaimer
In an email sent to its customers and seen by Nairametrics, FirstBank warned its customers that it is not one of the receiving banks on the platform and that Azimo is also not a registered Money Transfer Operator (MTO).
- “We disclaim the listing of FirstBank as one of the receiving or paying Banks on Azimo.com by Azimo Limited, offering Global Money Transfer Services. FirstBank has no affiliation with Azimo and hereby publicly disassociates itself from it.Azimo is not a registered Money Transfer Service with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as such, not licensed in Nigeria. Anyone who transacts with Azimo is therefore doing so at his/her peril.”
On its website, Azimo states that it allows money transfer to Nigeria stating the following in its caption;
- “Save up to 70% on money transfers to Nigeria. Need to send money to Nigeria? No wahala. With great exchange rates and a low, honest fee, you’re better off sending money in Nigerian naira (NGN) with Azimo.”
- It claims to charge just £3.84 for a £120 transfer claiming it is one of the least in Europe.
The disclaimer from FirstBank may have been as a result of Azimo listing the bank as one of the receiving banks in Nigeria. The central bank approves the list of MTO and it is understood this is a heavily monitored activity by the apex bank as it tightens regulations around transfers from abroad to beneficiaries in the country.
About Azimo
Azimo is a London Based money transfer service founded by Michael Kent in 2012 and is one of the fastest rising money transfer startups in Europe. It list as part of its investors, European Investment Bank, Greycroft, Rakuten (Japan). It was also once listed as one of the fasted growing companies in the UK.
Energy
Just-in: Finance Minister, Heads, NNPC, DMO inspect Ajaokuta-Kano gas project
Minister of Finance, GMD, NNPC, and DG, DMO are inspecting the Ajaokuta segment o the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
The Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Myele Kyari; and the Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha, are currently inspecting the Ajaokuta segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
This was disclosed by NNPC via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.
It tweeted:
- “GMD @NNPCgroup Mallam @MKKyari, HM of Finance, Budget & National Planning @ZShamsuna & the DG Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha on an Inspection Tour of Ajaokuta Segment of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (#AKK) Gas Pipeline Project.
What you need to know
- This pipeline is intended to establish a connection between pipeline networks in the eastern, western and northern regions of Nigeria. The project strives to utilize the country’s abundant natural gas resources to sustainably supply gas to northern Nigeria.
- NNPC announced tenders for this project in July 2013. The Cabinet of Nigeria approved the project in December 2017
Why it matters
The development is expected to reduce the quantity of gas flared in the country’s oil fields and thus improve air quality.