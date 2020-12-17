Corporate Press Releases
Access Bank unveils SWIFTPAY, digital payment platform for SMEs
Let’s take a look at the market statistics for MSMEs. Over 41m MSMEs responsible for over 84% of the labour force and contribute over 50% to GDP – this is a sector that you want to be deliberate about its growth and how the players achieve scale. The published statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics between 2013 and 2017 reflects an overall growth of 5m new businesses from 37m to over 41.7m However, the market recorded a decline of about 60% in the number of medium-sized enterprises from 4,670 to 1,793.
What does this tell you? The opportunity for small businesses to scale is limited.
The lockdown experienced in 2020 as a result of the pandemic worsened the market situation resulting from less in-person interactions, less in-person payment options, lesser need for brick and mortar store businesses.
The statistics we have from a survey carried out by Fate Foundation on areas impacted by lockdown shows the top 3 to be 1. Cashflow, about 72% of businesses ‘survey say that their business cashflow was severely impacted – and as they say – cash is king, the second area is sales and the third area is revenue – these are the critical elements banks look at to assess and qualify business owners for loans. This development has made more apparent the lack of infrastructure and access to digital resources for small businesses. It is also showing that technology is not necessarily a level playing field for market players.
For technology to be considered a level playing field for small businesses to achieve scale, there are fundamental factors that need to be addressed. We will look at 5 questions that will address this issue.
- What infrastructure and digital resources are available to MSME to participate strongly in the market and achieve scale?
- How can small businesses access these digital resources?
- What skill sets business owners have to optimize the use of digital resources?
- What about trust issues?
- Affordability
Addressing each one of them :
1. What infrastructure and digital resources are available to achieve scale?
Payment acceptance services are a critical element. In the context of keeping safe, more businesses are using Whatapp, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook to sell and those who can afford it are building their own website to transit their business online. However, they still receive payments by transfer through DMs. No doubt DMs have been helpful but as your business sales increase, how many customers could you attend to in a day without exhaustion as a small business owner! In fact, some DMs never get responded to until days after!
If technology were a leveler and available for all, a critical digital resource that is needed is payment acceptance service for merchants to receive payments and provide better buying experience to individual buyers. This is especially necessary to manage stock out which is a recurring reason to return to the vendor’s page after, through DM, the vendor will modem you that the item of your choice is no longer available. Additionally, at the end of the day’s sales, the merchant still needs to reconcile accounts and track sales performance for the day!
Ladies and gentlemen, It gives me great pleasure to announce SWIFTPAY… by Access Bank. A payment acceptance service that we have introduced to support the transition and growth of our business customers.
SWIFTPAY is just a payment link that when hosted on your social media page, you can send to anyone to pay you. It is easy – less than 5 minutes to sign up, convenient, straight through and time savings for everyone. It takes less than 5 minutes to sign up.
At Access Bank, we are committed to providing very practical solutions that support the growth of our customers. We know that stronger participation in markets helps strengthen contribution to economic development.
I also want to mention that we recently introduced visa business debit cards to our customers and we are the first to do in the industry in partnership with Visa. The business debit card comes with higher withdrawal/spend limit limits for customers, it gives you discounts to courier services, you know logistics is a critical element for online business and it also comes bundled with access to google business advisory services for you to learn how to manage your online storefront .
We are just all about helping our customers better optimize business solutions.
We also have partnerships that help customers create online stores for as low as N25k.
You can see that our customers have access to the entire ecosystem that helps you sell beyond the proximity of your store.
2. How do customers access these resources?
Very easy! Just open a business account with Access Bank and you are automatically registered to use SWIFTPAY very swiftly. Activate and put the link on your social media page, send to anyone who wants to pay you and watch your sales grow. This is beyond account opening, beyond just lending and it is a commitment to providing value.
3. What about the skill sets required to navigate and manage a business online?
Let me share a story of my encounter with a business owner recently.
I had to go to the mainland to purchase an item and because it was a bad traffic day and I spent about 3 hours in traffic to get there. When I got to the store, I went straight to the store owner and I asked her “madam, please why are you not online? “ I don’t see myself coming back here again after what I just went through to get here “ and she started talking about how it’s been frustrating for her to manage a store online and she had to stop altogether!
What is lacking here is just the lack of knowledge of how to manage a storefront online and she was missing out on online sales for this reason.
What we have done is to partner with google business advisory to help us train our customers on the nuances of online business. They will also be exposed to online tools to optimize business. Our small businesses also have the opportunity of enjoying google ads to advertise online. Honestly, small businesses have never had it this good and I am excited we help making access to digital resources easy.
4. There are digital resources out there in the market, so what about trust issues?
With the rise in the popularity of social media as e-commerce comes the increased risk of fraud. Business Identity fraud is on the rise with the use of logos and false pages to appear genuine and defraud unsuspecting potential buyers of funds. With Swiftpay, merchants do not have to worry about this because every merchant registered on Swiftpay will carry a ‘verified by access ‘ stamp to authenticate the page.
So if you don’t see ‘Verified by Access’ on the merchant page or online store, please be careful.
5. Affordability- Swiftpay is free.
The processing charge is discounted up to 15% to ensure you keep most of your earnings unlike other services if you sign up to our visa business debit cards.
Business owners should worry less about financials and focus on frothier business with Swiftpay …sign up today.
How is Swiftpay different from other payment acceptance services – we are a bank, your account is already domiciled with us, you don’t have to go through any additional KYC checks, your business is verified, we will use your financial records to lend you money.
Swiftpay is part of a new campaign we have launched – ‘ Your Business Matters‘…a campaign to let our business customers know their business matters to us and we will continually work with them to support their growth.’
Oando Foundation to promote environmental education and sustainable action in schools and communities
Oando Foundation is committed to supporting schools, communities, and the Nigerian government in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.
Oando Foundation (OF), an independent charity, has initiated a project to promote environmental education and sustainable action for pupils in target schools and host communities in Lagos State with support from Sumitomo Chemical, a Japanese Chemical Company.
The project, tagged ‘Clean Our World’ (COW), aims to promote environmental education and responsibility by creating awareness and empowering children and teachers in 7 public primary schools and their host communities with the knowledge of plastic recycling and waste management, whilst encouraging the adoption of eco-conscious lifestyles. Benefitting schools and communities include: Dele Ajomale Schools Complex (I–IV) Ilasamaja, Metropolitan Primary School, Orile-Iganmu, Olisa Primary School and Methodist Primary School, Mushin.
It is estimated that Nigeria generates over 32 million tons of solid waste annually of which > 30% is plastic. There is increased flooding across cities during the rainy season due to clogged drainage systems, directly attributable to poor waste disposal techniques. Education is an essential element of the global response to environmental sustainability. It helps young people understand and address environmental issues, encourages changes in their attitudes and behaviour, and helps them adapt to climate change-related trends. When environmental education is integrated into the curriculum, pupils are more enthusiastic and engaged in learning, which improves learner achievement in core academic areas. Creating awareness on recycling, environmental responsibility and sustainability will help explain, inform, motivate, persuade, and encourage beneficiaries in target schools and communities to embrace behavioral changes necessary for long-term impact.
In Lagos State, under its signature programme, Adopt-A-School Initiative (AASI), Oando Foundation has adopted 8 public primary schools, constructed and renovated 36 units of classrooms, provided furniture, sanitation facilities, established 3 solar-powered digital learning centres, trained 100+ teachers in core subject knowledge and modern pedagogical skills, strengthened capacity of Quality Assurance Officers in Education Management Information Systems, provided scholarships to 155 students to support their secondary education and distributed over 3,000 learning and instructional materials to teachers and pupils in these adopted schools.
According to Adekanla Adegoke, Head, Oando Foundation, “The Foundation’s partnership with Sumitomo Chemical over the years has been directed towards improved digital literacy in public primary schools through the establishment of 6 solar-powered digital learning centres across Nigeria. The COW project marks a positive expansion of our work together and our commitment to designing and implementing multi-dimensional education interventions. We believe learning transcends the classroom, encouraging environmental education through the COW project will help pupils understand how their decisions and actions affect the environment, build knowledge and skills necessary to address complex environmental issues, explore different actions to keep our environment healthy and sustainable for the future. Not only does COW offer opportunities for experiential learning outside of the classroom enabling pupils to make connections and apply their learning in the real world, it also encourages the development of critical and creative thinking skills necessary for enhancing overall learner outcomes. We are working closely with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and relevant education agencies to implement the project across 7 schools and 3 communities in Lagos State.”
Tomoyuki Hirayama, General Manager of General Affairs Department, Sumitomo Chemical added “Sumitomo Chemical’s education support program for Africa started with the development of Olyset® net, a long lasting insecticidal net that helps prevent the spread of malaria. We believe that improving the educational environment is also crucial for Africa to achieve self-sustaining economic development, and thus have been engaged with various partners in supporting schools since 2005. During the period up to April 30, 2020, 29 projects have been completed in 12 countries, benefiting over 29,000 people. We are excited that our partnership with Oando Foundation has brought this new initiative of plastic recycling and waste management, as we define contribution to developing a circular system for plastics as one of our high-priority and material management issues. ”
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Sumitomo Chemical is one of Japan’s leading chemical companies, offering a diverse range of products globally in the fields of petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop science products and pharmaceuticals. The company’s consolidated net sales for fiscal 2019 were approximately 2.2 trillion yen, and it has around 34,000 employees.
Oando Foundation is committed to designing and implementing multi-dimensional education interventions that support our schools, communities, and the Nigerian government in realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.
About Oando Foundation:
Oando Foundation is an independent charity established in 2011 by Oando PLC, one of Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions providers. The Foundation aims to support the Nigerian Government in achieving universal basic education. Its mission is to radically improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian schools and communities by ensuring access to world class basic education systems.
The Foundation effectively leverages Oando PLC’s in-kind donations and direct programme support, whilst establishing strategic partnerships with government, the private sector, and civil society to fulfil its goals and objectives.
Oando Foundation has adopted 88 schools across 23 states. The goal is to significantly improve the learning outcomes of over 200,000 pupils through the Adopt-A-School-Initiative (AASI). The AASI is a holistic school improvement approach that comprises Infrastructural Development (WASH inclusive), Teacher Training, ICT Education, Early Childcare Education, Provision of scholarships, stakeholder/community capacity strengthening, and advocacy initiatives aimed at improving access to education.
Receive your international money transfer funds in Dollars at branches nationwide – Access Bank
Access Bank customers can now receive funds sent from the diaspora in Dollars at any of our branches nationwide.
In response to the recent announcement by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) that recipients of international remittances can now receive their funds in Dollars or to have funds paid directly into their domiciliary accounts, Access Bank plc has announced that customers can visit any of their branches nationwide to receive funds sent from family and friends abroad in US Dollars effective immediately.
Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank plc, in a statement to the press said “As part of our promise to create value and meet the needs of our customers, we are happy to announce that our customers can now receive funds sent from the diaspora in Dollars at any of our branches nationwide. The funds will be available as cash pick-up or direct transfer into customers’ domiciliary accounts.
The bank’s promise to deliver “More than Banking” services is even more critical at this time as customers are looking for convenient products and services that facilitate their lifestyle and our remittance services are available to both customers and non-customers of Access bank.
We encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to take advantage of this season of giving, to send funds home for their loved ones, who in turn can receive either by opening an Access bank domiciliary account or reactivate their inactive domiciliary account and the funds will be paid directly to their accounts or visit any of our 500 branches nationwide to receive their funds in USD cash. We maintain a strong relationship with our remittance partners: Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria, WorldRemit, Transfast, Paysend, Shift, Sendwave and other international money transfer services and we are committed to delivering excellent service to all our customers” Victor concluded.
Access Bank, over the years, has leveraged technology including advanced analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics process automation to reform business operations and drive performance to improve customer experience.
Mainstreet Capital relaunches its brand, promises a new corporate philosophy
Customer-centric insight-led direction will be the foundation of a new brand identity.
Mainstreet Capital, a leading investment banking and asset management firm providing financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services, launches new brand identity and tagline to the public. A new identity and corporate philosophy the company says will help to position it as a growth partner of choice.
The company unveiled its new tagline “Take the Right Turn”. The new slogan is an internal philosophical idea and system of thinking that captures the vibrant thread of energy running through every aspect of its business and external relationship, inspiring Mainstreet to continually deepen its knowledge and expertise while serving as a guide and beacon of hope in the society. The corporate philosophy will also spur the company to investment in new and innovative product development as well as attract and retain top talent in its industry.
At the official brand launch event held in Lagos, last Thursday, the Managing Director, Mainstreet Capital, Ebi Enaholo, said:
“Today is the beginning of a new journey for us as we launch a new idenity and strategy to provide tailored financial services to our esteemed clients in Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.”
As part of its new direction, the investment bank will collaborate with specific sectors of the economy to adopt new strategies that can aid the growth of the sectors.
To achieve its new differentiation strategy of leveraging on other parts of the economy like the Agriculture sector, Mainstreet Capital plans to collaborate with investors and customers to seek an insight-lead approach to investment banking – which is key to its new corporate identity.’’
In his address, the Deputy Managing Director, Muyiwa Ariyo emphasizes that its new corporate identity and philosophy, “Take the right turn” isn’t about a geographical location, but data-driven insight, direction, and access to an entire gamut of possibilities.
“We are moving the market from the traditional way of managing and advising our clients, and taking them to a new level of value creation.”
“Every decision we make on your behalf is geared towards the right turn – which is the turn that drives you towards the growth of your wealth,” Ariyo adds.
In a speech by one of the attendees and client of the company, Omoni Oboli, a Nollywood superstar, congratulated Mainstreet Capital on its brand launch and commended its staff for its quality service delivery.
“I’ve been investing with Mainstreet for two years now, and it’s been smooth sailing. It’s been a fantastic ride. They go as far as coming to my house to talk to me about my investment and advise me on different ways to build wealth.
“It’s one thing to get income or bulk money every once in a while, but when you are not thinking about building wealth, then you are not leaving a legacy. Mainstreet Capital has been able to advise me better on how to grow my wealth.”
The event was well attended by a crème of investors, clients and partners. They were serenaded by acoustic performances in a cocktail-themed event.
The rebranding exercise which was carried out between the company’s internal teams and a partnership with Lagos based brand consultancy, Arden & Newton BMC includes the development of a brand strategy, corporate narrative development, tagline, logo and identity systems, culture and communications strategy.